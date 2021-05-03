Eighties movies Japanese want to watch again on the big screen

This ranking survey from goo Ranking looked at movies from the 1980s that people want to watch in the cinema again.

I’m familiar with all the Hollywood movies listed here bar Big (I’ve only seen snippets), and about half of the Japanese ones. Top of the list, Back to the Future, interestingly had a now-cancelled Japanese manga version planned:

The Japanese titles of the Hollywood movies are mostly straight transliterations, but some turn out a bit funny; An Officer and a Gentleman is A Journey of Love and Youth, Karate Kid is Best Kid, Coming to America is

Go to New York, Prince of the Stars, and When Harry Met Sally… is Premonition of Lovers.

The Japanese titles are mostly direct translations, but the Kitano film Violent Cop literally translated would be That Man, Being Violent.

What 80s film would you most want to see on the big screen again?



1

Back to the Future

141

2

My Neighbour Totoro

128

3

Castle in the Sky Laputa

99

4

Kiki’s Delivery Service

98

5

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time

96

6

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind

86

7

Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade

76

8

Top Gun

55

9

E.T.

53

10

Urusei Yatsura 2 Beautiful Dreamer

48

11

The NeverEnding Story

42

11

Stand By Me

42

13

Grave of the Fireflies

37

14

Full Metal Jacket

30

15

Terminator

28

15

Goonies

28

17

AKIRA

27

17

Beverly Hills Cop

27

19

Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence

25

20

Die Hard

20

21

Star Wars Episode 6, Return of the Jedi

18

21

Ghostbusters

18

23

Star Wars Episode 5, The Empire Strikes Back

16

24

An Officer and a Gentleman

14

25

Cinema Paradiso

12

25

Amadeus

12

27

Night on the Galactic Railroad

11

28

Raiders of the Lost Ark

10

29

Detective Story

9

29

Gremlins

9

31

Rainman

8

31

Mannequin

8

33

Lethal Weapon

7

34

Blade Runner

6

34

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

6

34

Major League

6

34

The Karate Kid

6

34

Flashdance

6

39

The Untouchables

5

39

Coming to America

5

39

Once Upon A Time In America

5

42

Batman

4

42

Poltergeist

4

44

Shining

3

44

Tron

3

44

When Harry Met Sally…

3

47

Violent Cop

2

47

9 to 5

2

47

Elephant Man

2

47

Scarface

2

51

Big

1

51

The Thing

1

53

Other

69



Demographics

Between the 24th of August and the 7th of September 2020 1,479 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.