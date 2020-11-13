Cheap monthly fees most important mobile feature

The Rakuten UN-LIMIT advertisement is horrendously shouty and I cringe whenever it comes on TV, so I don’t see why you shouldn’t suffer too!
I just checked the comments, and most of them are complaining – best was “Instead of lowering the cost, lower the volume!”
Research results
Q1A: What is the most important feature of the carrier that you use? (Sample size=1,200)
Monthly fee
37.9%
Ease of data connection
14.0%
Data transmission speed
9.5%
Richness of service plans
5.6%
Richness of device lineup
5.5%
Reliability of data transmission security
5.4%
Customer support
5.2%
Understandable service plans
4.8%
Information about service offerrings
3.4%
Richness of optional services
3.3%
Value of optional services
2.8%
Ease of entering, cancelling contract
2.6%
Q1B: What is the most important feature of the carrier that you use? (Sample size=300, top five, docomo users)
Ease of data connection
27.3%
Monthly fee
19.7%
Data transmission speed
13.0%
Reliability of data transmission security
9.0%
Customer support
7.7%
Q1C: What is the most important feature of the carrier that you use? (Sample size=300, top five, au users)
Monthly fee
29.0%
Ease of data connection
15.7%
Data transmission speed
11.3%
Richness of service plans
6.7%
Customer support
6.3%
Q1D: What is the most important feature of the carrier that you use? (Sample size=300, top five, SoftBank users)
Monthly fee
28.3%
Richness of device lineup
11.3%
Ease of data connection
11.3%
Data transmission speed
11.0%
Richness of service plans
7.3%
Q1E: What is the most important feature of the carrier that you use? (Sample size=300, top five, Rakuten UN-LIMIT users)
Monthly fee
74.7%
Understandable service plans
6.0%
Richness of service plans
4.3%
Data transmission speed
2.7%
Value of optional services
2.3%
In the following table, each aspect was rated on a scale of one to five, with the maximum being 1,500 points per category per carrier. The final total was taken by adding each score up and then dividing by six to get a rating between 100 and 1,000.
Q2: How satisfied are you with the following aspects of your carrier? (Sample size=1,200)
docomo
au
SoftBank
Rakuten UN-LIMIT
Pricing
Third
Second
Fourth
First
864
889
832
1182
Service
Second
First
Fourth
Third
972
994
931
970
Transmission quality
First
Second
Third
Fourth
1084
1083
981
976
Customer service
First
Second
Fourth
Third
1003
992
918
962
Overall
Third
Second
Fourth
First
634
643
596
713
For this question, the respondents rated their answers between 0 and 10, and then they were bundled as 9 or 10 being likely to recommend, 7 or 8 perhaps likely, and 0 to 6 not likely.
Q3: How likely are you to recommend your carrier to family, friends? (Sample size=1,200)
Total
docomo
au
SoftBank
Rakuten UN-LIMIT
Likely
12.4%
11.0%
14.3%
6.0%
18.3%
Perhaps
35.2%
31.7%
38.7%
31.0%
39.3%
Perhaps not
52.4%
57.3%
47.0%
63.0%
42.3%
Demographics
Between the 16th and 18th of October 2020 1,200 members of the MMD monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. 300 of the sample had their main mobile phone contract with each of the four main carriers, namely docomo, au, SoftBank and Rakuten UN-LIMIT, and were all aged between 15 and 69 years old.
This short survey report from MMD Labo looked at the Spring 2021 mobile service provider situation. The full survey is much more detailed, so if you want a deep dive, please visit their site and Read more…
The following list is the result of a ranking survey from goo Ranking of famous original PlayStation titles that people would like to see remade. As I’ve never actually played any PS1 games I cannot Read more…
“Greasy Spoon” is perhaps an exaggeration for some of these places listed in this goo Ranking survey into Japan’s tastiest set meal chain restaurants. The basic features of a set meal in Japan is usually Read more…
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings. These cookies are primarily used to store your name and email address for commenting/
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.
3rd Party Cookies
This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
Keeping this cookie enabled helps us to improve our website.
Please enable Strictly Necessary Cookies first so that we can save your preferences!
0 Comments