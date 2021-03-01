Let’s find out with goo Ranking what Japan’s favourite crisps (or chips, if you are so inclined) are.
Back in Scotland, it was Walker’s, and usually cheese flavour, but now in Japan it’s sour cream and onion, and Calbee is my favourite brand, although Koikeya’s Pride Potatoes are not bad too.
Now there’s a thing – I’ve never seen Smoky Bacon despite that being a standard UK flavour, and Vinegar is a rarity in crisps yet is a fundamental in many Japanese dishes.
The Calbee adverts can be quite entertaining (these are for Consommé Punch)
Ranking result
Rank Votes 1 Calbee Potato Chips Lightly Salted 171 2 Calbee Potato Chips Consommé Punch 94 3 Koikeya Potato Chips Seaweed Salt 82 4 Calbee Hard-Fried Potato Lightly Salted 68 5 Calbee Potato Chips Seaweed Salt 67 6 Calbee Pizza Potato 53 7 Calbee Hard-Fried Potato Black Pepper 46 8 Calbee Potato Chips Happy Butter 41 9 Koikeya Potato Chips Lightly Salted 36 10 Calbee Potato Chips Consommé W Punch 30 10 Yamazaki Chip Star Consommé 30 10 Koikeya Potato Chips Rich Consommé 30 13 Yamayoshi Potato Chips Wasa Beef 22 14 Yamazaki Chip Star Lightly Salted 19 15 Pringles Sour Cream and Onion 18 15 Koikeya Karamucho Chips Hot Chili Flavour 18 17 Koikeya Suppa-Mucho Chips Refreshing Plum Flavour 16 18 Calbee Potato Chips Crisp Lightly Salted 15 19 Calbee Potato Chips Crisp Consommé Punch 14 19 Koikeya Suppa-Mucho Chips Refreshing Vinegar 14 21 Koikeya Pride Potato Godly Seaweed Salt 13 22 Calbee Potato Chips French Salad 12 22 Koikeya Potato chips Seaweed Soy Sauce 12 24 Calbee Thin Potato Lightly Salted 10 25 Yamazaki Chip Star Seaweed Salt 9 25 House Oh Zack Lightly Salted 9 27 Calbee Potato Chips Crisp Sour Cream and Onion 8 27 Calbee Hard-fried Potato Grilled Seaweed 8 29 Calbee Potato Chips Soy Sauce Mayonnaise 7 29 Koikeya Potato Comfort Okhotsk Salt and Rock Salt 7 31 Koikeya Pride Potato Inspiring Lightly Salted 6 31 Koikeya Pride Potato Whole Potato Salt-Free 6 31 Koikeya Potato Chips Garlic 6 31 Bourbon Petit Potato Seaweed Salt 6 31 Calbee Potato Chips Zigzag Rich Chicken Consommé 6 36 Pringles Delicious Salt 5 36 Koikeya Potato Comfort First-Pressed Sesame Oil and Rock Salt 5 36 Bourbon Petit Potato Lightly Salted 5 39 Yamayoshi Potato chips Hokkaido Sour Cream and Onion flavor 4 39 Yamayoshi Potato chips Super! Korean Seaweed 4 39 Yamayoshi Potato chips Hokkaido Rich Butter 4 39 Calbee Potato Chips Zig-Zag Tasty Salt 4 39 Calbee Crunch Potato Sour Cream and Onion 4 39 Bourbon Potelka Consommé 4 39 Tohato Amijaga Chicken Consommé 4 46 Calbee Potatops Crisp Black Pepper 3 46 Calbee Poterich Butter Soy Sauce 3 46 Calbee The Potato Okhotsk Salt 3 46 Pringles CHEEEEEESE 3 46 Koikeya Pride Potato Shocking Consommé 3 46 Koikeya Pride Potato Imakane Danshaku No Salt Used 3 46 Yamayoshi Potato Chips Tsun Spicy Wasa Beef 3 46 Yamayoshi Potato chips Masculine Wasa Beef 3 46 Calbee Thin Potato Sour Cream 3 46 Yamazaki Chip Star S Sour Cream and Onion 3 46 Yamazaki Thick-Cut Luxury Potato 3 Kinds Of Rich Cheese 3 46 Tohato Amijaga Delicious Salt 3 58 Koikeya Potato Comfort Brand Potato Comparison Vegetable Dashi Salt (Kita Kamui) 2 58 KOIKEYA STRONG Demon Consommé 2 58 Yamayoshi Potato Chips Squid Ink 2 58 Yamazaki Chip Star S Butter Soy Sauce 2 62 Yamayoshi Potato Chips Ippudo Shiramaru Motomi 1 62 Yamayoshi Potato chips Hokkaido Grilled Corn Butter 1 62 Calbee Crunch Potato Salt 1 62 Calbee Thick Sliced Hot Chili 1 62 Yamazaki Chip Star Edomae Style Soy Sauce 1 62 Yamazaki Chip Star S Azumino Wasabi 1 62 Yamazaki Thick-Cut Luxury Potato Rich Sour Cream and Onion 1 62 Yamazaki Thick-Cut Luxury Potato Kelp Soy Sauce 1 62 Bourbon Poterca Salted 1 62 House Oh Zack Iso Seaweed Salt 1 62 Koikeya Seafood Mucho Seafood Tasty Salt 1 62 Calbee The Potato Onion Pepper 1 62 Koikeya Pride Potato Kanazawa Sweet Shrimp 1 62 Koikeya Potato Comfort Setouchi Green Laver And Tenkai Salt 1 62 Koikeya Potato Comfort Brand Potato Comparison Kettle Salt (Snow March) 1 62 Koikeya Potato Comfort Brand Potato Comparison Black Pepper Salt (Sassy). Koike-ya Co., Ltd. 1 62 KOIKEYA STRONG Sour Cream and Onion 1 62 KOIKEYA STRONG Seafood Grill 1
Demographics
Between the 18th of November and the 2nd of December 2020 1,114 users of goo Ranking services completed an internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
