Japan’s tastiest chocolate snack

There’s a wonderful selection of chocolate-based snacks available in Japan, so this survey from goo Ranking asked people what was their most tasty chocolate snack.

More than a specific brand, what I like is the seasonal variations in flavours that are offered, although this autumn there’s a bit too much chestnut and sweet potato for my liking…

Here’s some of the number one, Takenoko no Sato:





Ranking result

Rank



Description

Votes

1

Takenoko no Sato series

Bamboo Shoots Village; a crispy base topped with chocolate in the shape of a bamboo shoot

132

2

KitKat series

Salty lychee is my favourite right now

104

3

Alfort series

Small biscuit topped with oversized chocolate

100

4

Black Thunder series

Pocket money chocolate, but I’ve never tasted one myself

99

5

Pocky series

Foreigners’ favourite; biscuit stick coated in chocolate

92

6

Kinoko no Yama series

Mushroom mountain; mushroom-shaped snack with a biscuit stalk and a chocolate head

86

7

Pie no Mi series

Mille feuille-like pastry glued together with chocolate. Not nice

55

7

Country Ma’am series

Soft cookies

55

9

Choco pie series

Wagon Wheels

51

10

Caprico series

Looks like a Cornetto, and looks too sweet

44

11

Almond chocolate series

Almond wrapped in chocolate

40

12

Toppo series

Wafer tube filled with chocolate

37

13

Galbo series

Bite-sized chocolate-covered biscuit

36

14

Apollo series

Mount Fuji-shaped chocolate

35

15

Tyrol Chocolate series

Just chocolate, each brick individually wrapped

30

15

Shimi Chocolate Corn series

Chocolate-covered corn stars

30

17

Choco Flake series

Chocolate-covered corn flakes

29

18

Koala no March series

My favourite! Biscuit shell filled with chocolate paste

27

19

Koeda series

Translates as “twig”. Crunchy twigs of chocolate

26

20

Choco Ball series

Crispy chocolate balls

23

21

Noukou Choco Brownie series

Chocolate brownie things

21

22

Crunky series

Chocolate bar with crunchy bits

20

23

Mini Angel Pie Vanilla flavour

More Wagon Wheels

19

23

Elise series

Wafer tubes filled and covered with chocolate

19

25

Sylvaine

Cake slice covered in chocolate

15

25

Macadamia Chocolate series (Meiji)

Chocolate-coated macadamia nuts

15

25

Macadamia Chocolate series (Lotte)

As above, but from a rival company

15

25

Choco Baby

Chocolate pellets

15

29

Almond Chocolate series

Chocolate-covered almonds

12

29

Marble

Smarties

12

29

Choco Monaca

Fake slider. Non-crispy wafer covering white stuff and a sliver of chocolate in the middle

12

32

Bikkuri Man Chocolate series

Chocolate with collectable card

11

32

Bitte series

Penguin biscuits, or Tim-Tams in Australia

11

34

Choco Anpan series

Sausage roll-like

9

34

Sequoia Chocolate series

Fake KitKat

9

34

Almond Peak series

Chocolate-covered almonds

9

34

Home Pie (Adult Rich Chocolate)

Biscuit

9

34

Yan Yan Tsukebo series

Biscuit stick with separate chocolate dip and sprinkles

9

39

Leafy

Mille fueille biscuit topped with chocolate

8

40

Jaga Choko

Potato snack covered in chocolate

6

41

Pakkuncho Chocolate

Koala no March clone

5

41

Chokorieeru

Biscuit finger with a stripe of chocolate down the middle

5

43

Every Burger

Burger-shaped sweet

4

43

Look x Noir (Cookies & Cream Chocolate)

Chocolate-covered Oreo filling

4

43

Orangette Pouch

Chocolate-covered orange peel

4

43

Ginza @ Rusk series

Chocolate rusk

4

47

Lumberjack Stump

Kinoko no Yama clone

3

47

Bisco Baked Chocolate flavour

Plain biscuit chocolate flavour

3

47

GABA series

Chocolate with added GABA

3

47

Soft Petit Cake Chocolate and Vanilla Mariage flavour

Unpleasantly soft thing

3

47

Almond Kouka Chocolate

Chocolate-covered almond and granola

3

52

Dars Crisp series

Bite-sized chocolate-covered crispy bits

2

52

Rich Choco Sand series

Chocolate biscuit sandwich

2

52

Horn series

Fondant wrapped in Langue de Chat

2

52

Pucca series

Another Koala no March clone

2

52

Super Big Choko

Never heard of it!

2

57

Capuccio Doraemon Chocolate flavour

Chocolate-covered balls

1

57

LIBERA series

Low fat and low sugar chocolate

1

57

Crisp Choko

Chocolate-covered corn flakes clusters

1

57

Fran series

Posh Pocky

1

57

Oishiku Mogumogu Taberu Chocolate series

Granola-wrapped chocolate

1

62

Other



81



Demographics

Between the 11th and the 25th of July 2020 1,524 users of the goo Ranking site voted in a public poll. No further demographics were given.