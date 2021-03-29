Japan’s favourite conveyor belt sushi chain

Whenever (if ever…) tourism opens back up again, one must-visit place for many foreigners is a conveyor-belt sushi restaurant, so this survey from goo Ranking into Japan’s most favourite conveyor-belt sushi chain may be useful for ideas of where to go. This video might also give you tips on how to behave whilst there:
Note that in Japanese, the “conveyor belt” part of the name is pronunced as “kaiten” (or sometimes “mawashi” or “mawaru”), so I have kept the original Japanese rendering in this translation.
Despite having been in Japan more years than I care to remember, I’ve only once been to a sushi place and I stayed clear of the whole raw fish section…
Ranking result
Rank Sushi chain Votes 1 Sushiro 340 2 Kura Sushi 238 3 Hamazushi 165 4 Kappa Sushi 81 5 Gatten sushi 51 6 Kaiten Sushi Triton 33 7 Sushi Choushimaru 32 8 Morimori Sushi 16 9 Kaisen Misakiko 14 10 Himi Kitokito Sushi 13 10 Kaiten Sushi Nemuro Hanamaru 13 12 Nigiri Tokubei 11 12 Kaiten Sushi Nagoyakatei 11 14 Umai Sushi Kan 10 14 Kanazawa Maimon Sushi 10 14 Daiki Suisan Kaiten Sushi 10 17 Nigiri Chojiro 9 18 Mawashi Sushi Katsu Katsumi Tori 7 18 Kaiten Sushi Yamato 7 18 Kaiten Sushi Hokkaido 7 18 Kaisen Atom 7 22 Gourmet Kaiten Zushi Hakotaro 6 22 Maguro Wholesaler Miura Misaki Port 6 24 Dokuraku Sushi 5 24 Edomae Sushi Totomaru 5 24 Kaiten Sushi Matsuriya 5 27 Heiroku Sushi 4 27 Kaiten Sushi Numazuko 4 29 Magurobito 3 29 Mawaru Sushi Zanmai 3 29 Tomizushi 3 29 Gansozushi 3 29 Tenka Sushi 3 29 Sushi Tora 3 35 Kaito 2 35 Nihonkai 2 35 Sushi Daijin 2 35 Edo-mae Kaiten Sushi Moriichi 2 35 Edo-mae Kaiten Sushi Gyoshin 2 40 Kaiten Sushi Taisei 1 40 Sushi Ikkan 1 40 Shijakku 1 40 Kaiten Sushi Kaneki 1 40 Oedo 1 40 Kaiten Sushi Sushiemon 1
Demographics
Between the 25th of November and the 9th of December 2020 1,154 visitors to goo Ranking services completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
