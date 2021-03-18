Android just ahead of iPhone in Japan

This survey from MMD Labo into mobile service provider usage shows three-quarters of Japanese using one of the three full-service, full-price carriers, but with all three launching new low-cost self-service plans, it will be interesting to see how these figures change.

I’m a long-term Docomo/Android/Sharp Aquos user myself, and I am considering switching to Docomo’s new plan ahamo, which gives you 20Gb and 5 minutes free per call for about 3,000 yen including tax.



Survey results

Q1: What type is your main mobile phone? (Sample size=40,000) Android

45.8%

iPhone

41.0%

Feature phone

6.8%

Not so smartphone

1.3%

Other

0.2%

Don’t have a mobile phone

4.9%

The “Not so smartphone” is my term for a smartphone in a feature phone skin. Although consumer feature phones have stopped being produced, the flip-phone format has a small following with the older demographic, with phones like this one hiding their Android-ness behind a custom skin. Looking at Android versus iPhone by age and sex, youth favoured the iPhone; 68.9% versus 25.6% for teenage boys, 82.7% versus 15.1% for teenage girls. From the thirties for men and forties for women, Android was more popular. Q2: What is the carrier for your main mobile phone? (Sample size=37,731) Docomo

35.0%

au

24.5%

SoftBank

15.7%

Y! mobile

7.2%

Rakuten UN-LIMIT

4.0%

UQ mobile

3.2%

MVNO

10.4%

Q3: What MVNO do you have for your main mobile phone? (Sample size=3,927) Rakuten Mobile

24.3%

mineo

15.5%

OCN Mobile One

11.3%

Biglobe Mobile

8.8%

LINE Mobile

8.7%

IIJmio

7.7%

Aeon Mobile

7.0%

Other

16.7%

From the original sample, 12.7% said they also had a second mobile phone. They were asked the following: Q4: What is the carrier for your secondary mobile phone? (Sample size=4,124) Docomo

28.4%

au

19.5%

SoftBank

15.3%

Rakuten UN-LIMIT

14.1%

Y! mobile

5.8%

UQ mobile

2.8%

MVNO

14.0%

Q5A: What is the model of your main iPhone? (Sample size=16,409, top 10 answers) Rank



Percentage

1

iPhone 8, 8 Plus

17.7%

2

iPhone 7, 7 Plus

13.1%

3

iPhone SE second generation

11.3%

4

iPhone 11

10.9%

5

iPhone XR

8.6%

6

iPhone 6s, 6s Plus

5.4%

7

iPhone X

4.7%

8

iPhone XS

4.5%

9

iPhone 11 Pro

3.4%

10

iPhone SE (First generation)

3.3%

Q5B: What is the model of your main Android phone? (Sample size=18,315, top 10 answers) Rank



Percentage

1

Aquos series

27.1%

2

Xperia series

23.1%

3

Galaxy series

12.5%

4

Arrows series

6.5%

5

Huawei

6.3%

6

Google Pixel series

3.2%

7

Oppo

2.8%

8

Android One

2.8%

9

ZenFone series

2.1%

10

BASIO series

0.9%



Demographics

Between the 8th and 10th of February 2021 40,000 members of the MMD Labo monitor group aged between 18 and 69 years old completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.