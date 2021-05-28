How has the Japanese mobile carrier market changed?

This short survey report from MMD Labo looked at the Spring 2021 mobile service provider situation.

Note that ahamo is docomo’s cheap plan, povo au’s, and LINEMO SoftBank’s, each costing just under 3,000 yen all-in for 20gb data and 5 minutes free per phone call.

In Q2 I’m not surprised that Rakuten is the most-investigated, as they have been flooding the airwaves with exceptionally irritating adverts offering completely free service for the first gigabyte of data port month.


Research results

Q1: What is your service provider for your main smartphone? (Sample size=3,708, those changing plans in March, April 2021)

ahamo
22.9%
Rakuten UN-LIMIT VI
18.7%
povo
12.6%
docomo
11.5%
Y!mobile
7.7%
au
6.8%
SoftBank
5.6%
LINEMO
5.0%
UQ mobile
4.4%
MVNO
4.9%

Q2: Which service provider did you most investigate changing to? (Sample size=3,349, those who choose to change providers)

Rakuten UN-LIMIT VI
26.5%
Y!mobile
14.3%
ahamo
13.1%
UQ mobile
12.5%
povo
6.7%
au
6.1%
LINEMO
4.7%
docomo
4.1%
SoftBank
3.2%
MVNO
8.6%

Demographics

Between the 20th and 22nd of April 2021 40,000 members of the MMD Labo monitor group aged between 18 and 69 years old completed a private internet-based questionnaire.

