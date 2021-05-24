Original PlayStation titles you’d like to see remade

The following list is the result of a ranking survey from goo Ranking of famous original PlayStation titles that people would like to see remade.
As I’ve never actually played any PS1 games I cannot comment on the list, but here’s a gameplay video with English subtitles of the third in the series of the first choice:
Ranking result
Rank Votes 1 Boku no Natuyasumi (My Summer Holiday) 69 2 Dragon Quest VII 53 3 Final Fantasy VIII 51 4 Final Fantasy IX 44 5 Tokimeki Memorial ~Forever With You~ 40 6 Parasite Eve 31 7 Ape Escape 27 8 Mobile Suit Gundam: Gihren’s Greed: Blood of Zeon 25 9 Suikoden 23 10 Chocobo’s Mysterious Dungeon 22 11 Crash Bandicoot 18 12 Xenogears 16 12 Revelations: Persona 16 12 Chrono Cross 16 15 Monster Rancher 15 16 Arc the Lad 13 16 Super Robot Wars Alpha 13 16 PoPoLoCrois Story 13 19 Persona 2 12 20 Saga Frontier 11 20 SILENT HILL 11 22 Gunparade March 10 22 XI [sai] 10 22 SD Gundam G Generation Zero 10 22 METAL GEAR SOLID 10 26 Valkyrie Profile 9 27 FINAL FANTASY TACTICS Lion War 8 27 Battle Arena 8 29 Akumajo Dracula X Moonlight Nights 7 29 Legend of Mana 7 31 Wild Arms 6 32 Aquanaut’s Holiday 5 32 Ore no Shikabane wo Koete Yuke 5 32 World Neverland ~The Story of the Kingdom of Orleans~ 5 32 Bushido Blade 5 32 Tenchu: Stealth Assassins 5 37 I.Q Intelligent Qube 4 37 Yarudora Series Vol.3 Sampaguita 4 37 Kagero: Deception Shinsho 4 37 Tokyo Majin Gakuen Kenfucho 4 37 Private Justice Academy LEGION OF HEROES 4 42 ARMORED CORE 3 42 Summon Night 3 42 Star Ocean Second Story 3 42 Astronoka 3 46 GREAT PEAK 2 46 Growlanser 2 46 DINO CRISIS 2 46 Threads of Fate 2 50 Super Hero Operations: Didal’s Ambition 1 50 Bust a Groove 1 50 Legend of Dragoon 1 50 Front Mission 3 1 50 Einhänder 1 55 Other 97
Demographics
Between the 17th of September and the 1st of October 2020 791 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
0 Comments