iPhone 12 purchasing opinions in Japan

This quite comprehensive survey was published just a few days before the iPhone 12 went on sale, but it’s out now, so please excuse my slightly late translation of MMD Labo’s look at iPhone 12 purchasing opinions.

I’m quite anti-Apple after a few bad experiences with Mac computers; I understand their appeal but I dislike their user interface philosophy of ease-of-use over control.

I’m also extremely ambivalent on 5G as a consumer technology; coverage in Japan is almost non-existent outside a tight area around major train stations, and adverts with all these holograms suggesting flawless telepresence are just unrealisable pipedreams. The extremely low latency is good, though, but I doubt the average consumer will really notice.



Research results

Q1A: Will you buy the new iPhone 12? (Sample size=1,102, by device)

iPhone users

N=550

Android users

N=552

Plan to buy

15.6%

3.1%

Investigating buying

30.0%

12.9%

Won’t buy

54.4%

84.1%

Q1B: Will you buy the new iPhone 12? (Sample size=720, by carrier)

Docomo users

N=314

au users

N=219

SoftBank users

N=187

Plan to buy

6.1%

6.4%

12.3%

Investigating buying

20.4%

18.7%

23.0%

Won’t buy

73.6%

74.9%

64.7%

I’m not sure how the numbers here are derived. The sample was 1,102 people, so Q1A is correct, but 382 people disappear in Q1B, and similar happens with Q5B. There are of course a number of carriers other than the big three of Docomo, au and SoftBank, but these make up only about 10% of the general phone-owning population, and even if you factor out people on feature phones I find it difficult to accept that about a third of MMD Labo’s sample were on the smaller carriers. However, I don’t have any alternative explanation for these numbers. Q2: Which models from the iPhone 12 series are you investigating buying? (Sample size=339)

iPhone users

N=251

Android users

N=88

iPhone 12

72.9%

70.5%

iPhone 12 mini

45.0%

36.4%

iPhone 12 Pro

31.5%

25.0%

iPhone 12 Pro Max

24.3%

12.5%

Don’t know yet

14.7%

20.5%

Q3: Which specific model specs from the iPhone 12 series are you investigating buying? (Sample size=339)

iPhone users

N=251

Android users

N=88

iPhone 12 128GB

30.7%

25.0%

iPhone 12 64GB

23.5%

27.3%

iPhone 12 256GB

18.7%

18.2%

iPhone 12 mini 64GB

18.7%

15.9%

iPhone 12 mini 128GB

17.1%

13.6%

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB

13.9%

8.0%

iPhone 12 Pro 256GB

10.8%

6.8%

iPhone 12 mini 256GB

9.2%

6.8%

iPhone 12 Pro 512GB

6.8%

10.2%

iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB

8.8%

3.4%

iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB

7.6%

5.7%

iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB

8.0%

3.4%

Don’t know yet

14.7%

20.5%

Q4: What features of the iPhone 12 series do you find attractive? (Sample size=339, multiple answer)

iPhone users

N=251

Android users

N=88

5G support

47.0%

44.3%

Spec

39.0%

40.9%

Size

35.1%

33.0%

Camera functions

30.7%

45.5%

Display

29.1%

35.2%

Design

26.7%

38.6%

Price

23.1%

36.4%

Storage

20.7%

22.7%

Face ID

16.7%

18.2%

Dual SIM

16.3%

17.0%

Range of colours

17.1%

13.6%

Other

2.0%

2.3%

Q5A: Will you subscribe to a 5G plan from the 3 big carriers when you purchase an iPhone 12 series device? (Sample size=339, by device)

iPhone users

N=126

Android users

N=45

Yes

22.2%

22.2%

Investigating if I will

51.6%

53.3%

Already have 5G plan

1.6%

4.4%

Don’t know if I will

19.0%

13.3%

Don’t understand 5G

1.6%

2.2%

Won’t buy

4.0%

4.4%

Q5B: Will you subscribe to a 5G plan from the 3 big carriers when you purchase an iPhone 12 series device? (Sample size=339, by carrier)

Docomo users

N=64

au users

N=41

SoftBank users

N=46

Yes

17.2%

7.3%

31.9%

Investigating if I will

53.1%

68.3%

46.8%

Already have 5G plan

1.6%

2.4%

0.0%

Don’t know if I will

17.2%

17.1%

21.3%

Don’t understand 5G

4.7%

0.0%

0.0%

Won’t buy

6.2%

4.9%

0.0%



Demographics

Between the 15th and 19th of October 2020 1,102 members of the MMD Labo monitor group who owned an iPhone or Android smartphone completed a private internet-based questionnaire. The sample was aged between 15 and 69 years old, but no further demographic breakdown was provided.