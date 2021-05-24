Original PlayStation titles you’d like to see remade

The following list is the result of a ranking survey from goo Ranking of famous original PlayStation titles that people would like to see remade.

As I've never actually played any PS1 games I cannot comment on the list, but here's a gameplay video with English subtitles of the third in the series of the first choice:





Ranking result

Rank



Votes

1

Boku no Natuyasumi (My Summer Holiday)

69

2

Dragon Quest VII

53

3

Final Fantasy VIII

51

4

Final Fantasy IX

44

5

Tokimeki Memorial ~Forever With You~

40

6

Parasite Eve

31

7

Ape Escape

27

8

Mobile Suit Gundam: Gihren’s Greed: Blood of Zeon

25

9

Suikoden

23

10

Chocobo’s Mysterious Dungeon

22

11

Crash Bandicoot

18

12

Xenogears

16

12

Revelations: Persona

16

12

Chrono Cross

16

15

Monster Rancher

15

16

Arc the Lad

13

16

Super Robot Wars Alpha

13

16

PoPoLoCrois Story

13

19

Persona 2

12

20

Saga Frontier

11

20

SILENT HILL

11

22

Gunparade March

10

22

XI [sai]

10

22

SD Gundam G Generation Zero

10

22

METAL GEAR SOLID

10

26

Valkyrie Profile

9

27

FINAL FANTASY TACTICS Lion War

8

27

Battle Arena

8

29

Akumajo Dracula X Moonlight Nights

7

29

Legend of Mana

7

31

Wild Arms

6

32

Aquanaut’s Holiday

5

32

Ore no Shikabane wo Koete Yuke

5

32

World Neverland ~The Story of the Kingdom of Orleans~

5

32

Bushido Blade

5

32

Tenchu: Stealth Assassins

5

37

I.Q Intelligent Qube

4

37

Yarudora Series Vol.3 Sampaguita

4

37

Kagero: Deception Shinsho

4

37

Tokyo Majin Gakuen Kenfucho

4

37

Private Justice Academy LEGION OF HEROES

4

42

ARMORED CORE

3

42

Summon Night

3

42

Star Ocean Second Story

3

42

Astronoka

3

46

GREAT PEAK

2

46

Growlanser

2

46

DINO CRISIS

2

46

Threads of Fate

2

50

Super Hero Operations: Didal’s Ambition

1

50

Bust a Groove

1

50

Legend of Dragoon

1

50

Front Mission 3

1

50

Einhänder

1

55

Other

97



Demographics

Between the 17th of September and the 1st of October 2020 791 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.