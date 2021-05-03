Eighties movies Japanese want to watch again on the big screen

This ranking survey from goo Ranking looked at movies from the 1980s that people want to watch in the cinema again.
I’m familiar with all the Hollywood movies listed here bar Big (I’ve only seen snippets), and about half of the Japanese ones. Top of the list, Back to the Future, interestingly had a now-cancelled Japanese manga version planned:
以前発表しました僕が作画を担当するBTTFのコミカライズについてご報告です。
編集部の方々には八方手を尽くして頂きましたがそれでも尚、作中に数多く登場する著作物の権利の交通整理がつかず、現在企画が中断してしまっている状態です。楽しみにされていた方々には申し訳ございません。 pic.twitter.com/uAGUuVJnUR
— 村田雄介 (@NEBU_KURO) September 16, 2018
The Japanese titles of the Hollywood movies are mostly straight transliterations, but some turn out a bit funny; An Officer and a Gentleman is A Journey of Love and Youth, Karate Kid is Best Kid, Coming to America is
Go to New York, Prince of the Stars, and When Harry Met Sally… is Premonition of Lovers.
The Japanese titles are mostly direct translations, but the Kitano film Violent Cop literally translated would be That Man, Being Violent.
What 80s film would you most want to see on the big screen again?
Ranking result
Rank Votes 1 Back to the Future 141 2 My Neighbour Totoro 128 3 Castle in the Sky Laputa 99 4 Kiki’s Delivery Service 98 5 The Girl Who Leapt Through Time 96 6 Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind 86 7 Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade 76 8 Top Gun 55 9 E.T. 53 10 Urusei Yatsura 2 Beautiful Dreamer 48 11 The NeverEnding Story 42 11 Stand By Me 42 13 Grave of the Fireflies 37 14 Full Metal Jacket 30 15 Terminator 28 15 Goonies 28 17 AKIRA 27 17 Beverly Hills Cop 27 19 Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence 25 20 Die Hard 20 21 Star Wars Episode 6, Return of the Jedi 18 21 Ghostbusters 18 23 Star Wars Episode 5, The Empire Strikes Back 16 24 An Officer and a Gentleman 14 25 Cinema Paradiso 12 25 Amadeus 12 27 Night on the Galactic Railroad 11 28 Raiders of the Lost Ark 10 29 Detective Story 9 29 Gremlins 9 31 Rainman 8 31 Mannequin 8 33 Lethal Weapon 7 34 Blade Runner 6 34 Ferris Bueller’s Day Off 6 34 Major League 6 34 The Karate Kid 6 34 Flashdance 6 39 The Untouchables 5 39 Coming to America 5 39 Once Upon A Time In America 5 42 Batman 4 42 Poltergeist 4 44 Shining 3 44 Tron 3 44 When Harry Met Sally… 3 47 Violent Cop 2 47 9 to 5 2 47 Elephant Man 2 47 Scarface 2 51 Big 1 51 The Thing 1 53 Other 69
Demographics
Between the 24th of August and the 7th of September 2020 1,479 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
