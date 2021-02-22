The greatest stock console controllers ranked

SNES Controller
Now here’s a topic with the ability to start fights, goo Ranking asking Japanese to choose the easiest to use stock console controller.

I was never a console person; I once had a Sega something or other, but all I really remember of it was too many buttons.

Ranking result

Rank
Console
Votes
1
Super Nintendo
112
2
PlayStation 2
84
3
Game cube
73
4
Nintendo 3DS
64
5
PlayStation
60
5
Nintendo Switch
60
7
Wii
50
8
NES
47
9
PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 4 Pro
41
10
NINTENDO 64
35
11
Nintendo DS
30
12
Nintendo 3DS LL
29
13
PlayStation 3
27
14
NES (square button)
22
15
Gameboy
21
16
Sega Saturn
18
17
New Nintendo 3DS
17
18
Nintendo DS Lite
16
19
New Nintendo 3DS LL
13
19
Nintendo Switch Lite
13
21
Wii U
9
22
Gameboy Color
8
22
Nintendo DSi
8
22
PlayStation Portable (PSP-3000 series)
8
25
Nintendo 2DS
7
26
Nintendo DSi LL
6
26
PlayStation Vita (PCH-2000 series)
6
28
Sega Mega Drive
5
28
Gameboy Advance
5
30
Virtual Boy
4
30
Xbox
4
30
Xbox 360
4
33
Game Gear
3
33
Dreamcast
3
33
Gameboy Advance SP
3
33
Gameboy Micro
3
33
New Nintendo 2DS LL
3
33
PlayStation Portable (PSP-2000 series)
3
39
Sega Mark III
2
39
Mega Drive 2
2
39
Gameboy Pocket
2
39
Super Nintendo Junior
2
39
PS one
2
39
PlayStation Portable (PSP-1000 series)
2
39
PC Engine Core Graphics
2
39
Neo Geo
2
47
SG-1000
1
47
SG-1000II
1
47
Master System
1
47
Kids Gear
1
47
Gameboy Light
1
47
Xbox One
1
47
Xbox One S
1
47
Xbox One X
1
47
PC Engine
1
47
PC Engine Super Graphics
1
47
PC Engine GT
1
47
PC Engine LT
1
47
Neo Geo CD
1

Demographics

Between the 1st and the 15th of August 2020 953 visitors to goo Ranking and associated web sites completed a public survey. No further demographics were given.

