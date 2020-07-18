Almost two in three Japanese skive off when teleworking

Not that I think there is anything inherently bad about taking a breather now and then, and it’s not as if people are working solidly 9 to 5 when in the office. This survey from Bizhits into skiving while doing remote work (full survey here) also revealed what problems people have working from home.
I’m working from home, so just in case my boss is reading, I’ve never skived, oh no.
My main concern is that my work environment is pretty awful; a low table, tiny notebook computer screen, and a very uncomfortable mouse setup that is not doing my wrist any good.
Research results
Q1: What concerns do you have about working from home? (Sample size=961, multiple answer)
Rank Votes 1 Cannot concentrate at home 163 2 Difficult to communicate 139 3 Cannot maintain my concentration, cannot find motivation 134 4 There’s work I cannot do at home 91 5= Haven’t got a suitable work environment 84 5= Poor internet connection 84 7 Difficult to switch in and out of work mode 72 8 Lack of exercise, snacking more 67 9 Utility, communication bills increasing 30 10 Nearby noise bothers me 14 11 Room appears in video conferences 13
Q2: Have you ever skived off while doing remote work? (Sample size=961)
Frequently 13.9% Sometimes 49.4% Once or twice 25.7% Never 11.0%
Some of the skiving activities were surfing SNS and YouTube, reading comics and books, and playing with pets.
Demographics
During June 961 people who were doing remote work completed an internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
