Japan’s tastiest greasy spoon chain

Published by Ken Y-N on

“Greasy Spoon” is perhaps an exaggeration for some of these places listed in this goo Ranking survey into Japan’s tastiest set meal chain restaurants.

The basic features of a set meal in Japan is usually one main meat dish like pork cutlet or boiled beef, with rice, miso soup and pickles, and maybe a small salad or other side dish, all often for under 1,000 yen. Here’s a sample from the rather nice (but over 1,000 yen) Obon no Gohan chain:

鮭魚排蜂蜜生薑燒, 御盤de食堂, おぼんdeごはん, 微風松高, 台北

Number 2, Ootoya is just about my favourite price/performance-wise on the list, and is far from the greasy spoon I in the title. Last time I was there I had a very quiet and relaxed time with basil grilled chicken on a large salad bed plus the above side dishes and self-service soft drinks, posh tea bags and freshly-brewed coffee for just over 1,000 yen.

On the other hand, places like Sukiya, Yoshinoya and Matsuya are rapid gob-stuffing pit stops (convince me otherwise!) that as someone very sensitive to chewing and slurping noises quite frankly scare me!

What’s your favourite chain?

Ranking result

Rank
 
Votes
1
Gyoza no Ohsho
165
2
Ootoya
115
3
Sukiya
96
4
Yayoiken
93
5
Yoshinoya
86
6
Bamiyan
51
7
Matsuya
41
8
Kourakuen
39
9
Tonkatsu Wako
38
10
Katsuya
31
11
Yumean
29
12
Tendon Tenya
27
12
Toshihisa
27
14
Osaka Ohsho
25
15
Nakau
24
16
Tonkatsu Shinjuku Saboten
22
17
Washoku Sato
18
18
Maido Ookini Shokudo
16
19
Negishi
14
20
Hidakaya
12
20
Kagonoya
12
20
Yamada Udon Shokudo
12
20
Sagami
12
24
Obon de Gohan
11
24
Karayoshi
11
26
Tonkatsu Hamakatsu
10
27
Aiya
9
28
Karayama
8
29
Otaru Shokudo
7
30
Handaya
5
30
Karaage no Tensai
5
30
Marumatsu
5
33
Meshiya Miyamoto Munashi
4
33
Matsunoya
4
33
Zameshiya
4
33
Tonden
4
33
Machikadoya
4
38
Tonkatsu Katsugen
3
38
Meshiya Shokudo
3
40
Komachi Shokudo
2
40
Tokyo Chikara Meshi
2
40
Tsukada Shokudo
2
43
Sakura Suisan
1
43
Shinpachi Shokudo
1
43
Wagaya no Shokudo
1
43
Ichibankan
1

Demographics

Between the 5th and the 19th of March 2021 1,112 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

Categories: PollsRankings
Tags:

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts

Entertainment

Eighties movies Japanese want to watch again on the big screen

This ranking survey from goo Ranking looked at movies from the 1980s that people want to watch in the cinema again. I’m familiar with all the Hollywood movies listed here bar Big (I’ve only seen Read more…

Mobile

Smartphone photography and printing

MMD Labo recently conducted a survey into smartphone photography and smartphone photo printing. I fall into the two or three photos per month, usually food photos that never gets further than Google Map reviews, although Read more…

Entertainment

Japan’s living legends of rock

This fun little ranking survey from goo Ranking asked Japanese to choose who they rated the most as Japanese living legends of rock. My top pick would be number 5 here, Southern All Stars, but Read more…