Japan’s tastiest Umaibo (giant cheese puffs)

One of the ever-popular pocket money snacks in Japan is Umaibo, literally “Tasty Stick”, a 10 yen 10 centimetre or more stick of puffed corn. This survey from goo Ranking asked people to choose their tastiest tasty stick.
I’ve never actually bought one, but occasionally I’ve got free ones handed out with advertising leaflets or other small-scale promotions.
I think I’ve only eaten the standard corn flavour, but since I wasn’t brought up on the snack, it left zero impression on me. The cinnamon apple pie one sounds interesting though.
This is not actually an Umaibo, but instead an Umaibo-branded bath salts that is sold in very similar packaging to the real thing, which contains not surprisingly corn extract as the main active ingredient.
Ranking result
Q: What is your tastiest Umaibo flavour?
Rank Votes 1 Corn potage flavour 938 2 Mentai (Alaska Pollock roe) flavour 399 3 Cheese flavour 370 4 Takoyaki (octopus in batter) flavour 219 5 Salami flavour 213 6 Gentle salad flavour 185 7 Natto (fermented beans) flavour 125 8 Premium mentaiko (Alaska Pollock roe) flavour 109 9 Sugar rusk flavour 86 10 Chocolate flavour (Limited release) 70 11 Teriyaki burger flavour 55 12 Tonkatsu (breaded pork) sauce flavour 34 13 Shrimp mayonnaise flavour 33 14 Salted beef tongue flavour 30 15 Chicken curry flavour 28 16 Mozzarella and Camembert cheese flavour 27 17 Yakitori (grilled chicken) flavour 16 18 Japanese steak flavour (premium delicious stick) 14 19 Lemon squash flavour (Summer only) 10 20 Sugar cane flavour (Okinawa only) 9 20 Cinnamon apple pie flavour (Tokyo only) 9 22 Other 26
Demographics
Between the 14th and the 28th of March 2020 3,005 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
0 Comments