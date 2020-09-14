COVID-19 lifestyle and side jobs

With people spending more time at home due either to work at home policies or being furloughed, it’s perhaps not surprising that some are looking at side jobs, the subject of this COVID-19-related survey from MacroMill.

Side jobs actually used to be banned by many companies until about a year or two ago when there was a big push to allow it, although I cannot remember what the driver for this national policy change was…

I suppose this is my side job, although if I counted up my income and expenditure it’s a money pit…

On the other hand, since I don’t need to commute, I can do much more overtime, so overall I’m better off thanks to the pandemic.



Ranking result

Q1: How has COVID-19 affected your income and expenditure? (Sample size=2,169)

Income

Expenditure

Increased

3.1%

28.9%

Not changed

65.7%

51.3%

Decreased

31.2%

19.8%

Q2: Due to COVID-19, do you worry about your future lifestyle? (Sample size=2,169) Feel worried

76.8%

Don’t feel worried

10.5%

Don’t know

12.7%

Q3: What are the good things about COVID-19 causing you to spend more time at home? (Sample size=2,169, multiple answer) Have more time to myself

25.3%

Have more time with my family

21.3%

No commuting stress

16.7%

Have more sleep time

16.6%

Can take time to eat

10.8%

Other

5.0%

Don’t think there’s anything good about it

15.7%

Time at home hasn’t increased

33.0%

Q4: What have you started doing since having more time at home? (Sample size=1,454, those with more time at home, multiple answer) Tided up, rearranged my room

27.3%

Cooking, making sweets

15.6%

Exercising

15.5%

Side job, gig work, online points

10.5%

Studying, getting qualifications

8.4%

Making handicrafts

6.7%

Saving, actively managing investments

6.2%

Helping family, friends

6.0%

Looking for another job

4.3%

Other

5.7%

Nothing in particular

39.3%

Q5: What side job, gig work have you started doing? (Sample size=113, those doing, have done side jobs, gigs, etc multiple answer) Selling on fleamarket apps

33.6%

Investing

29.2%

Crowdsourcing

16.8%

Affiliate

15.9%

Net shop

14.2%

Consulting

12.4%

Video, live broadcasting (YouTube, etc)

11.5%

Creating online courses

9.7%

Delivery (Uber Eats, etc)

7.1%

Babysitting, etc

4.4%

Other short-time odd jobs

10.6%

Other

5.3%

Q6: Does your fulltime job permit side jobs? (Sample size=1,980) Yes

23.7%

No, forbidden

45.6%

Don’t know

30.8%

Q7: Do you currently have a side job? (Sample size=2,169) Yes

14.3%

No (to SQ1)

85.7%

Q7SQ1: Are you interested in a side job? (Sample size=1,859) Yes, plan to start soon, or registered on site (to SQ2)

2.5%

Yes, got interested due to COVID-19 (to SQ2)

12.2%

Yes, been interested since before COVID-19 (to SQ2)

38.6%

No, not interested

46.7%

Q7SQ2: Why did you become interested in side jobs? (Sample size=1,182, multiple answer)

Have side job

No side job

Want to increase income

52.2%

46.3%

Want extra pocket money

34.6%

44.1%

Want to increase savings

30.9%

34.6%

Want to use my free time

23.5%

20.8%

Can do work I’m good at, like

20.6%

13.4%

To cheer myself up

12.9%

10.1%

Want to try various jobs

11.0%

8.9%

Want to home my skills

11.0%

9.9%



Demographics

Between the 22nd and 27th of July 2020 2,169 members of the Smart Answer monitor group between the ages of 20 and 59 who identified as businesspeople completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.