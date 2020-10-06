How the Japanese use dating apps

Published by Ken Y-N on

The Japanese used for dating apps is actually an English loan word, “matching”, so I’ll use that in this survey from Dimsdrive into matching apps and COVID-19.

In Q3, there were only five matching apps listed; surely there must be more than that?

Looking at the usage stats, perhaps not surprisingly men spend longer on these apps and are much more likely to spend money on extra services.

I met my wife through their predecessors, the classified ads in an English-language newsletter thing. We both experienced similar patterns of usage and payment to those reported here.

Survey results

Q1: Do you know about matching apps? (Sample size=5,385)

 
Yes (to Q2)
Just heard the term
No
All
N=5,385
27.0%
34.1%
38.9%
Male
N=2,717
24.8%
34.5%
40.7%
Female
N=2,668
29.2%
33.7%
37.1%

Q2: Have you used a matching app? (Sample size=1,453)

 
All
N=1,453
Male
N=673
Female
N=780
Currently using
23.9%
26.9%
21.3%
Used to use
33.2%
30.9%
35.1%
Want to use
15.3%
18.7%
12.3%
Don’t want to use
27.7%
23.5%
31.3%

Although if we add the “Currently using” and “Used to use” percentages together, we get 830 people who have had experience of matching apps, but from here in the sample size is 623. As I understand it, the first two questions were sceening questions, so perhaps the missing 207 people didn’t complete the full survey or were otherwise removed from the detailed portion below.

Q3: Which matching apps have you used/are you using? (Sample size=623)

Pairs
60.5%
Tapple Tanjo
34.5%
with
26.5%
Omiai
23.8%
Tinder
19.1%

About 8 percentage points more women than men are on Pairs, whereas Tinder is over 11 percentage points more men, or about five men for every three women. All the others have relatively balanced male to female ratios.

Q4: How long have/had you been using matching apps? (Sample size=623)

 
Male
N=263
Female
N=360
Less than a month
7.6%
12.5%
Less than two months
14.1%
12.8%
Less than three months
12.5%
13.6%
Less than six months
16.0%
15.6%
Less than a year
14.8%
15.3%
Less than two years
11.8%
7.5%
Less than three years
6.8%
4.7%
Over three years
6.5%
3.6%
Don’t remember
9.9%
14.4%

This question was preceded by an unpublished question like “Have you ever met someone in real life through a matching app?”, and 71.4% said they had.

Q5: How did meeting someone in real life through a matching app go? (Sample size=445)

 
Male
N=180
Female
N=265
Currently going out with someone
25.6%
25.7%
Went out, but broke up
32.2%
26.4%
Got married
5.0%
3.4%
Met someone, but didn’t click
43.9%
53.2%
Became friends
13.3%
13.2%
Other
5.0%
2.6%
Don’t know, don’t remember
1.7%
1.1%

The next two questions were preceded by an unpublished question like “Did you start using matching apps after the state of emergency was declared?”, (the start date was April 7th for major cities, then the 16th for the whole country) and 20.9% said they had.

Q6: Why did you start using a matching app after the state of emergency was declared? (Sample size=130)

 
Male
N=60
Female
N=70
Wanted to meet someone new
45.0%
55.7%
Started thinking about my future
23.3%
35.7%
Wanted someone to talk to
26.7%
18.6%
Was lonely by myself
25.0%
18.6%
Had free time due to spending more time at home
15.0%
15.7%
Had just split up with my previous partner
16.7%
12.9%
Wanted to be with someone
18.3%
8.6%
Increasing number of people around me were doing it
11.7%
5.7%
Was lonely as I couldn’t meet my/a partner
8.3%
5.7%
Other
5.0%
2.9%
No particular reason
5.0%
5.7%

Note that I’m not sure of the exact translation of “Was lonely as I couldn’t meet my/a partner” – was it that they couldn’t chat people up in real life, or was it that due to the state of emergency, etc, they couldn’t travel to meet an existing partner.

Q7: Have you had a date with someone through a matching app during COVID-19? (Sample size=130)

 
Male
N=60
Female
N=70
Yes (to Q8)
63.3%
57.1%
No
36.7%
42.9%

Q8: What kind of date did you have?

 
Male
N=38
Female
N=40
Met in real life
52.6%
75.0%
Had online date
39.5%
20.0%
Both real life and online dates
7.9%
5.0%

It’s now back to the full sample with this question.

Q9: Have you had any trouble with matching apps or services? (Sample size=623)

 
Male
N=263
Female
N=360
Yes (to Q10)
44.9%
42.8%
No
55.1%
57.2%

Q10: What kinds of trouble have you had? (Sample size=272)

 
Male
N=118
Female
N=154
Face didn’t match the profile picture
43.2%
36.4%
Got stood up, cancelled at last minute
30.5%
31.8%
They were just interested in sex, not a relationship
11.9%
36.4%
Tried to recruit me into an MLM, religion
22.9%
14.3%
Body shape fraud
27.1%
10.4%
Abusive messaging
13.6%
12.3%
Age fraud
14.4%
10.4%
Relationship status fraud
10.2%
9.1%
Marital status fraud
8.5%
9.7%
Height fraud
6.8%
9.7%
Birthplace, place of residence fraud
11.0%
5.8%
Income fraud
6.8%
2.6%
Job description, grade fraud
6.8%
4.5%
Asked for money
8.5%
3.2%
Family fraud
5.1%
4.5%
Gender fraud
6.8%
2.6%
Other
3.4%
5.2%

Q11: Have you used a paid-for matching app, service? (Sample size=623)

 
Male
N=263
Female
N=360
Yes (to Q12)
73.8%
13.6%
No
26.2%
86.4%

Q12: How long have you used a paid-for matching app, service? (Sample size=243)

 
Male
N=194
Female
N=49
Less than a month
9.3%
16.3%
Less than two months
16.5%
18.4%
Less than three months
16.0%
20.4%
Less than six months
21.6%
22.4%
Less than a year
16.0%
8.2%
Less than two years
7.7%
2.0%
Less than three years
5.2%
2.0%
Over three years
2.6%
0.0%
Don’t remember
5.2%
10.2%

Demographics

Between the 2nd and 7th of September 2020 5,385 members of the Dimsdrive monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. All the sample were single smartphone users aged between 20 and 49 years old. No further demographics were provided.

