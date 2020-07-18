Almost two in three Japanese skive off when teleworking

Published by Ken Y-N on

Not that I think there is anything inherently bad about taking a breather now and then, and it’s not as if people are working solidly 9 to 5 when in the office. This survey from Bizhits into skiving while doing remote work (full survey here) also revealed what problems people have working from home.

I’m working from home, so just in case my boss is reading, I’ve never skived, oh no.

My main concern is that my work environment is pretty awful; a low table, tiny notebook computer screen, and a very uncomfortable mouse setup that is not doing my wrist any good.

Research results

Q1: What concerns do you have about working from home? (Sample size=961, multiple answer)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Cannot concentrate at home
163
2
Difficult to communicate
139
3
Cannot maintain my concentration, cannot find motivation
134
4
There’s work I cannot do at home
91
5=
Haven’t got a suitable work environment
84
5=
Poor internet connection
84
7
Difficult to switch in and out of work mode
72
8
Lack of exercise, snacking more
67
9
Utility, communication bills increasing
30
10
Nearby noise bothers me
14
11
Room appears in video conferences
13

Q2: Have you ever skived off while doing remote work? (Sample size=961)

Frequently
13.9%
Sometimes
49.4%
Once or twice
25.7%
Never
11.0%

Some of the skiving activities were surfing SNS and YouTube, reading comics and books, and playing with pets.

Demographics

During June 961 people who were doing remote work completed an internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

Categories: BusinessPolls
Tags:

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts

Polls

Japan’s tastiest greasy spoon chain

“Greasy Spoon” is perhaps an exaggeration for some of these places listed in this goo Ranking survey into Japan’s tastiest set meal chain restaurants. The basic features of a set meal in Japan is usually Read more…

Entertainment

Eighties movies Japanese want to watch again on the big screen

This ranking survey from goo Ranking looked at movies from the 1980s that people want to watch in the cinema again. I’m familiar with all the Hollywood movies listed here bar Big (I’ve only seen Read more…

Mobile

Smartphone photography and printing

MMD Labo recently conducted a survey into smartphone photography and smartphone photo printing. I fall into the two or three photos per month, usually food photos that never gets further than Google Map reviews, although Read more…