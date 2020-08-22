Disaster preparedness in Japan

Just before the rainy season got fully underway (which will be soon followed by the typhoon season), the physical security firm SECOM conducted a survey into disaster prevention.

We’ve got evacuation bags, but I cannot remember where they are. We also have a box of emergency toilet poo bags, which I do remember where they are, so at least we’ll have a paddle when we are up the proverbial creek.

Only 35% using an earthquake early-warning system seems low, but I would guess that many people didn’t count the mobile phone early-warning system that is baked into most phones, but instead considered systems they explicitly opted into.



Research results

Q1: Do you think in the future the number of disasters or victims of disasters will increase? (Sample size=500)

Male

Female

All

Yes

24.0%

21.6%

22.8%

Perhaps will

59.6%

66.8%

63.5%

Perhaps won’t

15.2%

11.6%

13.4%

No

1.2%

0.0%

0.6%

Women were slightly more pessimistic (or realistic?), but men were more definitive in their opinions. Q2: Are you taking any disaster prevention measures? (Sample size=500)

Male

Female

All

Yes (to SQ1)

45.2%

41.6%

48.8%

No (to SQ2)

54.8%

58.4%

51.2%

Q2SQ1: Which disaster prevention measures are you taking? (Sample size=226, multiple answer) Prepared an evacuation bag

66.8%

Have rolling stock of everyday foods

61.9%

Braced TV, cupboards, etc, against falling in earthquakes, etc

39.8%

Registered with, using an earthquake early-warning service

35.4%

Registered with, using a local government, etc emergency, disaster, safety email service

30.5%

Prepared smoke detectors, fire extinquishers, etc at home

30.1%

Strengthened home against earthquakes

21.2%

Registered with, using a disaster noticeboard service, disaster safety confirmation service, etc

16.8%

Purchased storage battery, electricity generator

10.6%

Purchased an emergency shelter

1.3%

Other

0.9%

Q2SQ2: Why have you not taken disaster prevention measures? (Sample size=274, multiple answer) Don’t know what measures are best to taken

49.3%

Costs money

28.8%

There are almost no disasters where I live

24.1%

I think there’s questions on whether measures would be effective

21.5%

Bothersome to prepare, register, etc for measures

16.1%

Don’t feel any danger of becoming a victim

6.6%

Other

2.2%



Demographics

Over the 23rd and 24th of June 2020 500 people completed an internet-based questionnaire. The sample was split exactly 50:50 male and female, and 20% in each of the five age bands of twenties, thirties, forties, fifties and sixty and above.