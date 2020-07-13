Japan’s tastiest Umaibo (giant cheese puffs)

Published by Ken Y-N on

One of the ever-popular pocket money snacks in Japan is Umaibo, literally “Tasty Stick”, a 10 yen 10 centimetre or more stick of puffed corn. This survey from goo Ranking asked people to choose their tastiest tasty stick.

I’ve never actually bought one, but occasionally I’ve got free ones handed out with advertising leaflets or other small-scale promotions.

I think I’ve only eaten the standard corn flavour, but since I wasn’t brought up on the snack, it left zero impression on me. The cinnamon apple pie one sounds interesting though.

This is not actually an Umaibo, but instead an Umaibo-branded bath salts that is sold in very similar packaging to the real thing, which contains not surprisingly corn extract as the main active ingredient.

Ranking result

Q: What is your tastiest Umaibo flavour?

Rank
 
Votes
1
Corn potage flavour
938
2
Mentai (Alaska Pollock roe) flavour
399
3
Cheese flavour
370
4
Takoyaki (octopus in batter) flavour
219
5
Salami flavour
213
6
Gentle salad flavour
185
7
Natto (fermented beans) flavour
125
8
Premium mentaiko (Alaska Pollock roe) flavour
109
9
Sugar rusk flavour
86
10
Chocolate flavour (Limited release)
70
11
Teriyaki burger flavour
55
12
Tonkatsu (breaded pork) sauce flavour
34
13
Shrimp mayonnaise flavour
33
14
Salted beef tongue flavour
30
15
Chicken curry flavour
28
16
Mozzarella and Camembert cheese flavour
27
17
Yakitori (grilled chicken) flavour
16
18
Japanese steak flavour (premium delicious stick)
14
19
Lemon squash flavour (Summer only)
10
20
Sugar cane flavour (Okinawa only)
9
20
Cinnamon apple pie flavour (Tokyo only)
9
22
Other
26

Demographics

Between the 14th and the 28th of March 2020 3,005 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

