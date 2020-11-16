Japan’s coolest station names

Today’s ranking looks at the coolest station names in Japan. I’ll present the kanji characters, the English transliteration, and a short translation of explanation of the name.

Note that the two Disneyland monorail stations have names “station station” – the first is English to be cool, then eki, the Japanese for station.

I’ve lived beside two of the cool names below, and in the same town as a third, but my current local station might feature in a cutest list!

Here’s Bishamon station versus Bishamon himself – you choose which is cooler:







Ranking result

Rank

Station

English

Description

Votes

1

ç«œçŽ‹é§…

Ryuo station

Dragon king

64

2

æ¯˜æ²™é–€é§…

Bishamon station

Buddhist war god

63

3

ä¹é ­ç«œæ¹–é§…

Kuzuryuko station

Nine-headed dragon lake

57

4

é¾çŽ‹å³¡é§…

Ryuokyo station

Dragon king gorge

51

4

è™ŽãƒŽé–€é§…

Toranomon station

Tiger’s gate

51

6

ç¥žæ¥½å‚é§…

Kagurazaka station

Entertaining the gods slope

45

6

å¤©ç©ºæ©‹é§…

Tenkubashi station

Heavenly bridge

45

8

åµé›»å¤©ç¥žå·é§…

Randen Tenjingawa station

Heavenly gods river (Randen is the rail company name, but can be translated as the rather cool “Storm electric”)

41

9

å››å¤©çŽ‹å¯ºå‰å¤•é™½ã‚±ä¸˜é§…

Shitennojimae Yuhigaoka station

Sunset hill in front of four kings of heaven temple

40

10

å¤©ç«œå·é§…

Tenryugawa station

Heavenly dragon River

39

10

é›²é›€ä¸˜èŠ±å±‹æ•·é§…

Hibarigaoka Hanayashiki station

Skylark hill and flower mansion

39

12

å¤©æ©‹ç«‹é§…

Amanohashidate station

Heavenly bridge

38

12

å¤©ç¥žé§…

Tenjin station

Gods of heaven

38

14

è±ªå¾³å¯ºé§…

Gotokuji station

Powerful virtue temple

37

14

ç«œèˆžé§…

Ryumai station

Dragon dance

37

16

å¤©çŽ‹å¯ºé§…

Tennoji station

Heavenly kings temple

36

16

å€¶åˆ©ä¼½ç¾…é§…

Kurikara station

Name of a dragon king

36

16

é‡‘å‰›é§…

Kongo station

Adamantine

36

19

ç¥‡åœ’å››æ¡é§…

Gion-Shijo Station

Geisha area in Kyoto-fourth station

35

20

è–è¹Ÿæ¡œãƒ¶ä¸˜é§…

Seiseki-sakuragaoka Station

Holy site cherry-blossom hill

34

20

æµ·ç¥žé§…

Kaijin station

Sea god

34

20

å¼·ç¾…é§…

Gora station

Might be “rocky world”, from Sanskrit

34

20

å®®æœ¬æ­¦è”µé§…

Miyamoto Musashi station

Famous samurai

34

24

æµ·çŽ‹ä¸¸é§…

Kaioumaru station

Sea king

33

24

è™Žå§«é§…

Torahime station

Tiger princess

33

24

äº”ç™¾ç¾…æ¼¢é§…

Gohyakurakan station

500 arhat (worthy ones)

