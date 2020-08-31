

Almost every town in Japan has their own traditional festival of two, but goo Ranking asked which are Japan’s world-class festivals.

The problem with a lot of the festivals in recent years are that they are far too crowded; the problem this year is that most have been cancelled or drastically scaled back.

I’d love to go to the Akita Nebuta Festival; as pictured above, huge papier mache float lit from the inside look impressive on television and probably even better in the flesh. I’ve been to the Gion Festival; not the actual parade, but the day before they have the danjiri – mobile shrines – on display so you can walk around and have a leisurely close-up view.

Kishiwada Danjiri Festival is mental; the town itself is one of the rougher places in Osaka, and the danjiri are manned by the local neds and low-level gangsters (allegedly), who push the things through town at breakneck (sometimes literally…) speeds, occasionally knocking chunks out of buildings during tight turns. This is one that is safer to watch on the television.

What’s your favourite festival in Japan?



Ranking result

1

Aomori Nebuta Festival. Aomori Prefecture

195

2

Gion Festival. Kyoto Prefecture

141

2

Sapporo Snow Festival. Hokkaidoã€€Prefecture

141

4

Awa Odori (Dance). Tokushima Prefecture

118

5

Yosakoi Festival. Kochi Prefecture

100

6

Kishiwada Danjiri Festival. Osaka Prefecture

97

7

Sendai Tanabata Festival. Miyagi Prefecture

82

8

YOSAKOI Soran Festival. Hokkaido Prefecture

47

8

Spirit Boat Procession. Nagasaki Prefecture

47

10

Hakata Dontaku Port Festival. Fukuoka Prefecture

44

11

Hakata Gion Yamakasa. Fukuoka Prefecture

42

11

Namahage Sedo Festival. Akita Prefecture

42

13

Aoi Festival. Kyoto Prefecture

41

14

Sansha Festival. Tokyo Prefecture

36

15

Hirosaki Sakura Festival. Aomori Prefecture

33

16

Tenjin Festival. Osaka Prefecture

31

16

Okinawa-wide Eisa Festival. Okinawa Prefecture

31

16

Nagasaki Kunchi. Nagasaki Prefecture

31

19

Yamagata Hanagasa Festival. Yamagata Prefecture

30

20

Akita Kanto Festival. Akita Prefecture

28

20

Asakusa Samba Carnival. Tokyo Prefecture

28

22

Jidai Festival. Kyoto Prefecture

25

23

Gujo Odori (Dance). Gifu Prefecture

22

24

Onbashira Festival. Nagano Prefecture

17

25

Fire Country Festival. Kumamoto Prefecture

16

26

Ecchu Yao Owara-style Bon. Toyama Prefecture

15

26

Kompira Shrine Annual Festival. Kagawa Prefecture

15

28

Shonan Hiratsuka Tanabata Festival. Kanagawa Prefecture

14

28

Yamaguchi Tanabata Lantern Festival. Yamaguchi Prefecture

14

30

Chichibu Night Festival. Saitama Prefecture

13

30

Yoshida Fire Festival. Yamanashi Prefecture

13

30

Hamamatsu Festival. Shizuoka Prefecture

13

33

Naha Hari. Okinawa Prefecture

12

33

Nada Fighting Festival. Hyogo Prefecture

12

33

Hiroshima Flower Festival. Hiroshima Prefecture

12

36

Konomiya Naked Festival. Aichi Prefecture

11

36

Nagahama Hikiyama Festival. Shiga Prefecture

11

36

Morioka Sansa Odori (Dance). Iwate Prefecture

11

39

Takayama Festival. Gifu Prefecture

10

40

Atsugi Ayu Festival. Kanagawa Prefecture

9

41

Chag Chag Ma Ko. Iwate Prefecture

8

41

Aizu Tajima Gion Festival. Fukushima Prefecture

8

41

Tochigi Autumn Festival Tochigi Prefecture

8

41

Fukagawa Hachiman Festival. Tokyo Prefecture

8

41

Ohara Naked Festival. Chiba Prefecture

8

41

Kuwana Ishitori Festival. Mie Prefecture

8

41

Tottori Shanshan Festival. Tottori Prefecture

8

48

Sanno Festival. Tokyo Prefecture

7

48

Kuroishi Temple Somin Festival. Iwate Prefecture

7

48

Numata Festival. Gunma Prefecture

7

48

Wajima Grand Festival. Ishikawa Prefecture

7

52

Niihama Taiko Festival. Ehime Prefecture

6

52

Fujisaki Hachimangu Autumn Festival. Kumamoto Prefecture

6

52

Edozaki Gion Festival. Ibaraki Prefecture

6

52

Murakami Grand Festival. Niigata

6

52

Akune Midori Summer Festival. Kagoshima prefecture

6

57

Horan Enya. Shimane Prefecture

5

57

Owari Tsushima Tenno Festival. Aichi Prefecture

5

57

Tsuyama Festival. Okayama Prefecture

5

57

Sumiyoshi Festival. Osaka Prefecture

5

57

Iizaka Kenka Festival. Fukushima Prefecture

5

57

Tosa Akaoka Dorome Festival. Kochi Prefecture

5

57

Hita Gion Festival. Oita Prefecture

5

64

Nachi Fan Festival. Wakayama Prefecture

4

64

Furukawa Festival. Gifu Prefecture

4

66

Kangen Festival. Hiroshima Prefecture

3

66

Fukui Phoenix Festival. Fukui Prefecture

3

68

Asuka Cultural Festival. Nara Prefecture

2

68

Inuyama Festival. Aichi Prefecture

2

68

Imari Ton-Ten-Ton Festival. Saga Prefecture

2



Demographics

On the 14th of July 2020 500 members of the Freeasy monitor group aged between 20 and 49 years old completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.