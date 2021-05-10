Japan’s tastiest greasy spoon chain

“Greasy Spoon” is perhaps an exaggeration for some of these places listed in this goo Ranking survey into Japan’s tastiest set meal chain restaurants.
The basic features of a set meal in Japan is usually one main meat dish like pork cutlet or boiled beef, with rice, miso soup and pickles, and maybe a small salad or other side dish, all often for under 1,000 yen. Here’s a sample from the rather nice (but over 1,000 yen) Obon no Gohan chain:
Number 2, Ootoya is just about my favourite price/performance-wise on the list, and is far from the greasy spoon I in the title. Last time I was there I had a very quiet and relaxed time with basil grilled chicken on a large salad bed plus the above side dishes and self-service soft drinks, posh tea bags and freshly-brewed coffee for just over 1,000 yen.
On the other hand, places like Sukiya, Yoshinoya and Matsuya are rapid gob-stuffing pit stops (convince me otherwise!) that as someone very sensitive to chewing and slurping noises quite frankly scare me!
What’s your favourite chain?
Ranking result
Rank Votes 1 Gyoza no Ohsho 165 2 Ootoya 115 3 Sukiya 96 4 Yayoiken 93 5 Yoshinoya 86 6 Bamiyan 51 7 Matsuya 41 8 Kourakuen 39 9 Tonkatsu Wako 38 10 Katsuya 31 11 Yumean 29 12 Tendon Tenya 27 12 Toshihisa 27 14 Osaka Ohsho 25 15 Nakau 24 16 Tonkatsu Shinjuku Saboten 22 17 Washoku Sato 18 18 Maido Ookini Shokudo 16 19 Negishi 14 20 Hidakaya 12 20 Kagonoya 12 20 Yamada Udon Shokudo 12 20 Sagami 12 24 Obon de Gohan 11 24 Karayoshi 11 26 Tonkatsu Hamakatsu 10 27 Aiya 9 28 Karayama 8 29 Otaru Shokudo 7 30 Handaya 5 30 Karaage no Tensai 5 30 Marumatsu 5 33 Meshiya Miyamoto Munashi 4 33 Matsunoya 4 33 Zameshiya 4 33 Tonden 4 33 Machikadoya 4 38 Tonkatsu Katsugen 3 38 Meshiya Shokudo 3 40 Komachi Shokudo 2 40 Tokyo Chikara Meshi 2 40 Tsukada Shokudo 2 43 Sakura Suisan 1 43 Shinpachi Shokudo 1 43 Wagaya no Shokudo 1 43 Ichibankan 1
Demographics
Between the 5th and the 19th of March 2021 1,112 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
