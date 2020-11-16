Japan’s coolest station names

Published by Ken Y-N on

Today’s ranking looks at the coolest station names in Japan. I’ll present the kanji characters, the English transliteration, and a short translation of explanation of the name.

Note that the two Disneyland monorail stations have names “station station” – the first is English to be cool, then eki, the Japanese for station.

I’ve lived beside two of the cool names below, and in the same town as a third, but my current local station might feature in a cutest list!

Here’s Bishamon station versus Bishamon himself – you choose which is cooler:

Bishamon-Ten, roi gardien du Nord (Vaisravana) (14316580832)
Tsugaru-railway-Bishamon-station-platform-20110615-100622

Ranking result

Rank
Station
English
Description
Votes
1
ç«œçŽ‹é§…
Ryuo station
Dragon king
64
2
æ¯˜æ²™é–€é§…
Bishamon station
Buddhist war god
63
3
ä¹é ­ç«œæ¹–é§…
Kuzuryuko station
Nine-headed dragon lake
57
4
é¾çŽ‹å³¡é§…
Ryuokyo station
Dragon king gorge
51
4
è™ŽãƒŽé–€é§…
Toranomon station
Tiger’s gate
51
6
ç¥žæ¥½å‚é§…
Kagurazaka station
Entertaining the gods slope
45
6
å¤©ç©ºæ©‹é§…
Tenkubashi station
Heavenly bridge
45
8
åµé›»å¤©ç¥žå·é§…
Randen Tenjingawa station
Heavenly gods river (Randen is the rail company name, but can be translated as the rather cool “Storm electric”)
41
9
å››å¤©çŽ‹å¯ºå‰å¤•é™½ã‚±ä¸˜é§…
Shitennojimae Yuhigaoka station
Sunset hill in front of four kings of heaven temple
40
10
å¤©ç«œå·é§…
Tenryugawa station
Heavenly dragon River
39
10
é›²é›€ä¸˜èŠ±å±‹æ•·é§…
Hibarigaoka Hanayashiki station
Skylark hill and flower mansion
39
12
å¤©æ©‹ç«‹é§…
Amanohashidate station
Heavenly bridge
38
12
å¤©ç¥žé§…
Tenjin station
Gods of heaven
38
14
è±ªå¾³å¯ºé§…
Gotokuji station
Powerful virtue temple
37
14
ç«œèˆžé§…
Ryumai station
Dragon dance
37
16
å¤©çŽ‹å¯ºé§…
Tennoji station
Heavenly kings temple
36
16
å€¶åˆ©ä¼½ç¾…é§…
Kurikara station
Name of a dragon king
36
16
é‡‘å‰›é§…
Kongo station
Adamantine
36
19
ç¥‡åœ’å››æ¡é§…
Gion-Shijo Station
Geisha area in Kyoto-fourth station
35
20
è–è¹Ÿæ¡œãƒ¶ä¸˜é§…
Seiseki-sakuragaoka Station
Holy site cherry-blossom hill
34
20
æµ·ç¥žé§…
Kaijin station
Sea god
34
20
å¼·ç¾…é§…
Gora station
Might be “rocky world”, from Sanskrit
34
20
å®®æœ¬æ­¦è”µé§…
Miyamoto Musashi station
Famous samurai
34
24
æµ·çŽ‹ä¸¸é§…
Kaioumaru station
Sea king
33
24
è™Žå§«é§…
Torahime station
Tiger princess
33
24
äº”ç™¾ç¾…æ¼¢é§…
Gohyakurakan station
500 arhat (worthy ones)
33
24
ãƒªã‚¾ãƒ¼ãƒˆã‚²ãƒ¼ãƒˆã‚¦ã‚§ã‚¤ãƒ»ã‚¹ãƒ†ãƒ¼ã‚·ãƒ§ãƒ³é§…
Resort Gateway Station station
Disneyland monorail station
33
28
æœ‰æ –å·é§…
Arisugawa station
Ex-royal dynasty name
30
28
ç¥žå®®å¯ºé§…
Jinguji station
Shrine and temple
30
30
ä¼è¦‹ç¨²è·é§…
Fushimi Inari station
Famous fox shrine name
29
30
ãƒ™ã‚¤ã‚µã‚¤ãƒ‰ãƒ»ã‚¹ãƒ†ãƒ¼ã‚·ãƒ§ãƒ³é§…
Bayside Station station
Another Disneyland station
29
30
æµ·ã®çŽ‹è¿Žé§…
Umi-no-Omukae station
Meet the sea king
29
33
ç«œãƒ¶å´Žé§…
Ryugasaki station
Dragon headland
28
33
å¤©çŽ‹æ´²ã‚¢ã‚¤ãƒ«é§…
Tennozu Isle station
Heavenly king sandbank isle
28
33
é•·ä¹…æ‰‹å¤æˆ¦å ´é§…ã€‚ãªãŒãã¦ã“ã›ã‚“ã˜ã‚‡ã†é§…æ„›çŸ¥çœŒ
Nagakute Kosenjo station
Nagakute old battlefield
28
36
é¬¼è¶Šé§…
Onigoe station
Surpass the demon
27
37
å¾¡å¶½å±±é§…
Ontakesan station
Sacred grove mountain
26
38
å°†è»å±±é§…
Shogunzan station
Shogun mountain
25
38
æµæ¯”å¯¿é§…
Ebisu station
God of wealth
25
38
å¤§é‡ˆè¿¦é§…
Daishaka station
Great Buddha
25
38
ç•å‚å¾¡é™µå‰é§…
Unebigoryo-mae station
In front of the tomb of Emperor Jimmu
25
42
å®å¡šé§…
Takarazuka station
Treasure hill
24
43
ãƒ¦ãƒ‹ãƒãƒ¼ã‚µãƒ«ã‚·ãƒ†ã‚£é§…
Universal City station
Universal Studios Japan access
23
43
ç¥žæ­¦å¯ºé§…
Jimmuji station
Emperor Jimmu temple
23
43
æ±äº¬ãƒ†ãƒ¬ãƒãƒ¼ãƒˆé§…
Tokyo Teleport station
Tele for rapid communication like telephone and television, and port as in harbour.
23
46
ç¥žåŸŽé§…
Kamishiro station
Castle of the gods
22
47
æ­¦è”µå¤§å’Œé§…
Musashi Yamato station
Famous samurai and ancient name for Japan
21
48
ãƒãƒ¼ãƒãƒ¼ãƒ©ãƒ³ãƒ‰é§…
Harborland station
Land at Kobe harbour
19
48
ã‚¹ãƒšãƒ¼ã‚¹ãƒ¯ãƒ¼ãƒ«ãƒ‰é§…
Space World station
Near the now shut Space World theme park
19
48
ã¨ã†ãã‚‡ã†ã‚¹ã‚«ã‚¤ãƒ„ãƒªãƒ¼é§…
Tokyo Skytree station
By Skytree
19
48
å“å·ã‚·ãƒ¼ã‚µã‚¤ãƒ‰é§…
Shinagawa Seaside station
In Shinagawa ward, by the sea
19
52
ã‚³ã‚¹ãƒ¢ã‚¹ã‚¯ã‚¨ã‚¢é§…
Cosmosquare station
 
