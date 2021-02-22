The greatest stock console controllers ranked



Now here’s a topic with the ability to start fights, goo Ranking asking Japanese to choose the easiest to use stock console controller.

I was never a console person; I once had a Sega something or other, but all I really remember of it was too many buttons.



Ranking result

Rank

Console

Votes

1

Super Nintendo

112

2

PlayStation 2

84

3

Game cube

73

4

Nintendo 3DS

64

5

PlayStation

60

5

Nintendo Switch

60

7

Wii

50

8

NES

47

9

PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 4 Pro

41

10

NINTENDO 64

35

11

Nintendo DS

30

12

Nintendo 3DS LL

29

13

PlayStation 3

27

14

NES (square button)

22

15

Gameboy

21

16

Sega Saturn

18

17

New Nintendo 3DS

17

18

Nintendo DS Lite

16

19

New Nintendo 3DS LL

13

19

Nintendo Switch Lite

13

21

Wii U

9

22

Gameboy Color

8

22

Nintendo DSi

8

22

PlayStation Portable (PSP-3000 series)

8

25

Nintendo 2DS

7

26

Nintendo DSi LL

6

26

PlayStation Vita (PCH-2000 series)

6

28

Sega Mega Drive

5

28

Gameboy Advance

5

30

Virtual Boy

4

30

Xbox

4

30

Xbox 360

4

33

Game Gear

3

33

Dreamcast

3

33

Gameboy Advance SP

3

33

Gameboy Micro

3

33

New Nintendo 2DS LL

3

33

PlayStation Portable (PSP-2000 series)

3

39

Sega Mark III

2

39

Mega Drive 2

2

39

Gameboy Pocket

2

39

Super Nintendo Junior

2

39

PS one

2

39

PlayStation Portable (PSP-1000 series)

2

39

PC Engine Core Graphics

2

39

Neo Geo

2

47

SG-1000

1

47

SG-1000II

1

47

Master System

1

47

Kids Gear

1

47

Gameboy Light

1

47

Xbox One

1

47

Xbox One S

1

47

Xbox One X

1

47

PC Engine

1

47

PC Engine Super Graphics

1

47

PC Engine GT

1

47

PC Engine LT

1

47

Neo Geo CD

1



Demographics

Between the 1st and the 15th of August 2020 953 visitors to goo Ranking and associated web sites completed a public survey. No further demographics were given.