Disaster preparedness in Japan

Just before the rainy season got fully underway (which will be soon followed by the typhoon season), the physical security firm SECOM conducted a survey into disaster prevention.
We’ve got evacuation bags, but I cannot remember where they are. We also have a box of emergency toilet poo bags, which I do remember where they are, so at least we’ll have a paddle when we are up the proverbial creek.
Only 35% using an earthquake early-warning system seems low, but I would guess that many people didn’t count the mobile phone early-warning system that is baked into most phones, but instead considered systems they explicitly opted into.
Research results
Q1: Do you think in the future the number of disasters or victims of disasters will increase? (Sample size=500)
Male Female All Yes 24.0% 21.6% 22.8% Perhaps will 59.6% 66.8% 63.5% Perhaps won’t 15.2% 11.6% 13.4% No 1.2% 0.0% 0.6%
Women were slightly more pessimistic (or realistic?), but men were more definitive in their opinions.
Q2: Are you taking any disaster prevention measures? (Sample size=500)
Male Female All Yes (to SQ1) 45.2% 41.6% 48.8% No (to SQ2) 54.8% 58.4% 51.2%
Q2SQ1: Which disaster prevention measures are you taking? (Sample size=226, multiple answer)
Prepared an evacuation bag 66.8% Have rolling stock of everyday foods 61.9% Braced TV, cupboards, etc, against falling in earthquakes, etc 39.8% Registered with, using an earthquake early-warning service 35.4% Registered with, using a local government, etc emergency, disaster, safety email service 30.5% Prepared smoke detectors, fire extinquishers, etc at home 30.1% Strengthened home against earthquakes 21.2% Registered with, using a disaster noticeboard service, disaster safety confirmation service, etc 16.8% Purchased storage battery, electricity generator 10.6% Purchased an emergency shelter 1.3% Other 0.9%
Q2SQ2: Why have you not taken disaster prevention measures? (Sample size=274, multiple answer)
Don’t know what measures are best to taken 49.3% Costs money 28.8% There are almost no disasters where I live 24.1% I think there’s questions on whether measures would be effective 21.5% Bothersome to prepare, register, etc for measures 16.1% Don’t feel any danger of becoming a victim 6.6% Other 2.2%
Demographics
Over the 23rd and 24th of June 2020 500 people completed an internet-based questionnaire. The sample was split exactly 50:50 male and female, and 20% in each of the five age bands of twenties, thirties, forties, fifties and sixty and above.
