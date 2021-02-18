Electronic commerce, home delivery and unattended delivery

Although the norm in Japan is for goods to be handed over at the doorstep, perhaps this survey from MMD Labo into electronic commerce and home delivery might point to a new norm of unattended delivery.
I’ve never tried unattended delivery, and don’t particularly want to either. I do live in a block of flats that has shared lockers for when people aren’t in, so there’s little worry about missed delivery, and anyway we set delivery times when we can usually assure we are at home.
Have you tried unattended delivery in Japan? How did it go?
Research results
Q1: Do you know about unattended delivery? (Sample size=4,373)
Yes
59.4%
Just heard the term
26.2%
Don’t know about it
14.4%
Next, the 3,812 people from the original sample who has used electronic commerce sites answered the following question.
Q2: How do you receive goods from electronic commerce sites? (Sample size=3,812, multiple answer)
Handed over directly at home
85.4%
Unattended delivery
30.8%
Collected from convenience store, etc
28.7%
Delivered to delivery locker at home, flat lobby, etc
21.9%
Collected from delivery firm office
21.6%
Delivered to work
11.3%
Collected from delivery locker at station, etc
7.9%
Other
0.4%
Q3: What is the most important point regarding delivery service from electronic commerce sites? (Sample size=3,812)
Free delivery
45.7%
Can select delivery date and time
14.3%
High safety, security
13.1%
Can track delivery progress
8.1%
Delivery speed
6.3%
Many different delivery options
4.7%
Non-face-to-face delivery
2.8%
Other
0.3%
Nothing in particular
4.7%
Next, the 3,256 people who had experienced redelivery of goods were asked the following questions.
Q4: How often do you need to get items redelivered? (Sample size=3,256)
Never
12.0%
Sometimes
66.5%
About half the time
14.5%
Almost every time
5.7%
Don’t know
1.3%
Q5: What measures do you take to avoid getting items redelivered? (Sample size=3,256, multiple answer)
Set deleivery date and time
68.6%
Get family to take delivery
41.5%
Use offered tools to adjust delivery method or time
33.7%
Other
2.2%
Nothing in particular
10.1%
Next, 336 people who had used unattended delivery were asked the following questions. Note that according to Q2, it is about 1,200 people who said they had used it, so from this group 336 people were selected.
Q6: Which electronic commerce sites’ unattended delivery services have you used? (Sample size=336, multiple answer)
Amazon
86.9%
Rakuten Ichiba
35.4%
Yahoo! Shopping
19.6%
Mercari
11.0%
ZOZOTOWN
9.8%
Yafuoku! (Yahoo! Auctions)
8.9%
LOHACO
7.7%
Co-op
7.7%
FANCL
6.0%
Rakuma
5.7%
PayPay Furima
5.1%
Aeon Net Super
4.8%
Kobayashi Seiyaku
4.2%
Lawson Fresh
3.6%
Other
3.9%
Q7: Where do you request unattended deliveries are placed?
Home dwellers (Sample size=192, multiple answer)
Porch
87.5%
Bicycle basket
10.9%
Shed
10.4%
Garage
8.9%
Gas meter box
4.7%
Other
6.2%
Flat dwellers (Sample size=141, multiple answer)
Porch
77.3%
Gas meter box
19.9%
Building front desk
14.9%
Bicycle basket
7.8%
Shed
7.8%
Garage
5.0%
Other
2.1%
Q8: What do you feel are the merits of unattended deliveries? (Sample size=336, multiple answer)
Avoids redelivery issues
75.6%
Don’t need to make time for delivery
62.8%
Don’t need to sign for it
52.7%
Reduces time spent
50.3%
Reduces COVID-19 disease spread
39.3%
Can shop easily
26.2%
Other
1.5%
Nothing in particular
1.8%
Q9: What do you feel are the demerits of unattended deliveries? (Sample size=336, multiple answer)
Worries about theft and damage
68.2%
Parcel gets wet, dirty
45.1%
People know when I’m not home
31.0%
Not all goods can be delivered unattended
24.1%
Few electronic commerce sites offer the option
19.3%
Goods may be placed in locations other than as indicated
16.7%
Other
2.4%
Nothing in particular
11.6%
Q10: How satisfied are you with unattended deliveries? (Sample size=336)
Satisfied
28.3%
Somewhat satisfied
43.5%
Can’t really say
21.7%
Somewhat dissatisfied
4.2%
Dissatisfied
2.4%
Q11: Do you think unattended deliveries will become more common in the future? (Sample size=336)
Very much so
38.1%
Somewhat so
47.3%
Not really so
12.2%
Not at all
2.4%
Demographics
Between the 6th and 15th of January 2021 4,373 members of the MMD monitor group aged between 18 and 69 years old completed a private internet-based questionnaire.
