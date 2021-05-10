Japan’s tastiest greasy spoon chain

“Greasy Spoon” is perhaps an exaggeration for some of these places listed in this goo Ranking survey into Japan’s tastiest set meal chain restaurants.

The basic features of a set meal in Japan is usually one main meat dish like pork cutlet or boiled beef, with rice, miso soup and pickles, and maybe a small salad or other side dish, all often for under 1,000 yen. Here’s a sample from the rather nice (but over 1,000 yen) Obon no Gohan chain:

Number 2, Ootoya is just about my favourite price/performance-wise on the list, and is far from the greasy spoon I in the title. Last time I was there I had a very quiet and relaxed time with basil grilled chicken on a large salad bed plus the above side dishes and self-service soft drinks, posh tea bags and freshly-brewed coffee for just over 1,000 yen.

On the other hand, places like Sukiya, Yoshinoya and Matsuya are rapid gob-stuffing pit stops (convince me otherwise!) that as someone very sensitive to chewing and slurping noises quite frankly scare me!

What’s your favourite chain?



Ranking result

Rank



Votes

1

Gyoza no Ohsho

165

2

Ootoya

115

3

Sukiya

96

4

Yayoiken

93

5

Yoshinoya

86

6

Bamiyan

51

7

Matsuya

41

8

Kourakuen

39

9

Tonkatsu Wako

38

10

Katsuya

31

11

Yumean

29

12

Tendon Tenya

27

12

Toshihisa

27

14

Osaka Ohsho

25

15

Nakau

24

16

Tonkatsu Shinjuku Saboten

22

17

Washoku Sato

18

18

Maido Ookini Shokudo

16

19

Negishi

14

20

Hidakaya

12

20

Kagonoya

12

20

Yamada Udon Shokudo

12

20

Sagami

12

24

Obon de Gohan

11

24

Karayoshi

11

26

Tonkatsu Hamakatsu

10

27

Aiya

9

28

Karayama

8

29

Otaru Shokudo

7

30

Handaya

5

30

Karaage no Tensai

5

30

Marumatsu

5

33

Meshiya Miyamoto Munashi

4

33

Matsunoya

4

33

Zameshiya

4

33

Tonden

4

33

Machikadoya

4

38

Tonkatsu Katsugen

3

38

Meshiya Shokudo

3

40

Komachi Shokudo

2

40

Tokyo Chikara Meshi

2

40

Tsukada Shokudo

2

43

Sakura Suisan

1

43

Shinpachi Shokudo

1

43

Wagaya no Shokudo

1

43

Ichibankan

1



Demographics

Between the 5th and the 19th of March 2021 1,112 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.