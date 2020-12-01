This survey from MMD Labo looked at many aspects of online financial transactions in Japan. Note that the topic is banking and investment-related transactions, not ordinary online shopping.

I don’t do any financial transactions online because, as is tradition in Japan, I leave all the money stuff to my wife.

In Q4, I am very surprised by the result that over half use QR or bar code-based payment methods, yet less than a third use IC Card contactless, given that almost every phone sold in Japan is contactless-ready (mind you, they are also QR Code-ready) and my experience with trains is that the vast majority are using some form of contactless payment, although I suppose since I travel mostly on commuter lines in the big city I have certain observer bias.



Research results

Q1: Have you used an internet bank or internet banking? (Sample size=4,400)

Currently using

Used to use

Investigating using

Not used

All

61.6%

7.7%

4.2%

26.5%

10 to 29 years old

N=829

43.4%

9.4%

7.7%

39.4%

30 to 39 years old

N=785

58.1%

8.4%

4.8%

28.7%

40 to 49 years old

N=1,014

67.6%

7.8%

3.9%

20.7%

50 to 59 years old

N=892

69.1%

5.5%

2.6%

22.9%

60 to 69 years old

N=880

67.4%

7.5%

2.4%

22.7%

Q2: Which is the main internet bank or internet banking that you have used? (Sample size=324) Rakuten Bank

30.9%

Yucho (post office) Bank

9.6%

Mizuho Bank

7.7%

Sumitomo SBI Net Bank

7.4%

Mitsubishi UFJ Bank

7.4%

Regional bank

7.4%

Japan Net Bank

5.6%

Mitsui Sumitomo (SMBC) Bank

4.9%

Sony Bank

3.4%

au Jibun Bank

3.4%

Aeon Bank

3.1%

Shinsei Bank

2.5%

Seven Bank

1.2%

Risona Bank

1.2%

Shinkin (credit association) Bank

1.2%

Q3: What is important then choosing an internet bank or internet banking? (Sample size=317, multiple answer) Cheap, free transaction fees

62.1%

24-hour usage

40.7%

Simple processes

38.8%

Trustworthy security

38.2%

Can use app

25.2%

Location of ATMs

24.0%

High interest rates

21.5%

Ease of use of transaction tools

18.9%

Full lineup of service, transaction products

16.1%

Reduces fiddly data entry

15.5%

Other

1.3%

Q4: Do you use cashless payment service, and have you linked these services to your bank account? (Sample size=4,400) Q4A: QR code, bar code-based Using, and linked

29.1%

Using, not linked

23.1%

Used, linked

2.4%

Used, not linked

2.8%

Not used

42.7%

Q4B: Smartphone contactless-based Using, and linked

12.8%

Using, not linked

19.4%

Used, linked

2.4%

Used, not linked

3.3%

Not used

62.1%

Q4C: Card-based e-cash Using, and linked

16.7%

Using, not linked

31.3%

Used, linked

2.2%

Used, not linked

5.3%

Not used

44.5%

Q5: Why did you link your cashless payment service to your bank account? (Sample size=1,815) To spend less time withdrawing cash at the ATM

42.4%

Can make the payment there and then

32.8%

Has an auto-charge facility that makes things easier

30.7%

Because it was issued through my bank account

27.2%

Easy to find out how much money I spend

22.5%

Because I don’t have a credit card

9.9%

Other

2.3%

No particular reason

11.1%

Q6: Do you feel financial transactions on the internet are unsafe? (Sample size=4,400) Yes

27.6%

Perhaps

40.5%

Perhaps not

21.3%

No

10.7%

Not surprisingly, for both sexes, more older people felt it was unsafe than younger people, but also women in their teens and twenties felt it more unsafe than men in their sixties. Q7: What security measures do you take when performing financial transactions with your internet bank, banking? (Sample size=316, multiple answer) Carefully check my transaction history

37.3%

Set up two factor authentication

34.8%

Don’t log in on public computers

30.1%

Keep OS and software up-to-date

27.8%

Don’t use public Wi-Fi

27.5%

Install security software

25.6%

Use smartphone screen lock feature

24.4%

Set up a notification email address

21.5%

Take anti-spam measures

20.9%

Use a strong password

18.7%

Stop, plan to stop bank account, payment service

5.4%

Other

0.9%

Nothing in particular

15.2%

Q8: Have you ever bought and sold shares online? (Sample size=4,400) Currently doing so

20.1%

Previously did so

6.8%

Investigating doing so

5.3%

Never done

67.8%

Those in their thirties were the most likely to have dealt online; 4.1 percentage points more than average were doing so. Q9: Which online services have you used for share dealing? (Sample size=316, multiple answer, top 15) Rakuten Securities

24.8%

SBI Securities

21.9%

Nomura Securities

11.1%

Monex Securities

6.7%

Matsui Securities

4.1%

SMBC Nikko Securities

3.8%

SBI Neo Mobile Securities

3.5%

au Kabucom Securities

2.9%

GMO Clock Securities

2.9%

Daiwa Securities

2.9%

DMM.com Securities

2,2%

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities

1.9%

Tokai Tokyo Securities

1.9%

LINE Securities

1.6%

Sakuso Bank Securities

1.3%

Q10: What is important when choosing an internet share dealing service? (Sample size=326, multiple answer) Cheap fees

70.6%

Simple procedures for setting up account, etc

35.0%

Easy to use, easy to understand dealing tools

35.7%

Trustworthy security

34.0%

Non-pushy sales

25.8%

Broad range of products

24.8%

24-hour operation

23.9%

Mobile phone app

23.3%

Depth of fund information, analysis

20.6%

Easy to get in touch

13.5%

High interest rates

12.0%

Other

2.5%



Demographics

Between the 20th and 29th of October 2020 4,400 members of the MMD Labo monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. From these 4,400 661 people who had used either internet banking or internet share dealing were selected for more detailed questioning. The sample was made up of males and females aged between 18 and 69 years of age.