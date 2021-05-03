Eighties movies Japanese want to watch again on the big screen

Published by Ken Y-N on

This ranking survey from goo Ranking looked at movies from the 1980s that people want to watch in the cinema again.

I’m familiar with all the Hollywood movies listed here bar Big (I’ve only seen snippets), and about half of the Japanese ones. Top of the list, Back to the Future, interestingly had a now-cancelled Japanese manga version planned:

The Japanese titles of the Hollywood movies are mostly straight transliterations, but some turn out a bit funny; An Officer and a Gentleman is A Journey of Love and Youth, Karate Kid is Best Kid, Coming to America is
Go to New York, Prince of the Stars, and When Harry Met Sally… is Premonition of Lovers.

The Japanese titles are mostly direct translations, but the Kitano film Violent Cop literally translated would be That Man, Being Violent.

What 80s film would you most want to see on the big screen again?

Ranking result

Rank
 
Votes
1
Back to the Future
141
2
My Neighbour Totoro
128
3
Castle in the Sky Laputa
99
4
Kiki’s Delivery Service
98
5
The Girl Who Leapt Through Time
96
6
Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind
86
7
Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade
76
8
Top Gun
55
9
E.T.
53
10
Urusei Yatsura 2 Beautiful Dreamer
48
11
The NeverEnding Story
42
11
Stand By Me
42
13
Grave of the Fireflies
37
14
Full Metal Jacket
30
15
Terminator
28
15
Goonies
28
17
AKIRA
27
17
Beverly Hills Cop
27
19
Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence
25
20
Die Hard
20
21
Star Wars Episode 6, Return of the Jedi
18
21
Ghostbusters
18
23
Star Wars Episode 5, The Empire Strikes Back
16
24
An Officer and a Gentleman
14
25
Cinema Paradiso
12
25
Amadeus
12
27
Night on the Galactic Railroad
11
28
Raiders of the Lost Ark
10
29
Detective Story
9
29
Gremlins
9
31
Rainman
8
31
Mannequin
8
33
Lethal Weapon
7
34
Blade Runner
6
34
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
6
34
Major League
6
34
The Karate Kid
6
34
Flashdance
6
39
The Untouchables
5
39
Coming to America
5
39
Once Upon A Time In America
5
42
Batman
4
42
Poltergeist
4
44
Shining
3
44
Tron
3
44
When Harry Met Sally…
3
47
Violent Cop
2
47
9 to 5
2
47
Elephant Man
2
47
Scarface
2
51
Big
1
51
The Thing
1
53
Other
69

Demographics

Between the 24th of August and the 7th of September 2020 1,479 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

Categories: EntertainmentPolls
Tags:

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts

Mobile

Smartphone photography and printing

MMD Labo recently conducted a survey into smartphone photography and smartphone photo printing. I fall into the two or three photos per month, usually food photos that never gets further than Google Map reviews, although Read more…

Entertainment

Japan’s living legends of rock

This fun little ranking survey from goo Ranking asked Japanese to choose who they rated the most as Japanese living legends of rock. My top pick would be number 5 here, Southern All Stars, but Read more…

Polls

Japan’s favourite conveyor belt sushi chain

Whenever (if ever…) tourism opens back up again, one must-visit place for many foreigners is a conveyor-belt sushi restaurant, so this survey from goo Ranking into Japan’s most favourite conveyor-belt sushi chain may be useful Read more…