COVID-19 and the usage of large electronic commerce sites

Our family’s use of shopping sites hasn’t really changed. I still prefer the old-fashioned way of actually going to a shop, and I’m quite happy to place my trust in facemasks and antibacterial lotions. Also, working at home I think it’s good for one’s general well-being to get out of the house and get some fresh air regularly, and fortunately Japan isn’t populated with too many idiots that refuse to wear masks.
Research results
Q1: Which Electronic Commerce (EC) sites have you used? (Sample size=10,000, multiple answer)
Amazon
69.7%
Rakuten Ichiba
68.7%
Yahoo! Shopping
46.9%
PayPay Mall
14.3%
LOHACO
11.4%
Omni 7
9.3%
au PAY Market (previously au Wowma!)
7.9%
d Shopping
7.7%
au WALLET Market
5.6%
Other
1.3%
Never used any EC site
9.9%
Q1SQ1: Which EC site do you use the most? (Sample size=9,010)
Rakuten Ichiba
41.4%
Amazon
38.1%
Yahoo! Shopping
13.0%
au PAY Market (previously au Wowma!)
1.8%
PayPay Mall
1.7%
Omni 7
1.0%
d Shopping
0.9%
LOHACO
0.7%
au WALLET Market
0.6%
Other
0.8%
Q1SQ2: How has your use of EC sites changed since the start of the pandemic? (Sample size=9,010)
Not changed
73.8%
Increased
21.3%
Started using due to pandemic
4.8%
Now, for the results of the more detailed survey:
Q2: Once the pandemic began, why did you choose to start using these EC sites?
Amazon (Sample size=226, top three reasons)
Rank
Reason
Percentage
1
Wide selection of goods
36.3%
2
Easy to search for items
27.4%
3
Prompt delivery
25.7%
Rakuten (Sample size=187, top three reasons)
Rank
Reason
Percentage
1
Easy to earn points
40.1%
2
Easy to use points
36.9%
3
Wide selection of goods
35.8%
Yahoo! Shopping (Sample size=148, top three reasons)
Rank
Reason
Percentage
1
Wide selection of goods
29.7%
2
Easy to use points
27.7%
3
Easy to earn points
25.0%
Q3: Once the pandemic began, why did your use of these EC sites increase?
Amazon (Sample size=949, top three reasons)
Rank
Reason
Percentage
1
Wide selection of goods
45.4%
2
Easy to search for items
38.8%
3
Prompt delivery
38.7%
Rakuten (Sample size=882, top three reasons)
Rank
Reason
Percentage
1
Easy to earn points
56.3%
2
Easy to use points
51.2%
3
Wide selection of goods
37.9%
Yahoo! Shopping (Sample size=391, top three reasons)
Rank
Reason
Percentage
1
Easy to earn points
48.3%
2
Easy to use points
44.0%
3
Wide selection of goods
28.4%
Q4: For the main EC site you use, which related services have you used?
Amazon (Sample size=226, top three services)
Rank
Service
Percentage
1
Amazon gift card
60.2%
2
Amazon points
55.8%
3
Amazon Prime
50.9%
Rakuten (Sample size=281, top three services)
Rank
Service
Percentage
1
Rakuten points
74.0%
2
Rakuten credit card
67.6%
3
Rakuten bank
38.3%
Yahoo! Shopping (Sample size=279, top three services)
Rank
Service
Percentage
1
T-Point
77.4%
2
PayPay
52.3%
3
Yahoo! Premium
43.7%
Demographics
Between the 31st of October and the 2nd of November 2020 10,000 members of the MMD Labo monitor group aged between 15 and 69 years old completed a private internet-based questionnaire. From that sample 900 people, 300 who used Amazon as their main EC site, 300 Rakuten Ichiba, and 300 Yahoo! Shopping.
