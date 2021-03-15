Where in Japan Japanese wish they had been born and brought up in

This survey by goo Ranking into which Japanese prefectures Japanese wish they had been born and brought up in was conducted last year, but they only got round to publishing it a few days ago.

Not surprisingly, Tokyo is the most popular, and I presume people were mostly voting for the main metropolitan area, not the suburbs. Hokkaido being second is not a surprise either, although the winters are too harsh for my tastes. Kanagawa, in particular the prefectural capital of Yokohama, is the best of the top three for me. The photo above is apparently from Yokohama, although a bit before my time.

If I had been brought up in Japan, I’d want it to have been Kobe in Hyogo Prefecture (9th here), as it’s a compact city with easy access to the countryside, and for a long time has been very international.

If you had been born in Japan, where you would you choose?



Ranking result

Q: Which prefecture do you wish you had been born and brought up in? (Sample size=2,775) Rank

Prefecture

Votes

1

Tokyo

456

2

Hokkaido

347

3

Kanagawa

219

4

Okinawa

204

5

Osaka

192

6

Kyoto

190

7

Fukuoka

148

8

Chiba

70

9

Hyogo

68

10

Saitama

62

11

Nagano

61

12

Aichi

60

13

Shizuoka

56

14

Miyagi

52

15

Hiroshima

40

16

Akita

34

17

Niigata

31

18

Nara

30

19

Toyama

25

20

Fukushima

24

21

Iwate

23

21

Tochigi

23

23

Aomori

21

24

Wakayama

19

24

Okayama

19

24

Kagawa

19

24

Kagoshima

19

28

Ibaraki

18

28

Ishikawa

18

30

Gunma

17

30

Kumamoto

17

32

Yamagata

16

32

Fukui

16

34

Shimane

14

34

Ehime

14

34

Nagasaki

14

37

Gifu

13

37

Mie

13

37

Tottori

13

40

Oita

12

41

Yamaguchi

11

41

Tokushima

11

43

Shiga

10

43

Miyazaki

10

45

Kochi

9

45

Saga

9

47

Yamanashi

8



Demographics

Between the 14th and the 28th of May 2020 2,775 visits to goo Ranking services completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.