18
53
è¦šçŽ‹å±±é§…
Kakuozan station
One of the names of Buddha mountain
16
53
ã‚¹ã‚¯ãƒªãƒ¼ãƒ³é§…
Screen station
By factory named Screen
16
53
åŽ„ç¥žé§…
Yakujin station
God of pestilence
16
56
å¤§å’Œè¥¿å¤§å¯ºé§…
Yamato-Saidaiji station
Yamato west great temple
15
56
ç™½é‡‘é«˜è¼ªé§…
Shirokane Takanawa station
White gold Takanawa (place name)
15
56
çŽ‹å­é§…
Oji station
Prince
15
56
é–€æˆ¸åŽ„ç¥žé§…
Mondoyakujin Station
Door to the god of pestilence
15
60
ç¥žé ˜é§…
Jinryo station
Territory of the gods
14
60
ã‚¦ãƒƒãƒ‡ã‚£ã‚¿ã‚¦ãƒ³ä¸­å¤®é§…
Woody Town Chuo station
Woody Town central
14
60
é¾å²¡åŸŽé§…
Tatsuokajo station
Dragon hill castle
14
60
æºœæ± å±±çŽ‹é§…
Tameike Sanno station
Reservoir mountain god
14
64
å…«çŽ‹å­é§…
Hachioji station
Eight princes
11
64
é•·è€…ãƒ¶æµœæ½®é¨’ã¯ã¾ãªã™å…¬åœ’å‰é§…
Chojagahama Shiosai Hamanasu Koenmae station
Long and cool name
11
66
é«˜è¼ªã‚²ãƒ¼ãƒˆã‚¦ã‚§ã‚¤é§…
Takanawa Gateway station
Gateway in English is cool
10
67
åƒæ­³çƒå±±é§…
Chitosekarasuyama station
Thousand year bird mountain
8
67
å®—å¾å‚é“é§…
Sogosando station
Legendary farmer Sogo shrine approach
8

Demographics

On the 30th of July 2020 500 members of the Freeasy monitor group aged between 20 and 49 years old completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

