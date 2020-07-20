Japan’s tastiest ramen chain

This survey from goo Ranking asked the Japanese to choose their tastiest ramen chain.

Despite having lived here for over 20 years, I have never actually eaten ramen (outside of dried ramen at home), and have only once been in a ramen shop where I had some fried rice. The food looks too greasy for me, and as a person brought up with strict manners about eating one’s food silently, the slurping of noodles is extremely unbearable!

Most other foreigners seem to love the stuff; what’s your favourite chain?

Image by WP Chun from Pixabay

Ranking result

Rank
 
Votes
1
Ichiran
261
2
Tenka Ippin
240
3
Sugakiya
155
4
Ippudo
152
4
Korakuen
152
6
Ringer Hut
128
7
Moko Tanmen Nakamoto
97
8
Marugen Ramen
96
9
Rairaitei
94
10
Kitakata Ramen Sakauchi
73
11
Ramen Jiro
63
11
Hachiban Ramen
63
13
Kurumaya Ramen
60
14
Ramen Yamaokaya
57
15
Hidakaya
53
16
Ramen Kagetsu Arashi
44
17
Dosanko
43
18
Ramen Yokozuna
42
19
Dotonbori Kamukura
36
20
Yokohamaya
33
21
Aji no Tokeito
30
22
Ramen Santoka
29
22
Chuka Soba Aoba
29
24
Ramen Kairikiya
26
25
Menya Musashi
23
26
Yamakoya
22
27
Ajisen Ramen
21
28
Chinese Ramen Yushushonin
20
29
AFURI
16
30
Ramen Kotan
14
31
Tokushima Ramen Meno
13
31
Ogiya Ramen
13
31
Kyushu Jangara
13
34
Machida Shoten
12
35
Hakata Kazukosha
11
36
Kiboken
10
36
Tonkotsu Ramen Hakata Furyu
10
38
Taiyo no Tomato Men
9
38
Ikakuya
9
40
Ramen Ozakura
8
40
Ramen Tonta
8
42
Tanaka Sobaya
7
42
Chirimentei
7
42
Yunirose
7
42
Champontei Sohonya
7
46
Naohisa
6
46
Higashimenbo
6
48
Menya Kukai
5
48
Fukushin
5
50
Ikki Kaido
4
50
Ramen Senmonten Ogawa
4
50
Ramen Nagi
4
50
Bujikotsumen Taizo
4
54
Oreryu Shio Ramen
2
55
Other
256

Demographics

Between the 20th of April and the 4th of May 2020 2,612 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

