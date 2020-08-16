I’ll have to take this survey on its word due to my general ignorance of anime, but there are a number of curious titles in the results (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime?!) of the serialised anime with the most shocking first episode.
Actually, I know the first three titles, and have actually watched two of them; regarding Attack on Titan, a couple of weeks ago my wife’s cousin related a story of how her son suffered a serious todger bite due to his six year old cousin having watched too much of the R-15-rated show on YouTube. The kid’s mother forbade the show, but was fine with Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba), until she saw a scene featuring a rather graphic decapitation.
Here’s some Titan unpleasantness to give you a taste…
Detective Conan is rather tame, but according to the blurb, the first episode included a rollercoaster scene where some of the riders got decapitated, and even though it was censored since it was in a prime-time slot aimed at kids, it was still rather traumatising, apparently. Here’s a link to the images.
What’s your most shocking one?
Ranking result
Rank Votes 1 Attack on Titan 222 2 Demon Slayer 206 3 Detective Conan 166 4 Osomatsu 116 5 Yu Yu Hakusho 82 6 The Promised Neverland 78 7 School-Live! 73 8 Neon Genesis EVANGELION 63 9 Kingdom 58 10 Pop Team Epic 57 11 Mobile Suit Gundam 56 12 Tokyo Ghoul 49 13 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 35 14 The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. 30 14 One Punch Man 30 16 The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya 25 17 Asobi Asobase 24 18 When They Cry 23 18 Angel Beats! 23 18 Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion 23 21 Zombie Land Saga 22 22 Goblin Slayer 20 23 GA-REI -zero- 19 24 Seraph of the End 17 25 Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress 16 25 Erased 16 27 Symphogear 14 27 The Rising of the Shield Hero 14 27 Re:Zero âˆ’ Starting Life in Another World 14 30 Durarara!! 13 30 Bakemonogatari 13 32 Shimoneta: A Boring World Where the Concept of Dirty Jokes Doesn’t Exist 12 32 KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! 12 32 Black Lagoon 12 35 Akame ga Kill! 10 36 High School Fleet 9 36 Happy Sugar Life 9 36 Kill La Kill 9 36 Hinamatsuri 9 40 Cross-Ange 8 40 Sword Art Online 8 40 Guilty Crown 8 40 STEINS;GATE 8 44 Elfen Lied 7 44 Valvrave The Liberator 7 44 Astra Lost in Space 7 44 How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? 7 48 Kotoura-san 6 48 Magical Girl Site 6 48 Zodiac War 6 48 The Saga of Tanya the Evil 6 48 Another 6 48 Sarazanmai 6 54 Panty and Stocking with Garterbelt 5 54 HELLSING 5 54 Is This a Zombie? 5 57 Umineko When They Cry 4 57 Penguindrum 4 59 Shigofumi: Letters from the Departed 3 60 Magical Girl Raising Project 2 61 Other 148
Demographics
Between the 30th of May and the 13th of June 2020 1,971 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
