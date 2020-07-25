Two-thirds of Japanese disagree with holding the 2020+1 Olympics, Paralympics

Personally, I think the Olympics should be treated as going ahead next year, but this survey from NHK (Japan’s public broadcaster) into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics (PDF) found that I’m in the minority on this issue.
I’m moderately interested in the Olympics, but not enough to have applied for tickets, though. I think that cancellation now would cost more than keeping everything ticking over until next year, but of course there’s the argument that COVID-19 will not have a vaccine or reliable treatment before next summer, so cancelling now is cheaper than cancelling next next year. Postponing to 2022, though, is most likely impossible, so it’s next year or never.
Here’s a promotional video for 2020+1 as it seems to be now named:
Research results
Q1: How interested are you in the Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics? (Sample size=1,298)
Very interested
22.5%
Interested to some degree
48.2%
Not really interested
21.6%
Not interested at all
6.9%
Don’t know, no answer
0.9%
Q2: How much are you looking forward to the Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics? (Sample size=1,298)
Totally looking forward
25.2%
Looking forward to some extent
44.4%
Not really looking forward
20.7%
Not looking forward at all
9.1%
Don’t know, no answer
0.6%
Q3: Due to COVID-19, the Olympics have been postponed for one year. What do you think about it being held in July 2021? (Sample size=1,298)
Q3SQ1: What is the main reason you think the Olympics, Paralympics should be held? (Sample size=787)
The athletes would not be rewarded by cancellation
39.4%
Looking forward to it being held in Japan
24.8%
All the preparations, spending, etc would be wasted
15.4%
I expect a boost to the economy
12.2%
It will demonstrate that we have overcome the COVID-19 danger
5.6%
Other
0.9%
Don’t know, no answer
1.8%
Q3SQ2: What is the second most important reason you think the Olympics, Paralympics should be held? (Sample size=787)
The athletes would not be rewarded by cancellation
23.0%
All the preparations, spending, etc would be wasted
16.1%
I expect a boost to the economy
14.9%
Looking forward to it being held in Japan
14.5%
It will demonstrate that we have overcome the COVID-19 danger
13.1%
Other
1.4%
Don’t know, no answer
17.0%
Q3SQ3: What is the main reason you think the Olympics, Paralympics should be cancelled? (Sample size=406)
It looks like the COVID-19 pandemic will continue
54.2%
Worried that it will increase the spread of COVID-19 in Japan
14.0%
There doesn’t seem to be enough time for athlete selection, etc
2.2%
I want the event budget spent on COVID-19 measures
13.5%
Event fees are increasing and will worsen the local and national financial situation
11.8%
Other
1.2%
Don’t know, no answer
3.0%
Q3SQ4: What is the second most important reason you think the Olympics, Paralympics should be cancelled? (Sample size=406)
It looks like the COVID-19 pandemic will continue
12.8%
Worried that it will increase the spread of COVID-19 in Japan
24.1%
There doesn’t seem to be enough time for athlete selection, etc
5.9%
I want the event budget spent on COVID-19 measures
20.2%
Event fees are increasing and will worsen the local and national financial situation
17.2%
Other
1.5%
Don’t know, no answer
18.2%
Q4: The Japan Olympic Committee and others, to address COVID-19, operating expenses, etc, will reduce the scope of the opening ceremony, reduce the number of spectators, etc. What do you think of those simplification measures? (Sample size=1,298)
Agree
35.2%
Perhaps agree
35.2%
Perhaps disagree
12.5%
Disagree
11.2%
Don’t know, no answer
5.9%
Q5: As COVID-19 countermeasures, sports events with no spectators are being held. What do you think about the Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics being held with no spectators? (Sample size=1,298)
Q5SQ1: Why do you agree with having no spectators at the Olympics, Paralympics? Choose the most appropriate reason. (Sample size=540)
Watching it on television is fine
52.2%
It’s better to hold the event even with no spectators
21.5%
Can reduce costs etc of COVID-19 countermeasures
18.9%
Don’t plan to watch it anyway
5.4%
Other
0.6%
Don’t know, no answer
1.5%
Q5SQ2: Why do you oppose having no spectators at the Olympics, Paralympics? Choose the most appropriate reason. (Sample size=687)
Without cheering, athletes motivation and performance will be affected
29.4%
Can’t get excited about the event without spectators
27.4%
There will be less visitors from abroad, reducing the economic benefit
22.4%
They’ll be no merit of holding it in Japan
11.9%
Other
4.4%
Don’t know, no answer
4.5%
Demographics
Between the 17th and 19th of July 2020 2,192 people were called by random dialing. 1,298 people answered; 53.2% were mobile phone users, 46.8% were fixed phone. Furthermore, 53.5% were male, 1.6% 18 or 19 years old, 5.6% in their twenties, 8.6% in their thirties, 15.8% in their forties, 15.5% in their fifties, 19.7% in their sixties, and 33.0% aged seventy or older. 0.2% did not give an age.
