Japan’s living legends of rock

This fun little ranking survey from goo Ranking asked Japanese to choose who they rated the most as Japanese living legends of rock.

My top pick would be number 5 here, Southern All Stars, but there’s a good number of groups I’ve never heard of. One that caught my eye was Yabai T-shirts Yasan, in English “Dodgy T-shirts Shop”, who have a post-punk pop feel and rather silly lyrics, like this ode to Bluetooth Love, and sillier videos like this one:

Who’s your Japanese top rock band?

Ranking result

Rank
 
Votes
1
THE ALFEE
1380
2
L’Arc- en-Ciel
222
3
X JAPAN
167
4
B’z
160
5
Southern All Stars
128
6
BUCK-TICK
79
7
SEKAI NO OWARI
75
8
Mr.Children
45
9
Official Hige Dandism
42
10
Spitz
39
11
BUMP OF CHICKEN
36
12
GLAY
30
13
ONE OK ROCK
27
14
THE YELLOW MONKEY
26
15
Porno Graffiti
22
16
King Gnu
21
16
The Cro-Magnons
21
18
Tokyo Jihen
20
19
Elephant Kashimashi
19
20
Wagakki Band
16
21
LUNA SEA
15
22
SHISHAMO
14
23
SPYAIR
13
23
back number
13
25
WANIMA
12
25
MAN WITH A MISSION
12
27
Sakanaction
11
27
[Alexandros]
11
29
UVERworld
10
29
ORANGE RANGE
10
29
SUPER BEAVER
10
32
Fuji Fabric
9
32
ASIAN KUNG-FU GENERATION
9
32
RADWIMPS
9
32
ELLEGARDEN
9
36
Mrs. GREEN APPLE
8
36
UNISON SQUARE GARDEN
8
38
Yabai T-shirt Yasan
7
38
the pillows
7
38
Ling Tosite Sigure
7
41
DIR EN GRAY
6
41
amazarashi
6
41
CreapHyp
6
44
KANA-BOON
5
44
sumika
5
44
Queen Bee
5
44
WEAVER
5
48
Maximum the Hormone
4
48
Base Ball Bear
4
50
Gesu no Kiwami Maiden
3
50
flumpool
3
50
Gingan Boyz
3
53
THE BAWDIES
2
53
9mm Parabellum Bullet
2
53
Kyuso Nekokami
2
56
10-FEET
1
56
MY FIRST STORY
1
56
THE BACK HORN
1

Demographics

Between the 17th and the 31st of January 2021 2,843 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

