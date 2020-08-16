I’ll have to take this survey on its word due to my general ignorance of anime, but there are a number of curious titles in the results (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime?!) of the serialised anime with the most shocking first episode.

Actually, I know the first three titles, and have actually watched two of them; regarding Attack on Titan, a couple of weeks ago my wife’s cousin related a story of how her son suffered a serious todger bite due to his six year old cousin having watched too much of the R-15-rated show on YouTube. The kid’s mother forbade the show, but was fine with Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba), until she saw a scene featuring a rather graphic decapitation.

Here’s some Titan unpleasantness to give you a taste…

Detective Conan is rather tame, but according to the blurb, the first episode included a rollercoaster scene where some of the riders got decapitated, and even though it was censored since it was in a prime-time slot aimed at kids, it was still rather traumatising, apparently. Here’s a link to the images.

What’s your most shocking one?



Ranking result

Rank



Votes

1

Attack on Titan

222

2

Demon Slayer

206

3

Detective Conan

166

4

Osomatsu

116

5

Yu Yu Hakusho

82

6

The Promised Neverland

78

7

School-Live!

73

8

Neon Genesis EVANGELION

63

9

Kingdom

58

10

Pop Team Epic

57

11

Mobile Suit Gundam

56

12

Tokyo Ghoul

49

13

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

35

14

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

30

14

One Punch Man

30

16

The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

25

17

Asobi Asobase

24

18

When They Cry

23

18

Angel Beats!

23

18

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion

23

21

Zombie Land Saga

22

22

Goblin Slayer

20

23

GA-REI -zero-

19

24

Seraph of the End

17

25

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress

16

25

Erased

16

27

Symphogear

14

27

The Rising of the Shield Hero

14

27

Re:Zero âˆ’ Starting Life in Another World

14

30

Durarara!!

13

30

Bakemonogatari

13

32

Shimoneta: A Boring World Where the Concept of Dirty Jokes Doesn’t Exist

12

32

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!

12

32

Black Lagoon

12

35

Akame ga Kill!

10

36

High School Fleet

9

36

Happy Sugar Life

9

36

Kill La Kill

9

36

Hinamatsuri

9

40

Cross-Ange

8

40

Sword Art Online

8

40

Guilty Crown

8

40

STEINS;GATE

8

44

Elfen Lied

7

44

Valvrave The Liberator

7

44

Astra Lost in Space

7

44

How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?

7

48

Kotoura-san

6

48

Magical Girl Site

6

48

Zodiac War

6

48

The Saga of Tanya the Evil

6

48

Another

6

48

Sarazanmai

6

54

Panty and Stocking with Garterbelt

5

54

HELLSING

5

54

Is This a Zombie?

5

57

Umineko When They Cry

4

57

Penguindrum

4

59

Shigofumi: Letters from the Departed

3

60

Magical Girl Raising Project

2

61

Other

148



Demographics

Between the 30th of May and the 13th of June 2020 1,971 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.