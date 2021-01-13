COVID-19 and the usage of large electronic commerce sites

This survey from MMD Labo looked at people’s usage of large electronic commerce sites during the pandemic.

Our family’s use of shopping sites hasn’t really changed. I still prefer the old-fashioned way of actually going to a shop, and I’m quite happy to place my trust in facemasks and antibacterial lotions. Also, working at home I think it’s good for one’s general well-being to get out of the house and get some fresh air regularly, and fortunately Japan isn’t populated with too many idiots that refuse to wear masks.



Research results

Q1: Which Electronic Commerce (EC) sites have you used? (Sample size=10,000, multiple answer) Amazon

69.7%

Rakuten Ichiba

68.7%

Yahoo! Shopping

46.9%

PayPay Mall

14.3%

LOHACO

11.4%

Omni 7

9.3%

au PAY Market (previously au Wowma!)

7.9%

d Shopping

7.7%

au WALLET Market

5.6%

Other

1.3%

Never used any EC site

9.9%

Q1SQ1: Which EC site do you use the most? (Sample size=9,010) Rakuten Ichiba

41.4%

Amazon

38.1%

Yahoo! Shopping

13.0%

au PAY Market (previously au Wowma!)

1.8%

PayPay Mall

1.7%

Omni 7

1.0%

d Shopping

0.9%

LOHACO

0.7%

au WALLET Market

0.6%

Other

0.8%

Q1SQ2: How has your use of EC sites changed since the start of the pandemic? (Sample size=9,010) Not changed

73.8%

Increased

21.3%

Started using due to pandemic

4.8%

Now, for the results of the more detailed survey: Q2: Once the pandemic began, why did you choose to start using these EC sites? Amazon (Sample size=226, top three reasons) Rank

Reason

Percentage

1

Wide selection of goods

36.3%

2

Easy to search for items

27.4%

3

Prompt delivery

25.7%

Rakuten (Sample size=187, top three reasons) Rank

Reason

Percentage

1

Easy to earn points

40.1%

2

Easy to use points

36.9%

3

Wide selection of goods

35.8%

Yahoo! Shopping (Sample size=148, top three reasons) Rank

Reason

Percentage

1

Wide selection of goods

29.7%

2

Easy to use points

27.7%

3

Easy to earn points

25.0%

Q3: Once the pandemic began, why did your use of these EC sites increase? Amazon (Sample size=949, top three reasons) Rank

Reason

Percentage

1

Wide selection of goods

45.4%

2

Easy to search for items

38.8%

3

Prompt delivery

38.7%

Rakuten (Sample size=882, top three reasons) Rank

Reason

Percentage

1

Easy to earn points

56.3%

2

Easy to use points

51.2%

3

Wide selection of goods

37.9%

Yahoo! Shopping (Sample size=391, top three reasons) Rank

Reason

Percentage

1

Easy to earn points

48.3%

2

Easy to use points

44.0%

3

Wide selection of goods

28.4%

Q4: For the main EC site you use, which related services have you used? Amazon (Sample size=226, top three services) Rank

Service

Percentage

1

Amazon gift card

60.2%

2

Amazon points

55.8%

3

Amazon Prime

50.9%

Rakuten (Sample size=281, top three services) Rank

Service

Percentage

1

Rakuten points

74.0%

2

Rakuten credit card

67.6%

3

Rakuten bank

38.3%

Yahoo! Shopping (Sample size=279, top three services) Rank

Service

Percentage

1

T-Point

77.4%

2

PayPay

52.3%

3

Yahoo! Premium

43.7%



Demographics

Between the 31st of October and the 2nd of November 2020 10,000 members of the MMD Labo monitor group aged between 15 and 69 years old completed a private internet-based questionnaire. From that sample 900 people, 300 who used Amazon as their main EC site, 300 Rakuten Ichiba, and 300 Yahoo! Shopping.