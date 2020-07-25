Two-thirds of Japanese disagree with holding the 2020+1 Olympics, Paralympics

Personally, I think the Olympics should be treated as going ahead next year, but this survey from NHK (Japan’s public broadcaster) into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics (PDF) found that I’m in the minority on this issue.

I’m moderately interested in the Olympics, but not enough to have applied for tickets, though. I think that cancellation now would cost more than keeping everything ticking over until next year, but of course there’s the argument that COVID-19 will not have a vaccine or reliable treatment before next summer, so cancelling now is cheaper than cancelling next next year. Postponing to 2022, though, is most likely impossible, so it’s next year or never.

Here’s a promotional video for 2020+1 as it seems to be now named:





Research results

Q1: How interested are you in the Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics? (Sample size=1,298) Very interested

22.5%

Interested to some degree

48.2%

Not really interested

21.6%

Not interested at all

6.9%

Don’t know, no answer

0.9%

Q2: How much are you looking forward to the Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics? (Sample size=1,298) Totally looking forward

25.2%

Looking forward to some extent

44.4%

Not really looking forward

20.7%

Not looking forward at all

9.1%

Don’t know, no answer

0.6%

Q3: Due to COVID-19, the Olympics have been postponed for one year. What do you think about it being held in July 2021? (Sample size=1,298) Should be held then (to SQ1, SQ2)

25.6%

Should be further postponed (to SQ1, SQ2)

35.1%

Should be cancelled (to SQ3, SQ4)

31.3%

Don’t know, no answer

8.1%

Q3SQ1: What is the main reason you think the Olympics, Paralympics should be held? (Sample size=787) The athletes would not be rewarded by cancellation

39.4%

Looking forward to it being held in Japan

24.8%

All the preparations, spending, etc would be wasted

15.4%

I expect a boost to the economy

12.2%

It will demonstrate that we have overcome the COVID-19 danger

5.6%

Other

0.9%

Don’t know, no answer

1.8%

Q3SQ2: What is the second most important reason you think the Olympics, Paralympics should be held? (Sample size=787) The athletes would not be rewarded by cancellation

23.0%

All the preparations, spending, etc would be wasted

16.1%

I expect a boost to the economy

14.9%

Looking forward to it being held in Japan

14.5%

It will demonstrate that we have overcome the COVID-19 danger

13.1%

Other

1.4%

Don’t know, no answer

17.0%

Q3SQ3: What is the main reason you think the Olympics, Paralympics should be cancelled? (Sample size=406) It looks like the COVID-19 pandemic will continue

54.2%

Worried that it will increase the spread of COVID-19 in Japan

14.0%

There doesn’t seem to be enough time for athlete selection, etc

2.2%

I want the event budget spent on COVID-19 measures

13.5%

Event fees are increasing and will worsen the local and national financial situation

11.8%

Other

1.2%

Don’t know, no answer

3.0%

Q3SQ4: What is the second most important reason you think the Olympics, Paralympics should be cancelled? (Sample size=406) It looks like the COVID-19 pandemic will continue

12.8%

Worried that it will increase the spread of COVID-19 in Japan

24.1%

There doesn’t seem to be enough time for athlete selection, etc

5.9%

I want the event budget spent on COVID-19 measures

20.2%

Event fees are increasing and will worsen the local and national financial situation

17.2%

Other

1.5%

Don’t know, no answer

18.2%

Q4: The Japan Olympic Committee and others, to address COVID-19, operating expenses, etc, will reduce the scope of the opening ceremony, reduce the number of spectators, etc. What do you think of those simplification measures? (Sample size=1,298) Agree

35.2%

Perhaps agree

35.2%

Perhaps disagree

12.5%

Disagree

11.2%

Don’t know, no answer

5.9%

Q5: As COVID-19 countermeasures, sports events with no spectators are being held. What do you think about the Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics being held with no spectators? (Sample size=1,298) Agree (to SQ1)

14.2%

Perhaps agree (to SQ1)

27.4%

Perhaps disagree (to SQ2)

30.4%

Disagree (to SQ2)

22.6%

Don’t know, no answer

5.5%

Q5SQ1: Why do you agree with having no spectators at the Olympics, Paralympics? Choose the most appropriate reason. (Sample size=540) Watching it on television is fine

52.2%

It’s better to hold the event even with no spectators

21.5%

Can reduce costs etc of COVID-19 countermeasures

18.9%

Don’t plan to watch it anyway

5.4%

Other

0.6%

Don’t know, no answer

1.5%

Q5SQ2: Why do you oppose having no spectators at the Olympics, Paralympics? Choose the most appropriate reason. (Sample size=687) Without cheering, athletes motivation and performance will be affected

29.4%

Can’t get excited about the event without spectators

27.4%

There will be less visitors from abroad, reducing the economic benefit

22.4%

They’ll be no merit of holding it in Japan

11.9%

Other

4.4%

Don’t know, no answer

4.5%



Demographics

Between the 17th and 19th of July 2020 2,192 people were called by random dialing. 1,298 people answered; 53.2% were mobile phone users, 46.8% were fixed phone. Furthermore, 53.5% were male, 1.6% 18 or 19 years old, 5.6% in their twenties, 8.6% in their thirties, 15.8% in their forties, 15.5% in their fifties, 19.7% in their sixties, and 33.0% aged seventy or older. 0.2% did not give an age.