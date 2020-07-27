Japan’s tastiest doughnut

goo Ranking asked its visitors to choose their favourite doughnut from the Mister Donut regular menu

The Pon De Ring is my favourite doughnut too. The regular is my choice if they don’t have their frequent seasonal options; kinako (soy bean flour) is my favourite variation, and the less common green tea ones are also excellent. Second for me too is the Old Fashion; the chocolate on the Chocolate Fashion is a bit too heavily processed for my liking.

I’ve heard a number of foreigners complain that Mister Donut’s offering are too small and not sweet enough, but conversely I’ve tried Krispy Kreme’s and they are to my palate disgustingly sweet and heavy.

Here’s a sample Mr Donut offering. From the left is a French Cruller, Pon De Ring, and maybe an iced Angel Cream? Oh, and the hot cafe au lait and black coffee are free refills!





Ranking result

Rank



Votes

1

Pon De Ring

750

2

Old Fashion

336

3

Angel Cream

299

4

French Cruller

265

5

Angel French

208

6

Chocolate Fashion

172

7

Pon De Brown Sugar

134

8

Golden Chocolate

124

9

Coconut Chocolate

96

10

Honey Dip

93

11

Honey Churro

85

12

Pon De Strawberry

68

13

Old Fashion Honey

65

14

Custard Cream

57

15

Chocolate Ring

55

16

Double Chocolate

51

17

Sugar Raised

38

18

Strawberry Ring

34

19

Chocolate

31

20

Strawberry Custard French

23

21

Donut Pop

14

22

Fluffy Donut Plain

7

23

Savoury Sandwich Donut Ham Gratin

6

24

Savoury Sandwich Donut Ham Egg

3

25

Savoury Sandwich Donut Ham Tuna

2

26

Other

73



Demographics

Between the 6th and the 20th of May 2020 3,089 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.