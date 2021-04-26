Japan’s living legends of rock

This fun little ranking survey from goo Ranking asked Japanese to choose who they rated the most as Japanese living legends of rock.

My top pick would be number 5 here, Southern All Stars, but there’s a good number of groups I’ve never heard of. One that caught my eye was Yabai T-shirts Yasan, in English “Dodgy T-shirts Shop”, who have a post-punk pop feel and rather silly lyrics, like this ode to Bluetooth Love, and sillier videos like this one:

Who’s your Japanese top rock band?



Ranking result

Rank



Votes

1

THE ALFEE

1380

2

L’Arc- en-Ciel

222

3

X JAPAN

167

4

B’z

160

5

Southern All Stars

128

6

BUCK-TICK

79

7

SEKAI NO OWARI

75

8

Mr.Children

45

9

Official Hige Dandism

42

10

Spitz

39

11

BUMP OF CHICKEN

36

12

GLAY

30

13

ONE OK ROCK

27

14

THE YELLOW MONKEY

26

15

Porno Graffiti

22

16

King Gnu

21

16

The Cro-Magnons

21

18

Tokyo Jihen

20

19

Elephant Kashimashi

19

20

Wagakki Band

16

21

LUNA SEA

15

22

SHISHAMO

14

23

SPYAIR

13

23

back number

13

25

WANIMA

12

25

MAN WITH A MISSION

12

27

Sakanaction

11

27

[Alexandros]

11

29

UVERworld

10

29

ORANGE RANGE

10

29

SUPER BEAVER

10

32

Fuji Fabric

9

32

ASIAN KUNG-FU GENERATION

9

32

RADWIMPS

9

32

ELLEGARDEN

9

36

Mrs. GREEN APPLE

8

36

UNISON SQUARE GARDEN

8

38

Yabai T-shirt Yasan

7

38

the pillows

7

38

Ling Tosite Sigure

7

41

DIR EN GRAY

6

41

amazarashi

6

41

CreapHyp

6

44

KANA-BOON

5

44

sumika

5

44

Queen Bee

5

44

WEAVER

5

48

Maximum the Hormone

4

48

Base Ball Bear

4

50

Gesu no Kiwami Maiden

3

50

flumpool

3

50

Gingan Boyz

3

53

THE BAWDIES

2

53

9mm Parabellum Bullet

2

53

Kyuso Nekokami

2

56

10-FEET

1

56

MY FIRST STORY

1

56

THE BACK HORN

1



Demographics

Between the 17th and the 31st of January 2021 2,843 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.