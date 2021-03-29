Japan’s favourite conveyor belt sushi chain

Whenever (if ever…) tourism opens back up again, one must-visit place for many foreigners is a conveyor-belt sushi restaurant, so this survey from goo Ranking into Japan’s most favourite conveyor-belt sushi chain may be useful for ideas of where to go. This video might also give you tips on how to behave whilst there:

Note that in Japanese, the “conveyor belt” part of the name is pronunced as “kaiten” (or sometimes “mawashi” or “mawaru”), so I have kept the original Japanese rendering in this translation.

Despite having been in Japan more years than I care to remember, I’ve only once been to a sushi place and I stayed clear of the whole raw fish section…



Ranking result

Rank

Sushi chain

Votes

1

Sushiro

340

2

Kura Sushi

238

3

Hamazushi

165

4

Kappa Sushi

81

5

Gatten sushi

51

6

Kaiten Sushi Triton

33

7

Sushi Choushimaru

32

8

Morimori Sushi

16

9

Kaisen Misakiko

14

10

Himi Kitokito Sushi

13

10

Kaiten Sushi Nemuro Hanamaru

13

12

Nigiri Tokubei

11

12

Kaiten Sushi Nagoyakatei

11

14

Umai Sushi Kan

10

14

Kanazawa Maimon Sushi

10

14

Daiki Suisan Kaiten Sushi

10

17

Nigiri Chojiro

9

18

Mawashi Sushi Katsu Katsumi Tori

7

18

Kaiten Sushi Yamato

7

18

Kaiten Sushi Hokkaido

7

18

Kaisen Atom

7

22

Gourmet Kaiten Zushi Hakotaro

6

22

Maguro Wholesaler Miura Misaki Port

6

24

Dokuraku Sushi

5

24

Edomae Sushi Totomaru

5

24

Kaiten Sushi Matsuriya

5

27

Heiroku Sushi

4

27

Kaiten Sushi Numazuko

4

29

Magurobito

3

29

Mawaru Sushi Zanmai

3

29

Tomizushi

3

29

Gansozushi

3

29

Tenka Sushi

3

29

Sushi Tora

3

35

Kaito

2

35

Nihonkai

2

35

Sushi Daijin

2

35

Edo-mae Kaiten Sushi Moriichi

2

35

Edo-mae Kaiten Sushi Gyoshin

2

40

Kaiten Sushi Taisei

1

40

Sushi Ikkan

1

40

Shijakku

1

40

Kaiten Sushi Kaneki

1

40

Oedo

1

40

Kaiten Sushi Sushiemon

1



Demographics

Between the 25th of November and the 9th of December 2020 1,154 visitors to goo Ranking services completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.