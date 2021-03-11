What the Japanese are learning online

This survey from MMD Labo looked at online lessons. With the pandemic and people spending more time at home, it would have been interesting to see how many people had chosen to start lessons for these reasons, but the results of that question were not offered in this summary of the survey.
I’ve not started any private lessons, although for work I’ve done a good number of free lectures I’ve found through YouTube, mostly on the subjects of GPUs and autonomous vehicles.
I’m surprised to see yoga, fitness and sports as the second-most popular genre; I can understand watching YouTube videos, but two-way lessons seem difficult without physical feedback.
Survey results
Q1: Do you know about online lessons? (Sample size=6,607)
Currently taking them
6.0%
Used to take them
5.6%
Investigating taking them
3.4%
Know about them, but never used them
35.4%
Know the term, but don’t know what kind of service they are
5.9%
Heard the term, but don’t know any more
18.7%
Don’t know anything
25.0%
Q2: What genres of lessons have you taken? (Sample size=766, multiple answer, top ten)
Foreign languages
36.7%
Yoga, fitness, sports
21.5%
Business
21.4%
Academic subjects
20.6%
Music
19.5%
IT, programming
19.5%
Cooking
18.4%
Art, design
17.2%
Fashion, beauty
16.2%
Dance, ballet
16.1%
Q3: What genres of lessons might you like to take in the future? (Sample size=766, multiple answer, top ten)
Foreign languages
36.2%
Yoga, fitness, sports
27.7%
IT, programming
27.3%
Music
24.3%
Cooking
23.0%
Business
22.6%
Fashion, beauty
21.1%
Academic subjects
19.6%
Art, design
18.9%
Sewing, accessory making
18.3%
Q4: Are there any genres of online lessons you’d like to take? (Sample size=5,841)
Q4SQ1: What genres of lessons might you like to take? (Sample size=2,652, multiple answer, top ten)
Foreign languages
43.8%
Yoga, fitness, sports
25.6%
IT, programming
20.2%
Cooking
20.1%
Music
17.9%
Business
12.1%
Fashion, beauty
9.1%
Counselling
9.1%
Sewing, accessory making
8.9%
Fortune telling, spiritual
8.4%
The following questions were for 441 people who had taken online lessons.
Q5: How much did you spend per month for online lessons? (Sample size=441)
Under 500 yen
7.9%
500 to 999 yen
15.4%
1,000 to 1,999 yen
16.6%
2,000 to 2,999 yen
12.5%
3,000 to 3,999 yen
9.8%
4,000 to 4,999 yen
9.8%
5,000 to 5,999 yen
6.3%
6,000 to 6,999 yen
2.7%
7,000 to 7,999 yen
2.7%
8,000 to 8,999 yen
1.7%
9,000 to 9,999 yen
1.6%
Over 10,000 yen
4.1%
Free
4.8%
Don’t know, not used
4.1%
Q6: How much would a suitable monthly fee for lessons be? (Sample size=441)
Under 500 yen
5.4%
500 to 999 yen
11.1%
1,000 to 1,999 yen
15.6%
2,000 to 2,999 yen
15.2%
3,000 to 3,999 yen
9.8%
4,000 to 4,999 yen
12.9%
5,000 to 5,999 yen
9.1%
6,000 to 6,999 yen
1.8%
7,000 to 7,999 yen
3.2%
8,000 to 8,999 yen
1.9%
9,000 to 9,999 yen
3.4%
Over 10,000 yen
4.5%
Free
2.7%
Don’t know, not used
3.4%
Q7: What do you feel are the merits of online lessons? (Sample size=441, multiple answer)
Can easily start participating
38.5%
Can save time and money by not travelling
37.6%
No worries about catching COVID-19
31.1%
Can relax when taking them
28.8%
Cheap lesson fees
28.1%
Can learn a new skill
26.1%
Easy to apply
24.5%
Easy to quit
21.5%
Easy to concentrate
19.0%
Can resolve problem points
16.8%
Can become a topic of conversation
14.5%
Can get on the bandwagon
12.9%
Other
1.1%
Nothing in particular
2.7%
Q8: What do you feel are the demerits of online lessons? (Sample size=441, multiple answer)
Timelag in exchanges
25.9%
Cannot check detailed points
25.9%
Difficult to understand online
24.7%
Problems with internet setup
23.6%
Cannot keep concentration
21.3%
Bothersome
18.6%
Cannot get into the lesson mood
16.6%
Don’t feel any positive effect of the lesson
16.6%
Don’t want others to see me
16.1%
Problems with my living environment
15.6%
No space for lessons
14.5%
Fees are expensive
13.4%
Cannot continue
13.2%
Other
1.8%
Nothing in particular
7.7%
Demographics
Between the 15th and 26th of January 2021 6,607 members of the MMD Labo monitor group aged between 15 and 69 years old completed a private internet-based questionnaire. 441 of the original sample who had taken online lessons were chosen to answer further more detailed questions.
