Security software in home computers



This survey from @nifty into security software found a surprisingly large number of people paying for their virus protection.

A long time ago I used to use paid-for virus checking, but ever since Microsoft moved into the business I’ve never felt the need for extra protections that don’t do much except permanently slow down the computer. At the office we have Virus Buster which runs every day at 12 noon and would bring slightly older machines to their knees for the following two hours, which is enough to put me off ever voluntarily installing such software.



Research results

Q1: Do you have security software installed on your computer? Yes

90.6%

No

6.5%

Don’t know

2.9%

Q2: Where did you obtain the security software from? Security software company website

27.1%

Preinstalled on computer

19.7%

Part of internet provider’s security service

19.5%

Bought at physical store

13.8%

Bought at online store

6.8%

Other

6.1%

Don’t know

7.0%

Q3: Who installed the security software? Myself

72.2%

Was preinstalled

14.4%

Family member installed it

3.3%

Computer shop staff installed it

2.0%

Home visit service installed it

1.2%

Friend installed it

0.6%

Other

1.7%

Don’t know

4.6%

Q4: Which security software are you currently using? Trend Micros’ Virus Buster

23.2%

McAfee

15.8%

Nifty Security 24

15.8%

Symantec Norton

12.8%

Kaspersky

4.1%

Other

18.0%

Don’t know

10.4%

Q5: How long have you been using that particular brand of security software? Less than a year

8.4%

One to five years

28.1%

Five to ten years

23.0%

More than ten years

32.0%

Don’t know

8.5%

Q6: When the security software’s usage rights (subscription, free trial period, etc) expire, what will you do? Automatic online renewal

65.4%

Purchase again from official site

9.6%

Purchase again from online shop

3.8%

Purchase again from physical store

3.1%

Other

6.9%

Don’t know

11.1%

Q7: What would get you to change your brand of security software? If it has superior functionally, quality, etc

34.7%

If it were cheaper

15.8%

If friend, family advised me to

3.4%

Too much bother to change

30.4%

Don’t know

15.7%

Q8: When selecting a password, which of the following patterns do you often use? Own birthday

11.8%

Family member’s birthday

8.9%

Own name

12.9%

Family member’s name

5.4%

Own telephone number

3.7%

Family member’s telephone number

2.3%

Famous person’s name

2.6%

Famous person’s birthday

1.6%

Anniversary

6.1%

Car registration number

4.4%

Digit sequence, repeated digit

1.0%

Letter sequence

1.1%

Post code

1.4%

None of the above

69.2%

Q9: Which security services would be nice if available? Prevent me visiting fraud, virus sites

59.4%

Indicate in search results which does are dangerous

56.2%

Detect when my personal data has leaked into the internet

54.2%

Hide harmful advertisements

46.1%

Permit safe usage of online banking, payment

35.9%

Prevent me forgetting passwords

27.0%

Show me on a map where my smartphone is

12.9%

Limit internet, application usage by my children, grandchildren

6.2%

Other

2.6%

Nothing in particular

13.1%



Demographics

Between the 22nd of May and the 18th of June 2020 2,241 members of the @nifty monitor group completeda private internet questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.