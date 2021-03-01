Let’s find out with goo Ranking what Japan’s favourite crisps (or chips, if you are so inclined) are.

Back in Scotland, it was Walker’s, and usually cheese flavour, but now in Japan it’s sour cream and onion, and Calbee is my favourite brand, although Koikeya’s Pride Potatoes are not bad too.

Now there’s a thing – I’ve never seen Smoky Bacon despite that being a standard UK flavour, and Vinegar is a rarity in crisps yet is a fundamental in many Japanese dishes.

The Calbee adverts can be quite entertaining (these are for Consommé Punch)

Ranking result

Rank



Votes

1

Calbee Potato Chips Lightly Salted

171

2

Calbee Potato Chips Consommé Punch

94

3

Koikeya Potato Chips Seaweed Salt

82

4

Calbee Hard-Fried Potato Lightly Salted

68

5

Calbee Potato Chips Seaweed Salt

67

6

Calbee Pizza Potato

53

7

Calbee Hard-Fried Potato Black Pepper

46

8

Calbee Potato Chips Happy Butter

41

9

Koikeya Potato Chips Lightly Salted

36

10

Calbee Potato Chips Consommé W Punch

30

10

Yamazaki Chip Star Consommé

30

10

Koikeya Potato Chips Rich Consommé

30

13

Yamayoshi Potato Chips Wasa Beef

22

14

Yamazaki Chip Star Lightly Salted

19

15

Pringles Sour Cream and Onion

18

15

Koikeya Karamucho Chips Hot Chili Flavour

18

17

Koikeya Suppa-Mucho Chips Refreshing Plum Flavour

16

18

Calbee Potato Chips Crisp Lightly Salted

15

19

Calbee Potato Chips Crisp Consommé Punch

14

19

Koikeya Suppa-Mucho Chips Refreshing Vinegar

14

21

Koikeya Pride Potato Godly Seaweed Salt

13

22

Calbee Potato Chips French Salad

12

22

Koikeya Potato chips Seaweed Soy Sauce

12

24

Calbee Thin Potato Lightly Salted

10

25

Yamazaki Chip Star Seaweed Salt

9

25

House Oh Zack Lightly Salted

9

27

Calbee Potato Chips Crisp Sour Cream and Onion

8

27

Calbee Hard-fried Potato Grilled Seaweed

8

29

Calbee Potato Chips Soy Sauce Mayonnaise

7

29

Koikeya Potato Comfort Okhotsk Salt and Rock Salt

7

31

Koikeya Pride Potato Inspiring Lightly Salted

6

31

Koikeya Pride Potato Whole Potato Salt-Free

6

31

Koikeya Potato Chips Garlic

6

31

Bourbon Petit Potato Seaweed Salt

6

31

Calbee Potato Chips Zigzag Rich Chicken Consommé

6

36

Pringles Delicious Salt

5

36

Koikeya Potato Comfort First-Pressed Sesame Oil and Rock Salt

5

36

Bourbon Petit Potato Lightly Salted

5

39

Yamayoshi Potato chips Hokkaido Sour Cream and Onion flavor

4

39

Yamayoshi Potato chips Super! Korean Seaweed

4

39

Yamayoshi Potato chips Hokkaido Rich Butter

4

39

Calbee Potato Chips Zig-Zag Tasty Salt

4

39

Calbee Crunch Potato Sour Cream and Onion

4

39

Bourbon Potelka Consommé

4

39

Tohato Amijaga Chicken Consommé

4

46

Calbee Potatops Crisp Black Pepper

3

46

Calbee Poterich Butter Soy Sauce

3

46

Calbee The Potato Okhotsk Salt

3

46

Pringles CHEEEEEESE

3

46

Koikeya Pride Potato Shocking Consommé

3

46

Koikeya Pride Potato Imakane Danshaku No Salt Used

3

46

Yamayoshi Potato Chips Tsun Spicy Wasa Beef

3

46

Yamayoshi Potato chips Masculine Wasa Beef

3

46

Calbee Thin Potato Sour Cream

3

46

Yamazaki Chip Star S Sour Cream and Onion

3

46

Yamazaki Thick-Cut Luxury Potato 3 Kinds Of Rich Cheese

3

46

Tohato Amijaga Delicious Salt

3

58

Koikeya Potato Comfort Brand Potato Comparison Vegetable Dashi Salt (Kita Kamui)

2

58

KOIKEYA STRONG Demon Consommé

2

58

Yamayoshi Potato Chips Squid Ink

2

58

Yamazaki Chip Star S Butter Soy Sauce

2

62

Yamayoshi Potato Chips Ippudo Shiramaru Motomi

1

62

Yamayoshi Potato chips Hokkaido Grilled Corn Butter

1

62

Calbee Crunch Potato Salt

1

62

Calbee Thick Sliced Hot Chili

1

62

Yamazaki Chip Star Edomae Style Soy Sauce

1

62

Yamazaki Chip Star S Azumino Wasabi

1

62

Yamazaki Thick-Cut Luxury Potato Rich Sour Cream and Onion

1

62

Yamazaki Thick-Cut Luxury Potato Kelp Soy Sauce

1

62

Bourbon Poterca Salted

1

62

House Oh Zack Iso Seaweed Salt

1

62

Koikeya Seafood Mucho Seafood Tasty Salt

1

62

Calbee The Potato Onion Pepper

1

62

Koikeya Pride Potato Kanazawa Sweet Shrimp

1

62

Koikeya Potato Comfort Setouchi Green Laver And Tenkai Salt

1

62

Koikeya Potato Comfort Brand Potato Comparison Kettle Salt (Snow March)

1

62

Koikeya Potato Comfort Brand Potato Comparison Black Pepper Salt (Sassy). Koike-ya Co., Ltd.

1

62

KOIKEYA STRONG Sour Cream and Onion

1

62

KOIKEYA STRONG Seafood Grill

1



Demographics

Between the 18th of November and the 2nd of December 2020 1,114 users of goo Ranking services completed an internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.