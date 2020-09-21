Japan’s biggest worldwide celeb

goo Ranking asked people to name who from the world of entertainment was the most active worldwide.

I’m not surprised by Ken Watanabe being number one, nor Ryuichi Sakamoto being the top-rated musician, but some of the bands listed seem a bit dubious to me; they might have been mid-bill at rock festivals, but whether they left any lasting impression I do not know.

A couple of the comedians (Yuriyan Retriever, Yumbo Dump) seem to have their worldwide success defined by having appeared on America’s (and other parts of the world) Got Talent. Here’s Yumbo Dump, which does nothing for me, though:





Ranking result

Rank



Votes

1

Ken Watanabe (actor)

392

2

Naomi Watanabe (comedienne)

306

3

Takeshi Kitano (film director)

302

4

Ryuichi Sakamoto (musician)

187

5

ONE OK ROCK (band)

182

6

BABYMETAL (band)

131

7

Hiroyuki Sanada (actor)

112

8

Perfume (band)

84

9

MIYAVI (guitarist)

75

10

Ryohei Otani (actor)

57

11

Dean Fujioka (actor)

53

12

Rola (fashion model)

52

13

Ryoko Yonekura (actress)

39

14

Mai Kuraki (singer-songwriter)

28

15

Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra (band)

27

15

Momo (TWICE)

27

17

Rinko Kikuchi (actress)

26

18

Yuriyan Retriever (comedienne)

23

19

Sonny Chiba (actor)

21

20

Tadanobu Asano (actor)

18

21

Sana (TWICE)

17

21

Mina (TWICE)

17

21

RADWIMPS (band)

17

24

DIR EN GRAY (band)

16

25

SEKAI NO OWARI (band)

15

26

kemio (fashion model, YouTuber)

14

27

Kiko Mizuhara (fashion model)

13

27

Nae Yuuki (actress)

13

27

Shiori Kutsuna (actress)

13

30

Haruka Nakagawa (singer)

11

31

Ryo Kase (actor)

10

32

Yumbo Dump (comedy double act)

9

33

Jun Kunimura (actor)

7

34

Youki Kudoh (actress)

6

35

toe (musician)

5

35

Yuka Kinoshita (YouTuber, competitive eater)

5

37

Zenjiro (comedian)

4

38

Kiki Sukezane (actress)

3

39

SHIHO (fashion model)

2

39

Kohei (fashion model)

2

39

Cornelius (musician)

2

42

Other

141



Demographics

Between the 21st of October and the 4th of November 2019 2,484 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.