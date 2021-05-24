Original PlayStation titles you’d like to see remade

The following list is the result of a ranking survey from goo Ranking of famous original PlayStation titles that people would like to see remade.

As I’ve never actually played any PS1 games I cannot comment on the list, but here’s a gameplay video with English subtitles of the third in the series of the first choice:


Ranking result

Rank
 
Votes
1
Boku no Natuyasumi (My Summer Holiday)
69
2
Dragon Quest VII
53
3
Final Fantasy VIII
51
4
Final Fantasy IX
44
5
Tokimeki Memorial ~Forever With You~
40
6
Parasite Eve
31
7
Ape Escape
27
8
Mobile Suit Gundam: Gihren’s Greed: Blood of Zeon
25
9
Suikoden
23
10
Chocobo’s Mysterious Dungeon
22
11
Crash Bandicoot
18
12
Xenogears
16
12
Revelations: Persona
16
12
Chrono Cross
16
15
Monster Rancher
15
16
Arc the Lad
13
16
Super Robot Wars Alpha
13
16
PoPoLoCrois Story
13
19
Persona 2
12
20
Saga Frontier
11
20
SILENT HILL
11
22
Gunparade March
10
22
XI [sai]
10
22
SD Gundam G Generation Zero
10
22
METAL GEAR SOLID
10
26
Valkyrie Profile
9
27
FINAL FANTASY TACTICS Lion War
8
27
Battle Arena
8
29
Akumajo Dracula X Moonlight Nights
7
29
Legend of Mana
7
31
Wild Arms
6
32
Aquanaut’s Holiday
5
32
Ore no Shikabane wo Koete Yuke
5
32
World Neverland ~The Story of the Kingdom of Orleans~
5
32
Bushido Blade
5
32
Tenchu: Stealth Assassins
5
37
I.Q Intelligent Qube
4
37
Yarudora Series Vol.3 Sampaguita
4
37
Kagero: Deception Shinsho
4
37
Tokyo Majin Gakuen Kenfucho
4
37
Private Justice Academy LEGION OF HEROES
4
42
ARMORED CORE
3
42
Summon Night
3
42
Star Ocean Second Story
3
42
Astronoka
3
46
GREAT PEAK
2
46
Growlanser
2
46
DINO CRISIS
2
46
Threads of Fate
2
50
Super Hero Operations: Didal’s Ambition
1
50
Bust a Groove
1
50
Legend of Dragoon
1
50
Front Mission 3
1
50
Einhänder
1
55
Other
97

Demographics

Between the 17th of September and the 1st of October 2020 791 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

