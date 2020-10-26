Japan’s tastiest chocolate snack

There’s a wonderful selection of chocolate-based snacks available in Japan, so this survey from goo Ranking asked people what was their most tasty chocolate snack.

More than a specific brand, what I like is the seasonal variations in flavours that are offered, although this autumn there’s a bit too much chestnut and sweet potato for my liking…

Here’s some of the number one, Takenoko no Sato:

Takenokonosato

Ranking result

Rank
 
Description
Votes
1
Takenoko no Sato series
Bamboo Shoots Village; a crispy base topped with chocolate in the shape of a bamboo shoot
132
2
KitKat series
Salty lychee is my favourite right now
104
3
Alfort series
Small biscuit topped with oversized chocolate
100
4
Black Thunder series
Pocket money chocolate, but I’ve never tasted one myself
99
5
Pocky series
Foreigners’ favourite; biscuit stick coated in chocolate
92
6
Kinoko no Yama series
Mushroom mountain; mushroom-shaped snack with a biscuit stalk and a chocolate head
86
7
Pie no Mi series
Mille feuille-like pastry glued together with chocolate. Not nice
55
7
Country Ma’am series
Soft cookies
55
9
Choco pie series
Wagon Wheels
51
10
Caprico series
Looks like a Cornetto, and looks too sweet
44
11
Almond chocolate series
Almond wrapped in chocolate
40
12
Toppo series
Wafer tube filled with chocolate
37
13
Galbo series
Bite-sized chocolate-covered biscuit
36
14
Apollo series
Mount Fuji-shaped chocolate
35
15
Tyrol Chocolate series
Just chocolate, each brick individually wrapped
30
15
Shimi Chocolate Corn series
Chocolate-covered corn stars
30
17
Choco Flake series
Chocolate-covered corn flakes
29
18
Koala no March series
My favourite! Biscuit shell filled with chocolate paste
27
19
Koeda series
Translates as “twig”. Crunchy twigs of chocolate
26
20
Choco Ball series
Crispy chocolate balls
23
21
Noukou Choco Brownie series
Chocolate brownie things
21
22
Crunky series
Chocolate bar with crunchy bits
20
23
Mini Angel Pie Vanilla flavour
More Wagon Wheels
19
23
Elise series
Wafer tubes filled and covered with chocolate
19
25
Sylvaine
Cake slice covered in chocolate
15
25
Macadamia Chocolate series (Meiji)
Chocolate-coated macadamia nuts
15
25
Macadamia Chocolate series (Lotte)
As above, but from a rival company
15
25
Choco Baby
Chocolate pellets
15
29
Almond Chocolate series
Chocolate-covered almonds
12
29
Marble
Smarties
12
29
Choco Monaca
Fake slider. Non-crispy wafer covering white stuff and a sliver of chocolate in the middle
12
32
Bikkuri Man Chocolate series
Chocolate with collectable card
11
32
Bitte series
Penguin biscuits, or Tim-Tams in Australia
11
34
Choco Anpan series
Sausage roll-like
9
34
Sequoia Chocolate series
Fake KitKat
9
34
Almond Peak series
Chocolate-covered almonds
9
34
Home Pie (Adult Rich Chocolate)
Biscuit
9
34
Yan Yan Tsukebo series
Biscuit stick with separate chocolate dip and sprinkles
9
39
Leafy
Mille fueille biscuit topped with chocolate
8
40
Jaga Choko
Potato snack covered in chocolate
6
41
Pakkuncho Chocolate
Koala no March clone
5
41
Chokorieeru
Biscuit finger with a stripe of chocolate down the middle
5
43
Every Burger
Burger-shaped sweet
4
43
Look x Noir (Cookies & Cream Chocolate)
Chocolate-covered Oreo filling
4
43
Orangette Pouch
Chocolate-covered orange peel
4
43
Ginza @ Rusk series
Chocolate rusk
4
47
Lumberjack Stump
Kinoko no Yama clone
3
47
Bisco Baked Chocolate flavour
Plain biscuit chocolate flavour
3
47
GABA series
Chocolate with added GABA
3
47
Soft Petit Cake Chocolate and Vanilla Mariage flavour
Unpleasantly soft thing
3
47
Almond Kouka Chocolate
Chocolate-covered almond and granola
3
52
Dars Crisp series
Bite-sized chocolate-covered crispy bits
2
52
Rich Choco Sand series
Chocolate biscuit sandwich
2
52
Horn series
Fondant wrapped in Langue de Chat
2
52
Pucca series
Another Koala no March clone
2
52
Super Big Choko
Never heard of it!
2
57
Capuccio Doraemon Chocolate flavour
Chocolate-covered balls
1
57
LIBERA series
Low fat and low sugar chocolate
1
57
Crisp Choko
Chocolate-covered corn flakes clusters
1
57
Fran series
Posh Pocky
1
57
Oishiku Mogumogu Taberu Chocolate series
Granola-wrapped chocolate
1
62
Other
 
81

Demographics

Between the 11th and the 25th of July 2020 1,524 users of the goo Ranking site voted in a public poll. No further demographics were given.

