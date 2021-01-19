Online live music consumption in Japan

This survey from MMD Labo looked at the safest way to enjoy live music these days, viewing online live music.

I’ve not watched any online live music free or paid, although over the New Year my favourite Japanese band, Southern All Stars, did an online live concert (they normally see in the New Year with an in-person concert) with tickets at 4,500 yen each, and I was sorely tempted…

Here’s a random song of theirs off YouTube; I’d not actually seen or heard this one before:


Research results

Q1: How do you usually listen to music? (Sample size=15,735, multiple answer, top ten)

On free video playback service
53.6%
On television
39.7%
On bought CD, DVD, Blu-ray
33.2%
On AM, FM radio
25.8%
On rental CD, DVD, Blu-ray
15.2%
On internet radio
13.5%
On fixed-price music distribution service app
11.6%
On bought digital downloads
11.1%
On free music distribution service, app
10.7%
On free option of fixed-price music distribution service app
9.9%

Q2: Do you know about free online live music distribution services? (Sample size=15,735)

Know and use them
31.2%
Know about them, but haven’t used them
17.2%
Just heard the term
28.6%
Don’t know at all
23.1%

Perhaps not surprisingly, the younger people were, the more likely it was they had heard of and used such services.

Q3: Do you know about paid online live music distribution services? (Sample size=15,735)

Know and use them
14.4%
Know about them, but haven’t used them
25.6%
Just heard the term
33.9%
Don’t know at all
26.1%

Once again, the younger people were, the more likely it was they had heard of and used such services.

Next, 48.9% of the 15,735 people from the previous questions had attended an ordinary live concert in person. They were then asked this:

Q4: Why do you attend normal live concerts, etc? (Sample size=7,688, mutliple answer, top ten)

 
All
N=7,688
Male
N=3,450
Female
N=4,238
It’s an artist I particularly like
46.0%
39.0%
51.6%
I wanted to hear their songs live
44.9%
37.7%
50.8%
I wanted to see them live
44.6%
37.0%
50.9%
Load music is powerful
19.4%
18.9%
19.7%
I wanted to listen to the artist’s MC live
15.0%
12.3%
17.2%
I wanted to experience solidarity with other fans
14.8%
12.8%
16.4%
I could only see the artist if I went in person to the concert
13.3%
11.5%
14.9%
I wanted to directly cheer and clap for the artist
12.8%
9.3%
15.7%
I went along with friends, family
12.3%
12.7%
12.0%
I wanted to relieve stress
9.4%
8.8%
9.8%

Q5: Why do you attend online live concerts, etc broadcasts? (Sample size=2,263, mutliple answer, top ten)

 
All
N=2,263
Male
N=994
Female
N=1,269
I wanted to see them live
50.4%
37.2%
60.8%
I want to support financially an artist I like
21.7%
16.1%
26.0%
I can watch and listen to an event in far-off location from my own home
20.9%
17.3%
23.7%
I don’t need to travel, but can just watch and listen from home
20.3%
19.3%
21.1%
Due to COVID-19 I’ve avoided going to physical events
18.3%
15.8%
20.3%
I can get enough of the live experience through the screen
16.1%
12.4%
19.0%
I wanted to see an artist who normally is difficult to get tickets for
14.4%
14.2%
14.6%
I can quietly enjoy the concert by myself
12.0%
14.6%
9.9%
Tickets are cheaper than ordinary concerts
11.3%
11.5%
11.2%
Due to COVID-19 I have enough spare time for concerts
10.1%
12.3%
8.4%

Q6: Why do you not attend online live concerts, etc broadcasts? (Sample size=6,549, mutliple answer, top ten)

Data transmission changes
30.0%
Despite being online, ticket prices are high
23.5%
Don’t really know how to participate
20.4%
Can’t enjoy it on a tiny smartphone screen
18.0%
Don’t feel the same attraction as for physical live events
16.4%
No artists I like are doing it
15.9%
I can enjoy free live services enough
15.5%
Broadcast times didn’t fit with my schedule
15.4%
Cannot get the same excitement as with physical live events
12.0%
Cannot directly meet the artists
9.5%

Q7: If you knew about the features of paid online live concerts, would you want to attend in the future? (Sample size=9,451)

Yes
1.6%
Perhaps
13.8%
Perhaps not
41.1%
No
43.5%

Q8: After physical live concerts restart, do you want to still use paid online live concert broadcast services? (Sample size=6,284)

Want to use both
23.1%
Want to occasionally use online
26.7%
Don’t really want to use
20.7%
Won’t use
29.4%

Demographics

Between the 24th and 26th of November 2020 20,000 members of the MMD Labo monitor group aged between 15 and 69 years old completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

