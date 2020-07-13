Japan’s tastiest Umaibo (giant cheese puffs)

One of the ever-popular pocket money snacks in Japan is Umaibo, literally “Tasty Stick”, a 10 yen 10 centimetre or more stick of puffed corn. This survey from goo Ranking asked people to choose their tastiest tasty stick.

I’ve never actually bought one, but occasionally I’ve got free ones handed out with advertising leaflets or other small-scale promotions.

I think I’ve only eaten the standard corn flavour, but since I wasn’t brought up on the snack, it left zero impression on me. The cinnamon apple pie one sounds interesting though.

This is not actually an Umaibo, but instead an Umaibo-branded bath salts that is sold in very similar packaging to the real thing, which contains not surprisingly corn extract as the main active ingredient.





Ranking result

Q: What is your tastiest Umaibo flavour?

Rank



Votes

1

Corn potage flavour

938

2

Mentai (Alaska Pollock roe) flavour

399

3

Cheese flavour

370

4

Takoyaki (octopus in batter) flavour

219

5

Salami flavour

213

6

Gentle salad flavour

185

7

Natto (fermented beans) flavour

125

8

Premium mentaiko (Alaska Pollock roe) flavour

109

9

Sugar rusk flavour

86

10

Chocolate flavour (Limited release)

70

11

Teriyaki burger flavour

55

12

Tonkatsu (breaded pork) sauce flavour

34

13

Shrimp mayonnaise flavour

33

14

Salted beef tongue flavour

30

15

Chicken curry flavour

28

16

Mozzarella and Camembert cheese flavour

27

17

Yakitori (grilled chicken) flavour

16

18

Japanese steak flavour (premium delicious stick)

14

19

Lemon squash flavour (Summer only)

10

20

Sugar cane flavour (Okinawa only)

9

20

Cinnamon apple pie flavour (Tokyo only)

9

22

Other

26



Demographics

Between the 14th and the 28th of March 2020 3,005 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.