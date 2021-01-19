Online live music consumption in Japan

This survey from MMD Labo looked at the safest way to enjoy live music these days, viewing online live music.

I’ve not watched any online live music free or paid, although over the New Year my favourite Japanese band, Southern All Stars, did an online live concert (they normally see in the New Year with an in-person concert) with tickets at 4,500 yen each, and I was sorely tempted…

Here’s a random song of theirs off YouTube; I’d not actually seen or heard this one before:





Research results

Q1: How do you usually listen to music? (Sample size=15,735, multiple answer, top ten) On free video playback service

53.6%

On television

39.7%

On bought CD, DVD, Blu-ray

33.2%

On AM, FM radio

25.8%

On rental CD, DVD, Blu-ray

15.2%

On internet radio

13.5%

On fixed-price music distribution service app

11.6%

On bought digital downloads

11.1%

On free music distribution service, app

10.7%

On free option of fixed-price music distribution service app

9.9%

Q2: Do you know about free online live music distribution services? (Sample size=15,735) Know and use them

31.2%

Know about them, but haven’t used them

17.2%

Just heard the term

28.6%

Don’t know at all

23.1%

Perhaps not surprisingly, the younger people were, the more likely it was they had heard of and used such services. Q3: Do you know about paid online live music distribution services? (Sample size=15,735) Know and use them

14.4%

Know about them, but haven’t used them

25.6%

Just heard the term

33.9%

Don’t know at all

26.1%

Once again, the younger people were, the more likely it was they had heard of and used such services. Next, 48.9% of the 15,735 people from the previous questions had attended an ordinary live concert in person. They were then asked this: Q4: Why do you attend normal live concerts, etc? (Sample size=7,688, mutliple answer, top ten)

All

N=7,688

Male

N=3,450

Female

N=4,238

It’s an artist I particularly like

46.0%

39.0%

51.6%

I wanted to hear their songs live

44.9%

37.7%

50.8%

I wanted to see them live

44.6%

37.0%

50.9%

Load music is powerful

19.4%

18.9%

19.7%

I wanted to listen to the artist’s MC live

15.0%

12.3%

17.2%

I wanted to experience solidarity with other fans

14.8%

12.8%

16.4%

I could only see the artist if I went in person to the concert

13.3%

11.5%

14.9%

I wanted to directly cheer and clap for the artist

12.8%

9.3%

15.7%

I went along with friends, family

12.3%

12.7%

12.0%

I wanted to relieve stress

9.4%

8.8%

9.8%

Q5: Why do you attend online live concerts, etc broadcasts? (Sample size=2,263, mutliple answer, top ten)

All

N=2,263

Male

N=994

Female

N=1,269

I wanted to see them live

50.4%

37.2%

60.8%

I want to support financially an artist I like

21.7%

16.1%

26.0%

I can watch and listen to an event in far-off location from my own home

20.9%

17.3%

23.7%

I don’t need to travel, but can just watch and listen from home

20.3%

19.3%

21.1%

Due to COVID-19 I’ve avoided going to physical events

18.3%

15.8%

20.3%

I can get enough of the live experience through the screen

16.1%

12.4%

19.0%

I wanted to see an artist who normally is difficult to get tickets for

14.4%

14.2%

14.6%

I can quietly enjoy the concert by myself

12.0%

14.6%

9.9%

Tickets are cheaper than ordinary concerts

11.3%

11.5%

11.2%

Due to COVID-19 I have enough spare time for concerts

10.1%

12.3%

8.4%

Q6: Why do you not attend online live concerts, etc broadcasts? (Sample size=6,549, mutliple answer, top ten) Data transmission changes

30.0%

Despite being online, ticket prices are high

23.5%

Don’t really know how to participate

20.4%

Can’t enjoy it on a tiny smartphone screen

18.0%

Don’t feel the same attraction as for physical live events

16.4%

No artists I like are doing it

15.9%

I can enjoy free live services enough

15.5%

Broadcast times didn’t fit with my schedule

15.4%

Cannot get the same excitement as with physical live events

12.0%

Cannot directly meet the artists

9.5%

Q7: If you knew about the features of paid online live concerts, would you want to attend in the future? (Sample size=9,451) Yes

1.6%

Perhaps

13.8%

Perhaps not

41.1%

No

43.5%

Q8: After physical live concerts restart, do you want to still use paid online live concert broadcast services? (Sample size=6,284) Want to use both

23.1%

Want to occasionally use online

26.7%

Don’t really want to use

20.7%

Won’t use

29.4%



Demographics

Between the 24th and 26th of November 2020 20,000 members of the MMD Labo monitor group aged between 15 and 69 years old completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.