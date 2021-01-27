QR Code-based payment methods in Japan
Contactless payments, be they IC chip or barcode-based are perhaps becoming more popular due to COVID-19 making physical cash a potential transmission vector, so this survey from MMD Labo into smartphone QR Code-based payments may reveal some trends in Japan.
I mostly use smartphone-based public transport IC chip-based payments, JR East’s (the major train operator in the Tokyo area) SUICA. Once in a blue moon I use QR Code-based methods, the mobile phone operator Docomo’s dBarai system, and I once got 500 yen free credit from FamiPay.
Research results
Q1: How to you normally pay for things? (Sample size=45,000, multiple answer)
Cash 90.8% Credit card 73.3% Smartphone payment 41.2% Card-form public transport IC card 28.5% Other electronic cash 23.2% Debit card 7.9% Other 0.3%
Q2: Do you use QR-code based payments? (Sample size=45,000)
Yes, currently do (to SQ1) 33.3% Used to use (to SQ1) 14.1% Investigating using 4.5% Know basically what they are, but haven’t used 19.6% Know names of various services, but don’t know the details 7.9% Heard the term, but don’t know about it 14.6% Don’t know anything at all 6.1%
Q2SQ1: Which QR-code based payment service do you use the most? (Sample size=21,529)
PayPay 43.1% dBarai 18.2% Rakuten Pay 15.4% au PAY 12.1% LINE Pay 4.6% Mercari 3.6% FamiPay 1.5% QUO Card Pay 0.9% Yucho Pay 0.4% Other 0.3%
I’m not sure exactly how they got the number of people for the next question; it’s not just the “Investigating using” from Q2.
Q2SQ2: Which QR-code based payment service are you looking at using the most? (Sample size=4,958)
PayPay 20.2% Rakuten Pay 18.7% dBarai 16.2% au PAY 11.9% LINE Pay 9.4% Mercari 6.6% FamiPay 6.0% QUO Card Pay 5.5% Yucho Pay 5.4% Other 0.2%
Demographics
Between the 1st and 4th of January 2021 45,000 memnbers of the MMD Labo monitor group aged between 18 and 69 years old completed a private internet-based questionnaire. Further demographics were not given.Read more on: mmd labo,qr code
Leave a Reply