Online live music consumption in Japan

This survey from MMD Labo looked at the safest way to enjoy live music these days, viewing online live music.
I’ve not watched any online live music free or paid, although over the New Year my favourite Japanese band, Southern All Stars, did an online live concert (they normally see in the New Year with an in-person concert) with tickets at 4,500 yen each, and I was sorely tempted…
Here’s a random song of theirs off YouTube; I’d not actually seen or heard this one before:
Research results
Q1: How do you usually listen to music? (Sample size=15,735, multiple answer, top ten)
On free video playback service 53.6% On television 39.7% On bought CD, DVD, Blu-ray 33.2% On AM, FM radio 25.8% On rental CD, DVD, Blu-ray 15.2% On internet radio 13.5% On fixed-price music distribution service app 11.6% On bought digital downloads 11.1% On free music distribution service, app 10.7% On free option of fixed-price music distribution service app 9.9%
Q2: Do you know about free online live music distribution services? (Sample size=15,735)
Know and use them 31.2% Know about them, but haven’t used them 17.2% Just heard the term 28.6% Don’t know at all 23.1%
Perhaps not surprisingly, the younger people were, the more likely it was they had heard of and used such services.
Q3: Do you know about paid online live music distribution services? (Sample size=15,735)
Know and use them 14.4% Know about them, but haven’t used them 25.6% Just heard the term 33.9% Don’t know at all 26.1%
Once again, the younger people were, the more likely it was they had heard of and used such services.
Next, 48.9% of the 15,735 people from the previous questions had attended an ordinary live concert in person. They were then asked this:
Q4: Why do you attend normal live concerts, etc? (Sample size=7,688, mutliple answer, top ten)
All
N=7,688
Male
N=3,450
Female
N=4,238
It’s an artist I particularly like 46.0% 39.0% 51.6% I wanted to hear their songs live 44.9% 37.7% 50.8% I wanted to see them live 44.6% 37.0% 50.9% Load music is powerful 19.4% 18.9% 19.7% I wanted to listen to the artist’s MC live 15.0% 12.3% 17.2% I wanted to experience solidarity with other fans 14.8% 12.8% 16.4% I could only see the artist if I went in person to the concert 13.3% 11.5% 14.9% I wanted to directly cheer and clap for the artist 12.8% 9.3% 15.7% I went along with friends, family 12.3% 12.7% 12.0% I wanted to relieve stress 9.4% 8.8% 9.8%
Q5: Why do you attend online live concerts, etc broadcasts? (Sample size=2,263, mutliple answer, top ten)
All
N=2,263
Male
N=994
Female
N=1,269
I wanted to see them live 50.4% 37.2% 60.8% I want to support financially an artist I like 21.7% 16.1% 26.0% I can watch and listen to an event in far-off location from my own home 20.9% 17.3% 23.7% I don’t need to travel, but can just watch and listen from home 20.3% 19.3% 21.1% Due to COVID-19 I’ve avoided going to physical events 18.3% 15.8% 20.3% I can get enough of the live experience through the screen 16.1% 12.4% 19.0% I wanted to see an artist who normally is difficult to get tickets for 14.4% 14.2% 14.6% I can quietly enjoy the concert by myself 12.0% 14.6% 9.9% Tickets are cheaper than ordinary concerts 11.3% 11.5% 11.2% Due to COVID-19 I have enough spare time for concerts 10.1% 12.3% 8.4%
Q6: Why do you not attend online live concerts, etc broadcasts? (Sample size=6,549, mutliple answer, top ten)
Data transmission changes 30.0% Despite being online, ticket prices are high 23.5% Don’t really know how to participate 20.4% Can’t enjoy it on a tiny smartphone screen 18.0% Don’t feel the same attraction as for physical live events 16.4% No artists I like are doing it 15.9% I can enjoy free live services enough 15.5% Broadcast times didn’t fit with my schedule 15.4% Cannot get the same excitement as with physical live events 12.0% Cannot directly meet the artists 9.5%
Q7: If you knew about the features of paid online live concerts, would you want to attend in the future? (Sample size=9,451)
Yes 1.6% Perhaps 13.8% Perhaps not 41.1% No 43.5%
Q8: After physical live concerts restart, do you want to still use paid online live concert broadcast services? (Sample size=6,284)
Want to use both 23.1% Want to occasionally use online 26.7% Don’t really want to use 20.7% Won’t use 29.4%
Demographics
Between the 24th and 26th of November 2020 20,000 members of the MMD Labo monitor group aged between 15 and 69 years old completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
