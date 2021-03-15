Where in Japan Japanese wish they had been born and brought up in

This survey by goo Ranking into which Japanese prefectures Japanese wish they had been born and brought up in was conducted last year, but they only got round to publishing it a few days ago.
Not surprisingly, Tokyo is the most popular, and I presume people were mostly voting for the main metropolitan area, not the suburbs. Hokkaido being second is not a surprise either, although the winters are too harsh for my tastes. Kanagawa, in particular the prefectural capital of Yokohama, is the best of the top three for me. The photo above is apparently from Yokohama, although a bit before my time.
If I had been brought up in Japan, I’d want it to have been Kobe in Hyogo Prefecture (9th here), as it’s a compact city with easy access to the countryside, and for a long time has been very international.
If you had been born in Japan, where you would you choose?
Ranking result
Q: Which prefecture do you wish you had been born and brought up in? (Sample size=2,775)
Rank Prefecture Votes 1 Tokyo 456 2 Hokkaido 347 3 Kanagawa 219 4 Okinawa 204 5 Osaka 192 6 Kyoto 190 7 Fukuoka 148 8 Chiba 70 9 Hyogo 68 10 Saitama 62 11 Nagano 61 12 Aichi 60 13 Shizuoka 56 14 Miyagi 52 15 Hiroshima 40 16 Akita 34 17 Niigata 31 18 Nara 30 19 Toyama 25 20 Fukushima 24 21 Iwate 23 21 Tochigi 23 23 Aomori 21 24 Wakayama 19 24 Okayama 19 24 Kagawa 19 24 Kagoshima 19 28 Ibaraki 18 28 Ishikawa 18 30 Gunma 17 30 Kumamoto 17 32 Yamagata 16 32 Fukui 16 34 Shimane 14 34 Ehime 14 34 Nagasaki 14 37 Gifu 13 37 Mie 13 37 Tottori 13 40 Oita 12 41 Yamaguchi 11 41 Tokushima 11 43 Shiga 10 43 Miyazaki 10 45 Kochi 9 45 Saga 9 47 Yamanashi 8
Demographics
Between the 14th and the 28th of May 2020 2,775 visits to goo Ranking services completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
