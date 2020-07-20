Japan’s tastiest ramen chain

This survey from goo Ranking asked the Japanese to choose their tastiest ramen chain.
Despite having lived here for over 20 years, I have never actually eaten ramen (outside of dried ramen at home), and have only once been in a ramen shop where I had some fried rice. The food looks too greasy for me, and as a person brought up with strict manners about eating one’s food silently, the slurping of noodles is extremely unbearable!
Most other foreigners seem to love the stuff; what’s your favourite chain?
Ranking result
Rank Votes 1 Ichiran 261 2 Tenka Ippin 240 3 Sugakiya 155 4 Ippudo 152 4 Korakuen 152 6 Ringer Hut 128 7 Moko Tanmen Nakamoto 97 8 Marugen Ramen 96 9 Rairaitei 94 10 Kitakata Ramen Sakauchi 73 11 Ramen Jiro 63 11 Hachiban Ramen 63 13 Kurumaya Ramen 60 14 Ramen Yamaokaya 57 15 Hidakaya 53 16 Ramen Kagetsu Arashi 44 17 Dosanko 43 18 Ramen Yokozuna 42 19 Dotonbori Kamukura 36 20 Yokohamaya 33 21 Aji no Tokeito 30 22 Ramen Santoka 29 22 Chuka Soba Aoba 29 24 Ramen Kairikiya 26 25 Menya Musashi 23 26 Yamakoya 22 27 Ajisen Ramen 21 28 Chinese Ramen Yushushonin 20 29 AFURI 16 30 Ramen Kotan 14 31 Tokushima Ramen Meno 13 31 Ogiya Ramen 13 31 Kyushu Jangara 13 34 Machida Shoten 12 35 Hakata Kazukosha 11 36 Kiboken 10 36 Tonkotsu Ramen Hakata Furyu 10 38 Taiyo no Tomato Men 9 38 Ikakuya 9 40 Ramen Ozakura 8 40 Ramen Tonta 8 42 Tanaka Sobaya 7 42 Chirimentei 7 42 Yunirose 7 42 Champontei Sohonya 7 46 Naohisa 6 46 Higashimenbo 6 48 Menya Kukai 5 48 Fukushin 5 50 Ikki Kaido 4 50 Ramen Senmonten Ogawa 4 50 Ramen Nagi 4 50 Bujikotsumen Taizo 4 54 Oreryu Shio Ramen 2 55 Other 256
Demographics
Between the 20th of April and the 4th of May 2020 2,612 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
