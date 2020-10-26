Japan’s tastiest chocolate snack

There’s a wonderful selection of chocolate-based snacks available in Japan, so this survey from goo Ranking asked people what was their most tasty chocolate snack.
More than a specific brand, what I like is the seasonal variations in flavours that are offered, although this autumn there’s a bit too much chestnut and sweet potato for my liking…
Here’s some of the number one, Takenoko no Sato:
Ranking result
Rank Description Votes 1 Takenoko no Sato series Bamboo Shoots Village; a crispy base topped with chocolate in the shape of a bamboo shoot 132 2 KitKat series Salty lychee is my favourite right now 104 3 Alfort series Small biscuit topped with oversized chocolate 100 4 Black Thunder series Pocket money chocolate, but I’ve never tasted one myself 99 5 Pocky series Foreigners’ favourite; biscuit stick coated in chocolate 92 6 Kinoko no Yama series Mushroom mountain; mushroom-shaped snack with a biscuit stalk and a chocolate head 86 7 Pie no Mi series Mille feuille-like pastry glued together with chocolate. Not nice 55 7 Country Ma’am series Soft cookies 55 9 Choco pie series Wagon Wheels 51 10 Caprico series Looks like a Cornetto, and looks too sweet 44 11 Almond chocolate series Almond wrapped in chocolate 40 12 Toppo series Wafer tube filled with chocolate 37 13 Galbo series Bite-sized chocolate-covered biscuit 36 14 Apollo series Mount Fuji-shaped chocolate 35 15 Tyrol Chocolate series Just chocolate, each brick individually wrapped 30 15 Shimi Chocolate Corn series Chocolate-covered corn stars 30 17 Choco Flake series Chocolate-covered corn flakes 29 18 Koala no March series My favourite! Biscuit shell filled with chocolate paste 27 19 Koeda series Translates as “twig”. Crunchy twigs of chocolate 26 20 Choco Ball series Crispy chocolate balls 23 21 Noukou Choco Brownie series Chocolate brownie things 21 22 Crunky series Chocolate bar with crunchy bits 20 23 Mini Angel Pie Vanilla flavour More Wagon Wheels 19 23 Elise series Wafer tubes filled and covered with chocolate 19 25 Sylvaine Cake slice covered in chocolate 15 25 Macadamia Chocolate series (Meiji) Chocolate-coated macadamia nuts 15 25 Macadamia Chocolate series (Lotte) As above, but from a rival company 15 25 Choco Baby Chocolate pellets 15 29 Almond Chocolate series Chocolate-covered almonds 12 29 Marble Smarties 12 29 Choco Monaca Fake slider. Non-crispy wafer covering white stuff and a sliver of chocolate in the middle 12 32 Bikkuri Man Chocolate series Chocolate with collectable card 11 32 Bitte series Penguin biscuits, or Tim-Tams in Australia 11 34 Choco Anpan series Sausage roll-like 9 34 Sequoia Chocolate series Fake KitKat 9 34 Almond Peak series Chocolate-covered almonds 9 34 Home Pie (Adult Rich Chocolate) Biscuit 9 34 Yan Yan Tsukebo series Biscuit stick with separate chocolate dip and sprinkles 9 39 Leafy Mille fueille biscuit topped with chocolate 8 40 Jaga Choko Potato snack covered in chocolate 6 41 Pakkuncho Chocolate Koala no March clone 5 41 Chokorieeru Biscuit finger with a stripe of chocolate down the middle 5 43 Every Burger Burger-shaped sweet 4 43 Look x Noir (Cookies & Cream Chocolate) Chocolate-covered Oreo filling 4 43 Orangette Pouch Chocolate-covered orange peel 4 43 Ginza @ Rusk series Chocolate rusk 4 47 Lumberjack Stump Kinoko no Yama clone 3 47 Bisco Baked Chocolate flavour Plain biscuit chocolate flavour 3 47 GABA series Chocolate with added GABA 3 47 Soft Petit Cake Chocolate and Vanilla Mariage flavour Unpleasantly soft thing 3 47 Almond Kouka Chocolate Chocolate-covered almond and granola 3 52 Dars Crisp series Bite-sized chocolate-covered crispy bits 2 52 Rich Choco Sand series Chocolate biscuit sandwich 2 52 Horn series Fondant wrapped in Langue de Chat 2 52 Pucca series Another Koala no March clone 2 52 Super Big Choko Never heard of it! 2 57 Capuccio Doraemon Chocolate flavour Chocolate-covered balls 1 57 LIBERA series Low fat and low sugar chocolate 1 57 Crisp Choko Chocolate-covered corn flakes clusters 1 57 Fran series Posh Pocky 1 57 Oishiku Mogumogu Taberu Chocolate series Granola-wrapped chocolate 1 62 Other 81
Demographics
Between the 11th and the 25th of July 2020 1,524 users of the goo Ranking site voted in a public poll. No further demographics were given.
0 Comments