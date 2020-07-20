Japan’s tastiest ramen chain



This survey from goo Ranking asked the Japanese to choose their tastiest ramen chain.

Despite having lived here for over 20 years, I have never actually eaten ramen (outside of dried ramen at home), and have only once been in a ramen shop where I had some fried rice. The food looks too greasy for me, and as a person brought up with strict manners about eating one’s food silently, the slurping of noodles is extremely unbearable!

Most other foreigners seem to love the stuff; what’s your favourite chain?

Ranking result

Rank



Votes

1

Ichiran

261

2

Tenka Ippin

240

3

Sugakiya

155

4

Ippudo

152

4

Korakuen

152

6

Ringer Hut

128

7

Moko Tanmen Nakamoto

97

8

Marugen Ramen

96

9

Rairaitei

94

10

Kitakata Ramen Sakauchi

73

11

Ramen Jiro

63

11

Hachiban Ramen

63

13

Kurumaya Ramen

60

14

Ramen Yamaokaya

57

15

Hidakaya

53

16

Ramen Kagetsu Arashi

44

17

Dosanko

43

18

Ramen Yokozuna

42

19

Dotonbori Kamukura

36

20

Yokohamaya

33

21

Aji no Tokeito

30

22

Ramen Santoka

29

22

Chuka Soba Aoba

29

24

Ramen Kairikiya

26

25

Menya Musashi

23

26

Yamakoya

22

27

Ajisen Ramen

21

28

Chinese Ramen Yushushonin

20

29

AFURI

16

30

Ramen Kotan

14

31

Tokushima Ramen Meno

13

31

Ogiya Ramen

13

31

Kyushu Jangara

13

34

Machida Shoten

12

35

Hakata Kazukosha

11

36

Kiboken

10

36

Tonkotsu Ramen Hakata Furyu

10

38

Taiyo no Tomato Men

9

38

Ikakuya

9

40

Ramen Ozakura

8

40

Ramen Tonta

8

42

Tanaka Sobaya

7

42

Chirimentei

7

42

Yunirose

7

42

Champontei Sohonya

7

46

Naohisa

6

46

Higashimenbo

6

48

Menya Kukai

5

48

Fukushin

5

50

Ikki Kaido

4

50

Ramen Senmonten Ogawa

4

50

Ramen Nagi

4

50

Bujikotsumen Taizo

4

54

Oreryu Shio Ramen

2

55

Other

256



Demographics

Between the 20th of April and the 4th of May 2020 2,612 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.