33

24

ãƒªã‚¾ãƒ¼ãƒˆã‚²ãƒ¼ãƒˆã‚¦ã‚§ã‚¤ãƒ»ã‚¹ãƒ†ãƒ¼ã‚·ãƒ§ãƒ³é§…

Resort Gateway Station station

Disneyland monorail station

33

28

æœ‰æ –å·é§…

Arisugawa station

Ex-royal dynasty name

30

28

ç¥žå®®å¯ºé§…

Jinguji station

Shrine and temple

30

30

ä¼è¦‹ç¨²è·é§…

Fushimi Inari station

Famous fox shrine name

29

30

ãƒ™ã‚¤ã‚µã‚¤ãƒ‰ãƒ»ã‚¹ãƒ†ãƒ¼ã‚·ãƒ§ãƒ³é§…

Bayside Station station

Another Disneyland station

29

30

æµ·ã®çŽ‹è¿Žé§…

Umi-no-Omukae station

Meet the sea king

29

33

ç«œãƒ¶å´Žé§…

Ryugasaki station

Dragon headland

28

33

å¤©çŽ‹æ´²ã‚¢ã‚¤ãƒ«é§…

Tennozu Isle station

Heavenly king sandbank isle

28

33

é•·ä¹…æ‰‹å¤æˆ¦å ´é§…ã€‚ãªãŒãã¦ã“ã›ã‚“ã˜ã‚‡ã†é§…æ„›çŸ¥çœŒ

Nagakute Kosenjo station

Nagakute old battlefield

28

36

é¬¼è¶Šé§…

Onigoe station

Surpass the demon

27

37

å¾¡å¶½å±±é§…

Ontakesan station

Sacred grove mountain

26

38

å°†è»å±±é§…

Shogunzan station

Shogun mountain

25

38

æµæ¯”å¯¿é§…

Ebisu station

God of wealth

25

38

å¤§é‡ˆè¿¦é§…

Daishaka station

Great Buddha

25

38

ç•å‚å¾¡é™µå‰é§…

Unebigoryo-mae station

In front of the tomb of Emperor Jimmu

25

42

å®å¡šé§…

Takarazuka station

Treasure hill

24

43

ãƒ¦ãƒ‹ãƒãƒ¼ã‚µãƒ«ã‚·ãƒ†ã‚£é§…

Universal City station

Universal Studios Japan access

23

43

ç¥žæ­¦å¯ºé§…

Jimmuji station

Emperor Jimmu temple

23

43

æ±äº¬ãƒ†ãƒ¬ãƒãƒ¼ãƒˆé§…

Tokyo Teleport station

Tele for rapid communication like telephone and television, and port as in harbour.

23

46

ç¥žåŸŽé§…

Kamishiro station

Castle of the gods

22

47

æ­¦è”µå¤§å’Œé§…

Musashi Yamato station

Famous samurai and ancient name for Japan

21

48

ãƒãƒ¼ãƒãƒ¼ãƒ©ãƒ³ãƒ‰é§…

Harborland station

Land at Kobe harbour

19

48

ã‚¹ãƒšãƒ¼ã‚¹ãƒ¯ãƒ¼ãƒ«ãƒ‰é§…

Space World station

Near the now shut Space World theme park

19

48

ã¨ã†ãã‚‡ã†ã‚¹ã‚«ã‚¤ãƒ„ãƒªãƒ¼é§…

Tokyo Skytree station

By Skytree

19

48

å“å·ã‚·ãƒ¼ã‚µã‚¤ãƒ‰é§…

Shinagawa Seaside station

In Shinagawa ward, by the sea

19

52

ã‚³ã‚¹ãƒ¢ã‚¹ã‚¯ã‚¨ã‚¢é§…

Cosmosquare station



18

53

è¦šçŽ‹å±±é§…

Kakuozan station

One of the names of Buddha mountain

16

53

ã‚¹ã‚¯ãƒªãƒ¼ãƒ³é§…

Screen station

By factory named Screen

16

53

åŽ„ç¥žé§…

Yakujin station

God of pestilence

16

56

å¤§å’Œè¥¿å¤§å¯ºé§…

Yamato-Saidaiji station

Yamato west great temple

15

56

ç™½é‡‘é«˜è¼ªé§…

Shirokane Takanawa station

White gold Takanawa (place name)

15

56

çŽ‹å­é§…

Oji station

Prince

15

56

é–€æˆ¸åŽ„ç¥žé§…

Mondoyakujin Station

Door to the god of pestilence

15

60

ç¥žé ˜é§…

Jinryo station

Territory of the gods

14

60

ã‚¦ãƒƒãƒ‡ã‚£ã‚¿ã‚¦ãƒ³ä¸­å¤®é§…

Woody Town Chuo station

Woody Town central

14

60

é¾å²¡åŸŽé§…

Tatsuokajo station

Dragon hill castle

14

60

æºœæ± å±±çŽ‹é§…

Tameike Sanno station

Reservoir mountain god

14

64

å…«çŽ‹å­é§…

Hachioji station

Eight princes

11

64

é•·è€…ãƒ¶æµœæ½®é¨’ã¯ã¾ãªã™å…¬åœ’å‰é§…

Chojagahama Shiosai Hamanasu Koenmae station

Long and cool name

11

66

é«˜è¼ªã‚²ãƒ¼ãƒˆã‚¦ã‚§ã‚¤é§…

Takanawa Gateway station

Gateway in English is cool

10

67

åƒæ­³çƒå±±é§…

Chitosekarasuyama station

Thousand year bird mountain

8

67

å®—å¾å‚é“é§…

Sogosando station

Legendary farmer Sogo shrine approach

8



Demographics

On the 30th of July 2020 500 members of the Freeasy monitor group aged between 20 and 49 years old completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.