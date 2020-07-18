Almost two in three Japanese skive off when teleworking

Not that I think there is anything inherently bad about taking a breather now and then, and it’s not as if people are working solidly 9 to 5 when in the office. This survey from Bizhits into skiving while doing remote work (full survey here) also revealed what problems people have working from home.

I’m working from home, so just in case my boss is reading, I’ve never skived, oh no.

My main concern is that my work environment is pretty awful; a low table, tiny notebook computer screen, and a very uncomfortable mouse setup that is not doing my wrist any good.



Research results

Q1: What concerns do you have about working from home? (Sample size=961, multiple answer) Rank



Votes

1

Cannot concentrate at home

163

2

Difficult to communicate

139

3

Cannot maintain my concentration, cannot find motivation

134

4

There’s work I cannot do at home

91

5=

Haven’t got a suitable work environment

84

5=

Poor internet connection

84

7

Difficult to switch in and out of work mode

72

8

Lack of exercise, snacking more

67

9

Utility, communication bills increasing

30

10

Nearby noise bothers me

14

11

Room appears in video conferences

13

Q2: Have you ever skived off while doing remote work? (Sample size=961) Frequently

13.9%

Sometimes

49.4%

Once or twice

25.7%

Never

11.0%

Some of the skiving activities were surfing SNS and YouTube, reading comics and books, and playing with pets.

Demographics

During June 961 people who were doing remote work completed an internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.