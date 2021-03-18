Android just ahead of iPhone in Japan

This survey from MMD Labo into mobile service provider usage shows three-quarters of Japanese using one of the three full-service, full-price carriers, but with all three launching new low-cost self-service plans, it will be interesting to see how these figures change.

I’m a long-term Docomo/Android/Sharp Aquos user myself, and I am considering switching to Docomo’s new plan ahamo, which gives you 20Gb and 5 minutes free per call for about 3,000 yen including tax.

Survey results

Q1: What type is your main mobile phone? (Sample size=40,000)

Android
45.8%
iPhone
41.0%
Feature phone
6.8%
Not so smartphone
1.3%
Other
0.2%
Don’t have a mobile phone
4.9%

The “Not so smartphone” is my term for a smartphone in a feature phone skin. Although consumer feature phones have stopped being produced, the flip-phone format has a small following with the older demographic, with phones like this one hiding their Android-ness behind a custom skin.

Looking at Android versus iPhone by age and sex, youth favoured the iPhone; 68.9% versus 25.6% for teenage boys, 82.7% versus 15.1% for teenage girls. From the thirties for men and forties for women, Android was more popular.

Q2: What is the carrier for your main mobile phone? (Sample size=37,731)

Docomo
35.0%
au
24.5%
SoftBank
15.7%
Y! mobile
7.2%
Rakuten UN-LIMIT
4.0%
UQ mobile
3.2%
MVNO
10.4%

Q3: What MVNO do you have for your main mobile phone? (Sample size=3,927)

Rakuten Mobile
24.3%
mineo
15.5%
OCN Mobile One
11.3%
Biglobe Mobile
8.8%
LINE Mobile
8.7%
IIJmio
7.7%
Aeon Mobile
7.0%
Other
16.7%

From the original sample, 12.7% said they also had a second mobile phone. They were asked the following:

Q4: What is the carrier for your secondary mobile phone? (Sample size=4,124)

Docomo
28.4%
au
19.5%
SoftBank
15.3%
Rakuten UN-LIMIT
14.1%
Y! mobile
5.8%
UQ mobile
2.8%
MVNO
14.0%

Q5A: What is the model of your main iPhone? (Sample size=16,409, top 10 answers)

Rank
 
Percentage
1
iPhone 8, 8 Plus
17.7%
2
iPhone 7, 7 Plus
13.1%
3
iPhone SE second generation
11.3%
4
iPhone 11
10.9%
5
iPhone XR
8.6%
6
iPhone 6s, 6s Plus
5.4%
7
iPhone X
4.7%
8
iPhone XS
4.5%
9
iPhone 11 Pro
3.4%
10
iPhone SE (First generation)
3.3%

Q5B: What is the model of your main Android phone? (Sample size=18,315, top 10 answers)

Rank
 
Percentage
1
Aquos series
27.1%
2
Xperia series
23.1%
3
Galaxy series
12.5%
4
Arrows series
6.5%
5
Huawei
6.3%
6
Google Pixel series
3.2%
7
Oppo
2.8%
8
Android One
2.8%
9
ZenFone series
2.1%
10
BASIO series
0.9%

Demographics

Between the 8th and 10th of February 2021 40,000 members of the MMD Labo monitor group aged between 18 and 69 years old completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.

