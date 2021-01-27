QR Code-based payment methods in Japan

Contactless payments, be they IC chip or barcode-based are perhaps becoming more popular due to COVID-19 making physical cash a potential transmission vector, so this survey from MMD Labo into smartphone QR Code-based payments may reveal some trends in Japan.

I mostly use smartphone-based public transport IC chip-based payments, JR East’s (the major train operator in the Tokyo area) SUICA. Once in a blue moon I use QR Code-based methods, the mobile phone operator Docomo’s dBarai system, and I once got 500 yen free credit from FamiPay.

Research results

Q1: How to you normally pay for things? (Sample size=45,000, multiple answer) Cash

90.8%

Credit card

73.3%

Smartphone payment

41.2%

Card-form public transport IC card

28.5%

Other electronic cash

23.2%

Debit card

7.9%

Other

0.3%

Q2: Do you use QR-code based payments? (Sample size=45,000) Yes, currently do (to SQ1)

33.3%

Used to use (to SQ1)

14.1%

Investigating using

4.5%

Know basically what they are, but haven’t used

19.6%

Know names of various services, but don’t know the details

7.9%

Heard the term, but don’t know about it

14.6%

Don’t know anything at all

6.1%

Q2SQ1: Which QR-code based payment service do you use the most? (Sample size=21,529) PayPay

43.1%

dBarai

18.2%

Rakuten Pay

15.4%

au PAY

12.1%

LINE Pay

4.6%

Mercari

3.6%

FamiPay

1.5%

QUO Card Pay

0.9%

Yucho Pay

0.4%

Other

0.3%

I’m not sure exactly how they got the number of people for the next question; it’s not just the “Investigating using” from Q2. Q2SQ2: Which QR-code based payment service are you looking at using the most? (Sample size=4,958) PayPay

20.2%

Rakuten Pay

18.7%

dBarai

16.2%

au PAY

11.9%

LINE Pay

9.4%

Mercari

6.6%

FamiPay

6.0%

QUO Card Pay

5.5%

Yucho Pay

5.4%

Other

0.2%



Demographics

Between the 1st and 4th of January 2021 45,000 memnbers of the MMD Labo monitor group aged between 18 and 69 years old completed a private internet-based questionnaire. Further demographics were not given.