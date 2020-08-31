Almost every town in Japan has their own traditional festival of two, but goo Ranking asked which are Japan’s world-class festivals.
The problem with a lot of the festivals in recent years are that they are far too crowded; the problem this year is that most have been cancelled or drastically scaled back.
I’d love to go to the Akita Nebuta Festival; as pictured above, huge papier mache float lit from the inside look impressive on television and probably even better in the flesh. I’ve been to the Gion Festival; not the actual parade, but the day before they have the danjiri – mobile shrines – on display so you can walk around and have a leisurely close-up view.
Kishiwada Danjiri Festival is mental; the town itself is one of the rougher places in Osaka, and the danjiri are manned by the local neds and low-level gangsters (allegedly), who push the things through town at breakneck (sometimes literally…) speeds, occasionally knocking chunks out of buildings during tight turns. This is one that is safer to watch on the television.
What’s your favourite festival in Japan?
Rank Votes 1 Aomori Nebuta Festival. Aomori Prefecture 195 2 Gion Festival. Kyoto Prefecture 141 2 Sapporo Snow Festival. Hokkaidoã€€Prefecture 141 4 Awa Odori (Dance). Tokushima Prefecture 118 5 Yosakoi Festival. Kochi Prefecture 100 6 Kishiwada Danjiri Festival. Osaka Prefecture 97 7 Sendai Tanabata Festival. Miyagi Prefecture 82 8 YOSAKOI Soran Festival. Hokkaido Prefecture 47 8 Spirit Boat Procession. Nagasaki Prefecture 47 10 Hakata Dontaku Port Festival. Fukuoka Prefecture 44 11 Hakata Gion Yamakasa. Fukuoka Prefecture 42 11 Namahage Sedo Festival. Akita Prefecture 42 13 Aoi Festival. Kyoto Prefecture 41 14 Sansha Festival. Tokyo Prefecture 36 15 Hirosaki Sakura Festival. Aomori Prefecture 33 16 Tenjin Festival. Osaka Prefecture 31 16 Okinawa-wide Eisa Festival. Okinawa Prefecture 31 16 Nagasaki Kunchi. Nagasaki Prefecture 31 19 Yamagata Hanagasa Festival. Yamagata Prefecture 30 20 Akita Kanto Festival. Akita Prefecture 28 20 Asakusa Samba Carnival. Tokyo Prefecture 28 22 Jidai Festival. Kyoto Prefecture 25 23 Gujo Odori (Dance). Gifu Prefecture 22 24 Onbashira Festival. Nagano Prefecture 17 25 Fire Country Festival. Kumamoto Prefecture 16 26 Ecchu Yao Owara-style Bon. Toyama Prefecture 15 26 Kompira Shrine Annual Festival. Kagawa Prefecture 15 28 Shonan Hiratsuka Tanabata Festival. Kanagawa Prefecture 14 28 Yamaguchi Tanabata Lantern Festival. Yamaguchi Prefecture 14 30 Chichibu Night Festival. Saitama Prefecture 13 30 Yoshida Fire Festival. Yamanashi Prefecture 13 30 Hamamatsu Festival. Shizuoka Prefecture 13 33 Naha Hari. Okinawa Prefecture 12 33 Nada Fighting Festival. Hyogo Prefecture 12 33 Hiroshima Flower Festival. Hiroshima Prefecture 12 36 Konomiya Naked Festival. Aichi Prefecture 11 36 Nagahama Hikiyama Festival. Shiga Prefecture 11 36 Morioka Sansa Odori (Dance). Iwate Prefecture 11 39 Takayama Festival. Gifu Prefecture 10 40 Atsugi Ayu Festival. Kanagawa Prefecture 9 41 Chag Chag Ma Ko. Iwate Prefecture 8 41 Aizu Tajima Gion Festival. Fukushima Prefecture 8 41 Tochigi Autumn Festival Tochigi Prefecture 8 41 Fukagawa Hachiman Festival. Tokyo Prefecture 8 41 Ohara Naked Festival. Chiba Prefecture 8 41 Kuwana Ishitori Festival. Mie Prefecture 8 41 Tottori Shanshan Festival. Tottori Prefecture 8 48 Sanno Festival. Tokyo Prefecture 7 48 Kuroishi Temple Somin Festival. Iwate Prefecture 7 48 Numata Festival. Gunma Prefecture 7 48 Wajima Grand Festival. Ishikawa Prefecture 7 52 Niihama Taiko Festival. Ehime Prefecture 6 52 Fujisaki Hachimangu Autumn Festival. Kumamoto Prefecture 6 52 Edozaki Gion Festival. Ibaraki Prefecture 6 52 Murakami Grand Festival. Niigata 6 52 Akune Midori Summer Festival. Kagoshima prefecture 6 57 Horan Enya. Shimane Prefecture 5 57 Owari Tsushima Tenno Festival. Aichi Prefecture 5 57 Tsuyama Festival. Okayama Prefecture 5 57 Sumiyoshi Festival. Osaka Prefecture 5 57 Iizaka Kenka Festival. Fukushima Prefecture 5 57 Tosa Akaoka Dorome Festival. Kochi Prefecture 5 57 Hita Gion Festival. Oita Prefecture 5 64 Nachi Fan Festival. Wakayama Prefecture 4 64 Furukawa Festival. Gifu Prefecture 4 66 Kangen Festival. Hiroshima Prefecture 3 66 Fukui Phoenix Festival. Fukui Prefecture 3 68 Asuka Cultural Festival. Nara Prefecture 2 68 Inuyama Festival. Aichi Prefecture 2 68 Imari Ton-Ten-Ton Festival. Saga Prefecture 2
Demographics
On the 14th of July 2020 500 members of the Freeasy monitor group aged between 20 and 49 years old completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
