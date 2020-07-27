Japan’s tastiest doughnut

goo Ranking asked its visitors to choose their favourite doughnut from the Mister Donut regular menu
The Pon De Ring is my favourite doughnut too. The regular is my choice if they don’t have their frequent seasonal options; kinako (soy bean flour) is my favourite variation, and the less common green tea ones are also excellent. Second for me too is the Old Fashion; the chocolate on the Chocolate Fashion is a bit too heavily processed for my liking.
I’ve heard a number of foreigners complain that Mister Donut’s offering are too small and not sweet enough, but conversely I’ve tried Krispy Kreme’s and they are to my palate disgustingly sweet and heavy.
Here’s a sample Mr Donut offering. From the left is a French Cruller, Pon De Ring, and maybe an iced Angel Cream? Oh, and the hot cafe au lait and black coffee are free refills!
Ranking result
Rank Votes 1 Pon De Ring 750 2 Old Fashion 336 3 Angel Cream 299 4 French Cruller 265 5 Angel French 208 6 Chocolate Fashion 172 7 Pon De Brown Sugar 134 8 Golden Chocolate 124 9 Coconut Chocolate 96 10 Honey Dip 93 11 Honey Churro 85 12 Pon De Strawberry 68 13 Old Fashion Honey 65 14 Custard Cream 57 15 Chocolate Ring 55 16 Double Chocolate 51 17 Sugar Raised 38 18 Strawberry Ring 34 19 Chocolate 31 20 Strawberry Custard French 23 21 Donut Pop 14 22 Fluffy Donut Plain 7 23 Savoury Sandwich Donut Ham Gratin 6 24 Savoury Sandwich Donut Ham Egg 3 25 Savoury Sandwich Donut Ham Tuna 2 26 Other 73
Demographics
Between the 6th and the 20th of May 2020 3,089 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
