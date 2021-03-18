Android just ahead of iPhone in Japan

This survey from MMD Labo into mobile service provider usage shows three-quarters of Japanese using one of the three full-service, full-price carriers, but with all three launching new low-cost self-service plans, it will be interesting to see how these figures change.
I’m a long-term Docomo/Android/Sharp Aquos user myself, and I am considering switching to Docomo’s new plan ahamo, which gives you 20Gb and 5 minutes free per call for about 3,000 yen including tax.
Survey results
Q1: What type is your main mobile phone? (Sample size=40,000)
Android 45.8% iPhone 41.0% Feature phone 6.8% Not so smartphone 1.3% Other 0.2% Don’t have a mobile phone 4.9%
The “Not so smartphone” is my term for a smartphone in a feature phone skin. Although consumer feature phones have stopped being produced, the flip-phone format has a small following with the older demographic, with phones like this one hiding their Android-ness behind a custom skin.
Looking at Android versus iPhone by age and sex, youth favoured the iPhone; 68.9% versus 25.6% for teenage boys, 82.7% versus 15.1% for teenage girls. From the thirties for men and forties for women, Android was more popular.
Q2: What is the carrier for your main mobile phone? (Sample size=37,731)
Docomo 35.0% au 24.5% SoftBank 15.7% Y! mobile 7.2% Rakuten UN-LIMIT 4.0% UQ mobile 3.2% MVNO 10.4%
Q3: What MVNO do you have for your main mobile phone? (Sample size=3,927)
Rakuten Mobile 24.3% mineo 15.5% OCN Mobile One 11.3% Biglobe Mobile 8.8% LINE Mobile 8.7% IIJmio 7.7% Aeon Mobile 7.0% Other 16.7%
From the original sample, 12.7% said they also had a second mobile phone. They were asked the following:
Q4: What is the carrier for your secondary mobile phone? (Sample size=4,124)
Docomo 28.4% au 19.5% SoftBank 15.3% Rakuten UN-LIMIT 14.1% Y! mobile 5.8% UQ mobile 2.8% MVNO 14.0%
Q5A: What is the model of your main iPhone? (Sample size=16,409, top 10 answers)
Rank Percentage 1 iPhone 8, 8 Plus 17.7% 2 iPhone 7, 7 Plus 13.1% 3 iPhone SE second generation 11.3% 4 iPhone 11 10.9% 5 iPhone XR 8.6% 6 iPhone 6s, 6s Plus 5.4% 7 iPhone X 4.7% 8 iPhone XS 4.5% 9 iPhone 11 Pro 3.4% 10 iPhone SE (First generation) 3.3%
Q5B: What is the model of your main Android phone? (Sample size=18,315, top 10 answers)
Rank Percentage 1 Aquos series 27.1% 2 Xperia series 23.1% 3 Galaxy series 12.5% 4 Arrows series 6.5% 5 Huawei 6.3% 6 Google Pixel series 3.2% 7 Oppo 2.8% 8 Android One 2.8% 9 ZenFone series 2.1% 10 BASIO series 0.9%
Demographics
Between the 8th and 10th of February 2021 40,000 members of the MMD Labo monitor group aged between 18 and 69 years old completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.
0 Comments