Japan’s coolest station names

Today’s ranking looks at the coolest station names in Japan. I’ll present the kanji characters, the English transliteration, and a short translation of explanation of the name.
Note that the two Disneyland monorail stations have names “station station” – the first is English to be cool, then eki, the Japanese for station.
I’ve lived beside two of the cool names below, and in the same town as a third, but my current local station might feature in a cutest list!
Here’s Bishamon station versus Bishamon himself – you choose which is cooler:
Ranking result
Rank Station English Description Votes 1 ç«œçŽ‹é§… Ryuo station Dragon king 64 2 æ¯˜æ²™é–€é§… Bishamon station Buddhist war god 63 3 ä¹é ç«œæ¹–é§… Kuzuryuko station Nine-headed dragon lake 57 4 é¾çŽ‹å³¡é§… Ryuokyo station Dragon king gorge 51 4 è™ŽãƒŽé–€é§… Toranomon station Tiger’s gate 51 6 ç¥žæ¥½å‚é§… Kagurazaka station Entertaining the gods slope 45 6 å¤©ç©ºæ©‹é§… Tenkubashi station Heavenly bridge 45 8 åµé›»å¤©ç¥žå·é§… Randen Tenjingawa station Heavenly gods river (Randen is the rail company name, but can be translated as the rather cool “Storm electric”) 41 9 å››å¤©çŽ‹å¯ºå‰å¤•é™½ã‚±ä¸˜é§… Shitennojimae Yuhigaoka station Sunset hill in front of four kings of heaven temple 40 10 å¤©ç«œå·é§… Tenryugawa station Heavenly dragon River 39 10 é›²é›€ä¸˜èŠ±å±‹æ•·é§… Hibarigaoka Hanayashiki station Skylark hill and flower mansion 39 12 å¤©æ©‹ç«‹é§… Amanohashidate station Heavenly bridge 38 12 å¤©ç¥žé§… Tenjin station Gods of heaven 38 14 è±ªå¾³å¯ºé§… Gotokuji station Powerful virtue temple 37 14 ç«œèˆžé§… Ryumai station Dragon dance 37 16 å¤©çŽ‹å¯ºé§… Tennoji station Heavenly kings temple 36 16 å€¶åˆ©ä¼½ç¾…é§… Kurikara station Name of a dragon king 36 16 é‡‘å‰›é§… Kongo station Adamantine 36 19 ç¥‡åœ’å››æ¡é§… Gion-Shijo Station Geisha area in Kyoto-fourth station 35 20 è–è¹Ÿæ¡œãƒ¶ä¸˜é§… Seiseki-sakuragaoka Station Holy site cherry-blossom hill 34 20 æµ·ç¥žé§… Kaijin station Sea god 34 20 å¼·ç¾…é§… Gora station Might be “rocky world”, from Sanskrit 34 20 å®®æœ¬æ¦è”µé§… Miyamoto Musashi station Famous samurai 34 24 æµ·çŽ‹ä¸¸é§… Kaioumaru station Sea king 33 24 è™Žå§«é§… Torahime station Tiger princess 33 24 äº”ç™¾ç¾…æ¼¢é§… Gohyakurakan station 500 arhat (worthy ones) 33 24 ãƒªã‚¾ãƒ¼ãƒˆã‚²ãƒ¼ãƒˆã‚¦ã‚§ã‚¤ãƒ»ã‚¹ãƒ†ãƒ¼ã‚·ãƒ§ãƒ³é§… Resort Gateway Station station Disneyland monorail station 33 28 æœ‰æ –å·é§… Arisugawa station Ex-royal dynasty name 30 28 ç¥žå®®å¯ºé§… Jinguji station Shrine and temple 30 30 ä¼è¦‹ç¨²è·é§… Fushimi Inari station Famous fox shrine name 29 30 ãƒ™ã‚¤ã‚µã‚¤ãƒ‰ãƒ»ã‚¹ãƒ†ãƒ¼ã‚·ãƒ§ãƒ³é§… Bayside Station station Another Disneyland station 29 30 æµ·ã®çŽ‹è¿Žé§… Umi-no-Omukae