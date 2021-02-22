The greatest stock console controllers ranked

Now here’s a topic with the ability to start fights, goo Ranking asking Japanese to choose the easiest to use stock console controller.
I was never a console person; I once had a Sega something or other, but all I really remember of it was too many buttons.
Ranking result
Rank Console Votes 1 Super Nintendo 112 2 PlayStation 2 84 3 Game cube 73 4 Nintendo 3DS 64 5 PlayStation 60 5 Nintendo Switch 60 7 Wii 50 8 NES 47 9 PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 4 Pro 41 10 NINTENDO 64 35 11 Nintendo DS 30 12 Nintendo 3DS LL 29 13 PlayStation 3 27 14 NES (square button) 22 15 Gameboy 21 16 Sega Saturn 18 17 New Nintendo 3DS 17 18 Nintendo DS Lite 16 19 New Nintendo 3DS LL 13 19 Nintendo Switch Lite 13 21 Wii U 9 22 Gameboy Color 8 22 Nintendo DSi 8 22 PlayStation Portable (PSP-3000 series) 8 25 Nintendo 2DS 7 26 Nintendo DSi LL 6 26 PlayStation Vita (PCH-2000 series) 6 28 Sega Mega Drive 5 28 Gameboy Advance 5 30 Virtual Boy 4 30 Xbox 4 30 Xbox 360 4 33 Game Gear 3 33 Dreamcast 3 33 Gameboy Advance SP 3 33 Gameboy Micro 3 33 New Nintendo 2DS LL 3 33 PlayStation Portable (PSP-2000 series) 3 39 Sega Mark III 2 39 Mega Drive 2 2 39 Gameboy Pocket 2 39 Super Nintendo Junior 2 39 PS one 2 39 PlayStation Portable (PSP-1000 series) 2 39 PC Engine Core Graphics 2 39 Neo Geo 2 47 SG-1000 1 47 SG-1000II 1 47 Master System 1 47 Kids Gear 1 47 Gameboy Light 1 47 Xbox One 1 47 Xbox One S 1 47 Xbox One X 1 47 PC Engine 1 47 PC Engine Super Graphics 1 47 PC Engine GT 1 47 PC Engine LT 1 47 Neo Geo CD 1
Demographics
Between the 1st and the 15th of August 2020 953 visitors to goo Ranking and associated web sites completed a public survey. No further demographics were given.
