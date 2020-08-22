Disaster preparedness in Japan

Just before the rainy season got fully underway (which will be soon followed by the typhoon season), the physical security firm SECOM conducted a survey into disaster prevention.

We’ve got evacuation bags, but I cannot remember where they are. We also have a box of emergency toilet poo bags, which I do remember where they are, so at least we’ll have a paddle when we are up the proverbial creek.

Only 35% using an earthquake early-warning system seems low, but I would guess that many people didn’t count the mobile phone early-warning system that is baked into most phones, but instead considered systems they explicitly opted into.

Research results

Q1: Do you think in the future the number of disasters or victims of disasters will increase? (Sample size=500)

 
Male
Female
All
Yes
24.0%
21.6%
22.8%
Perhaps will
59.6%
66.8%
63.5%
Perhaps won’t
15.2%
11.6%
13.4%
No
1.2%
0.0%
0.6%

Women were slightly more pessimistic (or realistic?), but men were more definitive in their opinions.

Q2: Are you taking any disaster prevention measures? (Sample size=500)

 
Male
Female
All
Yes (to SQ1)
45.2%
41.6%
48.8%
No (to SQ2)
54.8%
58.4%
51.2%

Q2SQ1: Which disaster prevention measures are you taking? (Sample size=226, multiple answer)

Prepared an evacuation bag
66.8%
Have rolling stock of everyday foods
61.9%
Braced TV, cupboards, etc, against falling in earthquakes, etc
39.8%
Registered with, using an earthquake early-warning service
35.4%
Registered with, using a local government, etc emergency, disaster, safety email service
30.5%
Prepared smoke detectors, fire extinquishers, etc at home
30.1%
Strengthened home against earthquakes
21.2%
Registered with, using a disaster noticeboard service, disaster safety confirmation service, etc
16.8%
Purchased storage battery, electricity generator
10.6%
Purchased an emergency shelter
1.3%
Other
0.9%

Q2SQ2: Why have you not taken disaster prevention measures? (Sample size=274, multiple answer)

Don’t know what measures are best to taken
49.3%
Costs money
28.8%
There are almost no disasters where I live
24.1%
I think there’s questions on whether measures would be effective
21.5%
Bothersome to prepare, register, etc for measures
16.1%
Don’t feel any danger of becoming a victim
6.6%
Other
2.2%

Demographics

Over the 23rd and 24th of June 2020 500 people completed an internet-based questionnaire. The sample was split exactly 50:50 male and female, and 20% in each of the five age bands of twenties, thirties, forties, fifties and sixty and above.

