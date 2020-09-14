COVID-19 lifestyle and side jobs

With people spending more time at home due either to work at home policies or being furloughed, it’s perhaps not surprising that some are looking at side jobs, the subject of this COVID-19-related survey from MacroMill.
Side jobs actually used to be banned by many companies until about a year or two ago when there was a big push to allow it, although I cannot remember what the driver for this national policy change was…
I suppose this is my side job, although if I counted up my income and expenditure it’s a money pit…
On the other hand, since I don’t need to commute, I can do much more overtime, so overall I’m better off thanks to the pandemic.
Ranking result
Q1: How has COVID-19 affected your income and expenditure? (Sample size=2,169)
Income
Expenditure
Increased
3.1%
28.9%
Not changed
65.7%
51.3%
Decreased
31.2%
19.8%
Q2: Due to COVID-19, do you worry about your future lifestyle? (Sample size=2,169)
Feel worried
76.8%
Don’t feel worried
10.5%
Don’t know
12.7%
Q3: What are the good things about COVID-19 causing you to spend more time at home? (Sample size=2,169, multiple answer)
Have more time to myself
25.3%
Have more time with my family
21.3%
No commuting stress
16.7%
Have more sleep time
16.6%
Can take time to eat
10.8%
Other
5.0%
Don’t think there’s anything good about it
15.7%
Time at home hasn’t increased
33.0%
Q4: What have you started doing since having more time at home? (Sample size=1,454, those with more time at home, multiple answer)
Tided up, rearranged my room
27.3%
Cooking, making sweets
15.6%
Exercising
15.5%
Side job, gig work, online points
10.5%
Studying, getting qualifications
8.4%
Making handicrafts
6.7%
Saving, actively managing investments
6.2%
Helping family, friends
6.0%
Looking for another job
4.3%
Other
5.7%
Nothing in particular
39.3%
Q5: What side job, gig work have you started doing? (Sample size=113, those doing, have done side jobs, gigs, etc multiple answer)
Selling on fleamarket apps
33.6%
Investing
29.2%
Crowdsourcing
16.8%
Affiliate
15.9%
Net shop
14.2%
Consulting
12.4%
Video, live broadcasting (YouTube, etc)
11.5%
Creating online courses
9.7%
Delivery (Uber Eats, etc)
7.1%
Babysitting, etc
4.4%
Other short-time odd jobs
10.6%
Other
5.3%
Q6: Does your fulltime job permit side jobs? (Sample size=1,980)
Yes
23.7%
No, forbidden
45.6%
Don’t know
30.8%
Q7: Do you currently have a side job? (Sample size=2,169)
Yes, been interested since before COVID-19 (to SQ2)
38.6%
No, not interested
46.7%
Q7SQ2: Why did you become interested in side jobs? (Sample size=1,182, multiple answer)
Have side job
No side job
Want to increase income
52.2%
46.3%
Want extra pocket money
34.6%
44.1%
Want to increase savings
30.9%
34.6%
Want to use my free time
23.5%
20.8%
Can do work I’m good at, like
20.6%
13.4%
To cheer myself up
12.9%
10.1%
Want to try various jobs
11.0%
8.9%
Want to home my skills
11.0%
9.9%
Demographics
Between the 22nd and 27th of July 2020 2,169 members of the Smart Answer monitor group between the ages of 20 and 59 who identified as businesspeople completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.
