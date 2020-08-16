Anime with the most shocking first episode

I’ll have to take this survey on its word due to my general ignorance of anime, but there are a number of curious titles in the results (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime?!) of the serialised anime with the most shocking first episode.

Actually, I know the first three titles, and have actually watched two of them; regarding Attack on Titan, a couple of weeks ago my wife’s cousin related a story of how her son suffered a serious todger bite due to his six year old cousin having watched too much of the R-15-rated show on YouTube. The kid’s mother forbade the show, but was fine with Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba), until she saw a scene featuring a rather graphic decapitation.

Here’s some Titan unpleasantness to give you a taste…

Detective Conan is rather tame, but according to the blurb, the first episode included a rollercoaster scene where some of the riders got decapitated, and even though it was censored since it was in a prime-time slot aimed at kids, it was still rather traumatising, apparently. Here’s a link to the images.

What’s your most shocking one?

Ranking result

Rank
 
Votes
1
Attack on Titan
222
2
Demon Slayer
206
3
Detective Conan
166
4
Osomatsu
116
5
Yu Yu Hakusho
82
6
The Promised Neverland
78
7
School-Live!
73
8
Neon Genesis EVANGELION
63
9
Kingdom
58
10
Pop Team Epic
57
11
Mobile Suit Gundam
56
12
Tokyo Ghoul
49
13
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
35
14
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.
30
14
One Punch Man
30
16
The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya
25
17
Asobi Asobase
24
18
When They Cry
23
18
Angel Beats!
23
18
Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion
23
21
Zombie Land Saga
22
22
Goblin Slayer
20
23
GA-REI -zero-
19
24
Seraph of the End
17
25
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress
16
25
Erased
16
27
Symphogear
14
27
The Rising of the Shield Hero
14
27
Re:Zero âˆ’ Starting Life in Another World
14
30
Durarara!!
13
30
Bakemonogatari
13
32
Shimoneta: A Boring World Where the Concept of Dirty Jokes Doesn’t Exist
12
32
KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!
12
32
Black Lagoon
12
35
Akame ga Kill!
10
36
High School Fleet
9
36
Happy Sugar Life
9
36
Kill La Kill
9
36
Hinamatsuri
9
40
Cross-Ange
8
40
Sword Art Online
8
40
Guilty Crown
8
40
STEINS;GATE
8
44
Elfen Lied
7
44
Valvrave The Liberator
7
44
Astra Lost in Space
7
44
How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?
7
48
Kotoura-san
6
48
Magical Girl Site
6
48
Zodiac War
6
48
The Saga of Tanya the Evil
6
48
Another
6
48
Sarazanmai
6
54
Panty and Stocking with Garterbelt
5
54
HELLSING
5
54
Is This a Zombie?
5
57
Umineko When They Cry
4
57
Penguindrum
4
59
Shigofumi: Letters from the Departed
3
60
Magical Girl Raising Project
2
61
Other
148

Demographics

Between the 30th of May and the 13th of June 2020 1,971 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