station Meet the sea king 29 33 ç«œãƒ¶å´Žé§… Ryugasaki station Dragon headland 28 33 å¤©çŽ‹æ´²ã‚¢ã‚¤ãƒ«é§… Tennozu Isle station Heavenly king sandbank isle 28 33 é•·ä¹…æ‰‹å¤æˆ¦å ´é§…ã€‚ãªãŒãã¦ã“ã›ã‚“ã˜ã‚‡ã†é§…æ„›çŸ¥çœŒ Nagakute Kosenjo station Nagakute old battlefield 28 36 é¬¼è¶Šé§… Onigoe station Surpass the demon 27 37 å¾¡å¶½å±±é§… Ontakesan station Sacred grove mountain 26 38 å°†è»å±±é§… Shogunzan station Shogun mountain 25 38 æµæ¯”å¯¿é§… Ebisu station God of wealth 25 38 å¤§é‡ˆè¿¦é§… Daishaka station Great Buddha 25 38 ç•å‚å¾¡é™µå‰é§… Unebigoryo-mae station In front of the tomb of Emperor Jimmu 25 42 å®å¡šé§… Takarazuka station Treasure hill 24 43 ãƒ¦ãƒ‹ãƒãƒ¼ã‚µãƒ«ã‚·ãƒ†ã‚£é§… Universal City station Universal Studios Japan access 23 43 ç¥žæ¦å¯ºé§… Jimmuji station Emperor Jimmu temple 23 43 æ±äº¬ãƒ†ãƒ¬ãƒãƒ¼ãƒˆé§… Tokyo Teleport station Tele for rapid communication like telephone and television, and port as in harbour. 23 46 ç¥žåŸŽé§… Kamishiro station Castle of the gods 22 47 æ¦è”µå¤§å’Œé§… Musashi Yamato station Famous samurai and ancient name for Japan 21 48 ãƒãƒ¼ãƒãƒ¼ãƒ©ãƒ³ãƒ‰é§… Harborland station Land at Kobe harbour 19 48 ã‚¹ãƒšãƒ¼ã‚¹ãƒ¯ãƒ¼ãƒ«ãƒ‰é§… Space World station Near the now shut Space World theme park 19 48 ã¨ã†ãã‚‡ã†ã‚¹ã‚«ã‚¤ãƒ„ãƒªãƒ¼é§… Tokyo Skytree station By Skytree 19 48 å“å·ã‚·ãƒ¼ã‚µã‚¤ãƒ‰é§… Shinagawa Seaside station In Shinagawa ward, by the sea 19 52 ã‚³ã‚¹ãƒ¢ã‚¹ã‚¯ã‚¨ã‚¢é§… Cosmosquare station 18 53 è¦šçŽ‹å±±é§… Kakuozan station One of the names of Buddha mountain 16 53 ã‚¹ã‚¯ãƒªãƒ¼ãƒ³é§… Screen station By factory named Screen 16 53 åŽ„ç¥žé§… Yakujin station God of pestilence 16 56 å¤§å’Œè¥¿å¤§å¯ºé§… Yamato-Saidaiji station Yamato west great temple 15 56 ç™½é‡‘é«˜è¼ªé§… Shirokane Takanawa station White gold Takanawa (place name) 15 56 çŽ‹åé§… Oji station Prince 15 56 é–€æˆ¸åŽ„ç¥žé§… Mondoyakujin Station Door to the god of pestilence 15 60 ç¥žé ˜é§… Jinryo station Territory of the gods 14 60 ã‚¦ãƒƒãƒ‡ã‚£ã‚¿ã‚¦ãƒ³ä¸å¤®é§… Woody Town Chuo station Woody Town central 14 60 é¾å²¡åŸŽé§… Tatsuokajo station Dragon hill castle 14 60 æºœæ± å±±çŽ‹é§… Tameike Sanno station Reservoir mountain god 14 64 å…«çŽ‹åé§… Hachioji station Eight princes 11 64 é•·è€…ãƒ¶æµœæ½®é¨’ã¯ã¾ãªã™å…¬åœ’å‰é§… Chojagahama Shiosai Hamanasu Koenmae station Long and cool name 11 66 é«˜è¼ªã‚²ãƒ¼ãƒˆã‚¦ã‚§ã‚¤é§… Takanawa Gateway station Gateway in English is cool 10 67 åƒæ³çƒå±±é§… Chitosekarasuyama station Thousand year bird mountain 8 67 å®—å¾å‚é“é§… Sogosando station Legendary farmer Sogo shrine approach 8
Demographics
On the 30th of July 2020 500 members of the Freeasy monitor group aged between 20 and 49 years old completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
