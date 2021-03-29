Japan’s favourite conveyor belt sushi chain

Whenever (if ever…) tourism opens back up again, one must-visit place for many foreigners is a conveyor-belt sushi restaurant, so this survey from goo Ranking into Japan’s most favourite conveyor-belt sushi chain may be useful for ideas of where to go. This video might also give you tips on how to behave whilst there:

Note that in Japanese, the “conveyor belt” part of the name is pronunced as “kaiten” (or sometimes “mawashi” or “mawaru”), so I have kept the original Japanese rendering in this translation.

Despite having been in Japan more years than I care to remember, I’ve only once been to a sushi place and I stayed clear of the whole raw fish section…

Ranking result

Rank
Sushi chain
Votes
1
Sushiro
340
2
Kura Sushi
238
3
Hamazushi
165
4
Kappa Sushi
81
5
Gatten sushi
51
6
Kaiten Sushi Triton
33
7
Sushi Choushimaru
32
8
Morimori Sushi
16
9
Kaisen Misakiko
14
10
Himi Kitokito Sushi
13
10
Kaiten Sushi Nemuro Hanamaru
13
12
Nigiri Tokubei
11
12
Kaiten Sushi Nagoyakatei
11
14
Umai Sushi Kan
10
14
Kanazawa Maimon Sushi
10
14
Daiki Suisan Kaiten Sushi
10
17
Nigiri Chojiro
9
18
Mawashi Sushi Katsu Katsumi Tori
7
18
Kaiten Sushi Yamato
7
18
Kaiten Sushi Hokkaido
7
18
Kaisen Atom
7
22
Gourmet Kaiten Zushi Hakotaro
6
22
Maguro Wholesaler Miura Misaki Port
6
24
Dokuraku Sushi
5
24
Edomae Sushi Totomaru
5
24
Kaiten Sushi Matsuriya
5
27
Heiroku Sushi
4
27
Kaiten Sushi Numazuko
4
29
Magurobito
3
29
Mawaru Sushi Zanmai
3
29
Tomizushi
3
29
Gansozushi
3
29
Tenka Sushi
3
29
Sushi Tora
3
35
Kaito
2
35
Nihonkai
2
35
Sushi Daijin
2
35
Edo-mae Kaiten Sushi Moriichi
2
35
Edo-mae Kaiten Sushi Gyoshin
2
40
Kaiten Sushi Taisei
1
40
Sushi Ikkan
1
40
Shijakku
1
40
Kaiten Sushi Kaneki
1
40
Oedo
1
40
Kaiten Sushi Sushiemon
1

Demographics

Between the 25th of November and the 9th of December 2020 1,154 visitors to goo Ranking services completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

