Electronic commerce, home delivery and unattended delivery

Although the norm in Japan is for goods to be handed over at the doorstep, perhaps this survey from MMD Labo into electronic commerce and home delivery might point to a new norm of unattended delivery.

I’ve never tried unattended delivery, and don’t particularly want to either. I do live in a block of flats that has shared lockers for when people aren’t in, so there’s little worry about missed delivery, and anyway we set delivery times when we can usually assure we are at home.

Have you tried unattended delivery in Japan? How did it go?



Research results

Q1: Do you know about unattended delivery? (Sample size=4,373) Yes

59.4%

Just heard the term

26.2%

Don’t know about it

14.4%

Next, the 3,812 people from the original sample who has used electronic commerce sites answered the following question. Q2: How do you receive goods from electronic commerce sites? (Sample size=3,812, multiple answer) Handed over directly at home

85.4%

Unattended delivery

30.8%

Collected from convenience store, etc

28.7%

Delivered to delivery locker at home, flat lobby, etc

21.9%

Collected from delivery firm office

21.6%

Delivered to work

11.3%

Collected from delivery locker at station, etc

7.9%

Other

0.4%

Q3: What is the most important point regarding delivery service from electronic commerce sites? (Sample size=3,812) Free delivery

45.7%

Can select delivery date and time

14.3%

High safety, security

13.1%

Can track delivery progress

8.1%

Delivery speed

6.3%

Many different delivery options

4.7%

Non-face-to-face delivery

2.8%

Other

0.3%

Nothing in particular

4.7%

Next, the 3,256 people who had experienced redelivery of goods were asked the following questions. Q4: How often do you need to get items redelivered? (Sample size=3,256) Never

12.0%

Sometimes

66.5%

About half the time

14.5%

Almost every time

5.7%

Don’t know

1.3%

Q5: What measures do you take to avoid getting items redelivered? (Sample size=3,256, multiple answer) Set deleivery date and time

68.6%

Get family to take delivery

41.5%

Use offered tools to adjust delivery method or time

33.7%

Other

2.2%

Nothing in particular

10.1%

Next, 336 people who had used unattended delivery were asked the following questions. Note that according to Q2, it is about 1,200 people who said they had used it, so from this group 336 people were selected. Q6: Which electronic commerce sites’ unattended delivery services have you used? (Sample size=336, multiple answer) Amazon

86.9%

Rakuten Ichiba

35.4%

Yahoo! Shopping

19.6%

Mercari

11.0%

ZOZOTOWN

9.8%

Yafuoku! (Yahoo! Auctions)

8.9%

LOHACO

7.7%

Co-op

7.7%

FANCL

6.0%

Rakuma

5.7%

PayPay Furima

5.1%

Aeon Net Super

4.8%

Kobayashi Seiyaku

4.2%

Lawson Fresh

3.6%

Other

3.9%

Q7: Where do you request unattended deliveries are placed? Home dwellers (Sample size=192, multiple answer) Porch

87.5%

Bicycle basket

10.9%

Shed

10.4%

Garage

8.9%

Gas meter box

4.7%

Other

6.2%

Flat dwellers (Sample size=141, multiple answer) Porch

77.3%

Gas meter box

19.9%

Building front desk

14.9%

Bicycle basket

7.8%

Shed

7.8%

Garage

5.0%

Other

2.1%

Q8: What do you feel are the merits of unattended deliveries? (Sample size=336, multiple answer) Avoids redelivery issues

75.6%

Don’t need to make time for delivery

62.8%

Don’t need to sign for it

52.7%

Reduces time spent

50.3%

Reduces COVID-19 disease spread

39.3%

Can shop easily

26.2%

Other

1.5%

Nothing in particular

1.8%

Q9: What do you feel are the demerits of unattended deliveries? (Sample size=336, multiple answer) Worries about theft and damage

68.2%

Parcel gets wet, dirty

45.1%

People know when I’m not home

31.0%

Not all goods can be delivered unattended

24.1%

Few electronic commerce sites offer the option

19.3%

Goods may be placed in locations other than as indicated

16.7%

Other

2.4%

Nothing in particular

11.6%

Q10: How satisfied are you with unattended deliveries? (Sample size=336) Satisfied

28.3%

Somewhat satisfied

43.5%

Can’t really say

21.7%

Somewhat dissatisfied

4.2%

Dissatisfied

2.4%

Q11: Do you think unattended deliveries will become more common in the future? (Sample size=336) Very much so

38.1%

Somewhat so

47.3%

Not really so

12.2%

Not at all

2.4%



Demographics

Between the 6th and 15th of January 2021 4,373 members of the MMD monitor group aged between 18 and 69 years old completed a private internet-based questionnaire.