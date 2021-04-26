Japan’s living legends of rock

This fun little ranking survey from goo Ranking asked Japanese to choose who they rated the most as Japanese living legends of rock.
My top pick would be number 5 here, Southern All Stars, but there’s a good number of groups I’ve never heard of. One that caught my eye was Yabai T-shirts Yasan, in English “Dodgy T-shirts Shop”, who have a post-punk pop feel and rather silly lyrics, like this ode to Bluetooth Love, and sillier videos like this one:
Who’s your Japanese top rock band?
Ranking result
Rank Votes 1 THE ALFEE 1380 2 L’Arc- en-Ciel 222 3 X JAPAN 167 4 B’z 160 5 Southern All Stars 128 6 BUCK-TICK 79 7 SEKAI NO OWARI 75 8 Mr.Children 45 9 Official Hige Dandism 42 10 Spitz 39 11 BUMP OF CHICKEN 36 12 GLAY 30 13 ONE OK ROCK 27 14 THE YELLOW MONKEY 26 15 Porno Graffiti 22 16 King Gnu 21 16 The Cro-Magnons 21 18 Tokyo Jihen 20 19 Elephant Kashimashi 19 20 Wagakki Band 16 21 LUNA SEA 15 22 SHISHAMO 14 23 SPYAIR 13 23 back number 13 25 WANIMA 12 25 MAN WITH A MISSION 12 27 Sakanaction 11 27 [Alexandros] 11 29 UVERworld 10 29 ORANGE RANGE 10 29 SUPER BEAVER 10 32 Fuji Fabric 9 32 ASIAN KUNG-FU GENERATION 9 32 RADWIMPS 9 32 ELLEGARDEN 9 36 Mrs. GREEN APPLE 8 36 UNISON SQUARE GARDEN 8 38 Yabai T-shirt Yasan 7 38 the pillows 7 38 Ling Tosite Sigure 7 41 DIR EN GRAY 6 41 amazarashi 6 41 CreapHyp 6 44 KANA-BOON 5 44 sumika 5 44 Queen Bee 5 44 WEAVER 5 48 Maximum the Hormone 4 48 Base Ball Bear 4 50 Gesu no Kiwami Maiden 3 50 flumpool 3 50 Gingan Boyz 3 53 THE BAWDIES 2 53 9mm Parabellum Bullet 2 53 Kyuso Nekokami 2 56 10-FEET 1 56 MY FIRST STORY 1 56 THE BACK HORN 1
Demographics
Between the 17th and the 31st of January 2021 2,843 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
