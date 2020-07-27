Japan’s tastiest doughnut

goo Ranking asked its visitors to choose their favourite doughnut from the Mister Donut regular menu

The Pon De Ring is my favourite doughnut too. The regular is my choice if they don’t have their frequent seasonal options; kinako (soy bean flour) is my favourite variation, and the less common green tea ones are also excellent. Second for me too is the Old Fashion; the chocolate on the Chocolate Fashion is a bit too heavily processed for my liking.

I’ve heard a number of foreigners complain that Mister Donut’s offering are too small and not sweet enough, but conversely I’ve tried Krispy Kreme’s and they are to my palate disgustingly sweet and heavy.

Here’s a sample Mr Donut offering. From the left is a French Cruller, Pon De Ring, and maybe an iced Angel Cream? Oh, and the hot cafe au lait and black coffee are free refills!

Ranking result

Rank
 
Votes
1
Pon De Ring
750
2
Old Fashion
336
3
Angel Cream
299
4
French Cruller
265
5
Angel French
208
6
Chocolate Fashion
172
7
Pon De Brown Sugar
134
8
Golden Chocolate
124
9
Coconut Chocolate
96
10
Honey Dip
93
11
Honey Churro
85
12
Pon De Strawberry
68
13
Old Fashion Honey
65
14
Custard Cream
57
15
Chocolate Ring
55
16
Double Chocolate
51
17
Sugar Raised
38
18
Strawberry Ring
34
19
Chocolate
31
20
Strawberry Custard French
23
21
Donut Pop
14
22
Fluffy Donut Plain
7
23
Savoury Sandwich Donut Ham Gratin
6
24
Savoury Sandwich Donut Ham Egg
3
25
Savoury Sandwich Donut Ham Tuna
2
26
Other
73

Demographics

Between the 6th and the 20th of May 2020 3,089 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

