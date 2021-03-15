Where in Japan Japanese wish they had been born and brought up in

This survey by goo Ranking into which Japanese prefectures Japanese wish they had been born and brought up in was conducted last year, but they only got round to publishing it a few days ago.

Not surprisingly, Tokyo is the most popular, and I presume people were mostly voting for the main metropolitan area, not the suburbs. Hokkaido being second is not a surprise either, although the winters are too harsh for my tastes. Kanagawa, in particular the prefectural capital of Yokohama, is the best of the top three for me. The photo above is apparently from Yokohama, although a bit before my time.

If I had been brought up in Japan, I’d want it to have been Kobe in Hyogo Prefecture (9th here), as it’s a compact city with easy access to the countryside, and for a long time has been very international.

If you had been born in Japan, where you would you choose?

Ranking result

Q: Which prefecture do you wish you had been born and brought up in? (Sample size=2,775)

Rank
Prefecture
Votes
1
Tokyo
456
2
Hokkaido
347
3
Kanagawa
219
4
Okinawa
204
5
Osaka
192
6
Kyoto
190
7
Fukuoka
148
8
Chiba
70
9
Hyogo
68
10
Saitama
62
11
Nagano
61
12
Aichi
60
13
Shizuoka
56
14
Miyagi
52
15
Hiroshima
40
16
Akita
34
17
Niigata
31
18
Nara
30
19
Toyama
25
20
Fukushima
24
21
Iwate
23
21
Tochigi
23
23
Aomori
21
24
Wakayama
19
24
Okayama
19
24
Kagawa
19
24
Kagoshima
19
28
Ibaraki
18
28
Ishikawa
18
30
Gunma
17
30
Kumamoto
17
32
Yamagata
16
32
Fukui
16
34
Shimane
14
34
Ehime
14
34
Nagasaki
14
37
Gifu
13
37
Mie
13
37
Tottori
13
40
Oita
12
41
Yamaguchi
11
41
Tokushima
11
43
Shiga
10
43
Miyazaki
10
45
Kochi
9
45
Saga
9
47
Yamanashi
8

Demographics

Between the 14th and the 28th of May 2020 2,775 visits to goo Ranking services completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

