What the Japanese are learning online

This survey from MMD Labo looked at online lessons . With the pandemic and people spending more time at home, it would have been interesting to see how many people had chosen to start lessons for these reasons, but the results of that question were not offered in this summary of the survey.

I’ve not started any private lessons, although for work I’ve done a good number of free lectures I’ve found through YouTube, mostly on the subjects of GPUs and autonomous vehicles.

I’m surprised to see yoga, fitness and sports as the second-most popular genre; I can understand watching YouTube videos, but two-way lessons seem difficult without physical feedback.



Survey results

Q1: Do you know about online lessons? (Sample size=6,607) Currently taking them

6.0%

Used to take them

5.6%

Investigating taking them

3.4%

Know about them, but never used them

35.4%

Know the term, but don’t know what kind of service they are

5.9%

Heard the term, but don’t know any more

18.7%

Don’t know anything

25.0%

Q2: What genres of lessons have you taken? (Sample size=766, multiple answer, top ten) Foreign languages

36.7%

Yoga, fitness, sports

21.5%

Business

21.4%

Academic subjects

20.6%

Music

19.5%

IT, programming

19.5%

Cooking

18.4%

Art, design

17.2%

Fashion, beauty

16.2%

Dance, ballet

16.1%

Q3: What genres of lessons might you like to take in the future? (Sample size=766, multiple answer, top ten) Foreign languages

36.2%

Yoga, fitness, sports

27.7%

IT, programming

27.3%

Music

24.3%

Cooking

23.0%

Business

22.6%

Fashion, beauty

21.1%

Academic subjects

19.6%

Art, design

18.9%

Sewing, accessory making

18.3%

Q4: Are there any genres of online lessons you’d like to take? (Sample size=5,841) Yes (to SQ)

45.4%

None in particular

54.6%

Q4SQ1: What genres of lessons might you like to take? (Sample size=2,652, multiple answer, top ten) Foreign languages

43.8%

Yoga, fitness, sports

25.6%

IT, programming

20.2%

Cooking

20.1%

Music

17.9%

Business

12.1%

Fashion, beauty

9.1%

Counselling

9.1%

Sewing, accessory making

8.9%

Fortune telling, spiritual

8.4%

The following questions were for 441 people who had taken online lessons. Q5: How much did you spend per month for online lessons? (Sample size=441) Under 500 yen

7.9%

500 to 999 yen

15.4%

1,000 to 1,999 yen

16.6%

2,000 to 2,999 yen

12.5%

3,000 to 3,999 yen

9.8%

4,000 to 4,999 yen

9.8%

5,000 to 5,999 yen

6.3%

6,000 to 6,999 yen

2.7%

7,000 to 7,999 yen

2.7%

8,000 to 8,999 yen

1.7%

9,000 to 9,999 yen

1.6%

Over 10,000 yen

4.1%

Free

4.8%

Don’t know, not used

4.1%

Q6: How much would a suitable monthly fee for lessons be? (Sample size=441) Under 500 yen

5.4%

500 to 999 yen

11.1%

1,000 to 1,999 yen

15.6%

2,000 to 2,999 yen

15.2%

3,000 to 3,999 yen

9.8%

4,000 to 4,999 yen

12.9%

5,000 to 5,999 yen

9.1%

6,000 to 6,999 yen

1.8%

7,000 to 7,999 yen

3.2%

8,000 to 8,999 yen

1.9%

9,000 to 9,999 yen

3.4%

Over 10,000 yen

4.5%

Free

2.7%

Don’t know, not used

3.4%

Q7: What do you feel are the merits of online lessons? (Sample size=441, multiple answer) Can easily start participating

38.5%

Can save time and money by not travelling

37.6%

No worries about catching COVID-19

31.1%

Can relax when taking them

28.8%

Cheap lesson fees

28.1%

Can learn a new skill

26.1%

Easy to apply

24.5%

Easy to quit

21.5%

Easy to concentrate

19.0%

Can resolve problem points

16.8%

Can become a topic of conversation

14.5%

Can get on the bandwagon

12.9%

Other

1.1%

Nothing in particular

2.7%

Q8: What do you feel are the demerits of online lessons? (Sample size=441, multiple answer) Timelag in exchanges

25.9%

Cannot check detailed points

25.9%

Difficult to understand online

24.7%

Problems with internet setup

23.6%

Cannot keep concentration

21.3%

Bothersome

18.6%

Cannot get into the lesson mood

16.6%

Don’t feel any positive effect of the lesson

16.6%

Don’t want others to see me

16.1%

Problems with my living environment

15.6%

No space for lessons

14.5%

Fees are expensive

13.4%

Cannot continue

13.2%

Other

1.8%

Nothing in particular

7.7%



Demographics

Between the 15th and 26th of January 2021 6,607 members of the MMD Labo monitor group aged between 15 and 69 years old completed a private internet-based questionnaire. 441 of the original sample who had taken online lessons were chosen to answer further more detailed questions.