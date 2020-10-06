How the Japanese use dating apps

The Japanese used for dating apps is actually an English loan word, “matching”, so I’ll use that in this survey from Dimsdrive into matching apps and COVID-19.

In Q3, there were only five matching apps listed; surely there must be more than that?

Looking at the usage stats, perhaps not surprisingly men spend longer on these apps and are much more likely to spend money on extra services.

I met my wife through their predecessors, the classified ads in an English-language newsletter thing. We both experienced similar patterns of usage and payment to those reported here.



Survey results

Q1: Do you know about matching apps? (Sample size=5,385)

Yes (to Q2)

Just heard the term

No

All

N=5,385

27.0%

34.1%

38.9%

Male

N=2,717

24.8%

34.5%

40.7%

Female

N=2,668

29.2%

33.7%

37.1%

Q2: Have you used a matching app? (Sample size=1,453)

All

N=1,453

Male

N=673

Female

N=780

Currently using

23.9%

26.9%

21.3%

Used to use

33.2%

30.9%

35.1%

Want to use

15.3%

18.7%

12.3%

Don’t want to use

27.7%

23.5%

31.3%

Although if we add the “Currently using” and “Used to use” percentages together, we get 830 people who have had experience of matching apps, but from here in the sample size is 623. As I understand it, the first two questions were sceening questions, so perhaps the missing 207 people didn’t complete the full survey or were otherwise removed from the detailed portion below. Q3: Which matching apps have you used/are you using? (Sample size=623) Pairs

60.5%

Tapple Tanjo

34.5%

with

26.5%

Omiai

23.8%

Tinder

19.1%

About 8 percentage points more women than men are on Pairs, whereas Tinder is over 11 percentage points more men, or about five men for every three women. All the others have relatively balanced male to female ratios. Q4: How long have/had you been using matching apps? (Sample size=623)

Male

N=263

Female

N=360

Less than a month

7.6%

12.5%

Less than two months

14.1%

12.8%

Less than three months

12.5%

13.6%

Less than six months

16.0%

15.6%

Less than a year

14.8%

15.3%

Less than two years

11.8%

7.5%

Less than three years

6.8%

4.7%

Over three years

6.5%

3.6%

Don’t remember

9.9%

14.4%

This question was preceded by an unpublished question like “Have you ever met someone in real life through a matching app?”, and 71.4% said they had. Q5: How did meeting someone in real life through a matching app go? (Sample size=445)

Male

N=180

Female

N=265

Currently going out with someone

25.6%

25.7%

Went out, but broke up

32.2%

26.4%

Got married

5.0%

3.4%

Met someone, but didn’t click

43.9%

53.2%

Became friends

13.3%

13.2%

Other

5.0%

2.6%

Don’t know, don’t remember

1.7%

1.1%

The next two questions were preceded by an unpublished question like “Did you start using matching apps after the state of emergency was declared?”, (the start date was April 7th for major cities, then the 16th for the whole country) and 20.9% said they had. Q6: Why did you start using a matching app after the state of emergency was declared? (Sample size=130)

Male

N=60

Female

N=70

Wanted to meet someone new

45.0%

55.7%

Started thinking about my future

23.3%

35.7%

Wanted someone to talk to

26.7%

18.6%

Was lonely by myself

25.0%

18.6%

Had free time due to spending more time at home

15.0%

15.7%

Had just split up with my previous partner

16.7%

12.9%

Wanted to be with someone

18.3%

8.6%

Increasing number of people around me were doing it

11.7%

5.7%

Was lonely as I couldn’t meet my/a partner

8.3%

5.7%

Other

5.0%

2.9%

No particular reason

5.0%

5.7%

Note that I’m not sure of the exact translation of “Was lonely as I couldn’t meet my/a partner” – was it that they couldn’t chat people up in real life, or was it that due to the state of emergency, etc, they couldn’t travel to meet an existing partner. Q7: Have you had a date with someone through a matching app during COVID-19? (Sample size=130)

Male

N=60

Female

N=70

Yes (to Q8)

63.3%

57.1%

No

36.7%

42.9%

Q8: What kind of date did you have?

Male

N=38

Female

N=40

Met in real life

52.6%

75.0%

Had online date

39.5%

20.0%

Both real life and online dates

7.9%

5.0%

It’s now back to the full sample with this question. Q9: Have you had any trouble with matching apps or services? (Sample size=623)

Male

N=263

Female

N=360

Yes (to Q10)

44.9%

42.8%

No

55.1%

57.2%

Q10: What kinds of trouble have you had? (Sample size=272)

Male

N=118

Female

N=154

Face didn’t match the profile picture

43.2%

36.4%

Got stood up, cancelled at last minute

30.5%

31.8%

They were just interested in sex, not a relationship

11.9%

36.4%

Tried to recruit me into an MLM, religion

22.9%

14.3%

Body shape fraud

27.1%

10.4%

Abusive messaging

13.6%

12.3%

Age fraud

14.4%

10.4%

Relationship status fraud

10.2%

9.1%

Marital status fraud

8.5%

9.7%

Height fraud

6.8%

9.7%

Birthplace, place of residence fraud

11.0%

5.8%

Income fraud

6.8%

2.6%

Job description, grade fraud

6.8%

4.5%

Asked for money

8.5%

3.2%

Family fraud

5.1%

4.5%

Gender fraud

6.8%

2.6%

Other

3.4%

5.2%

Q11: Have you used a paid-for matching app, service? (Sample size=623)

Male

N=263

Female

N=360

Yes (to Q12)

73.8%

13.6%

No

26.2%

86.4%

Q12: How long have you used a paid-for matching app, service? (Sample size=243)

Male

N=194

Female

N=49

Less than a month

9.3%

16.3%

Less than two months

16.5%

18.4%

Less than three months

16.0%

20.4%

Less than six months

21.6%

22.4%

Less than a year

16.0%

8.2%

Less than two years

7.7%

2.0%

Less than three years

5.2%

2.0%

Over three years

2.6%

0.0%

Don’t remember

5.2%

10.2%



Demographics

Between the 2nd and 7th of September 2020 5,385 members of the Dimsdrive monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. All the sample were single smartphone users aged between 20 and 49 years old. No further demographics were provided.