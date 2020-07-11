Security software in home computers

This survey from @nifty into security software found a surprisingly large number of people paying for their virus protection.
A long time ago I used to use paid-for virus checking, but ever since Microsoft moved into the business I’ve never felt the need for extra protections that don’t do much except permanently slow down the computer. At the office we have Virus Buster which runs every day at 12 noon and would bring slightly older machines to their knees for the following two hours, which is enough to put me off ever voluntarily installing such software.
Research results
Q1: Do you have security software installed on your computer?
Yes
90.6%
No
6.5%
Don’t know
2.9%
Q2: Where did you obtain the security software from?
Security software company website
27.1%
Preinstalled on computer
19.7%
Part of internet provider’s security service
19.5%
Bought at physical store
13.8%
Bought at online store
6.8%
Other
6.1%
Don’t know
7.0%
Q3: Who installed the security software?
Myself
72.2%
Was preinstalled
14.4%
Family member installed it
3.3%
Computer shop staff installed it
2.0%
Home visit service installed it
1.2%
Friend installed it
0.6%
Other
1.7%
Don’t know
4.6%
Q4: Which security software are you currently using?
Trend Micros’ Virus Buster
23.2%
McAfee
15.8%
Nifty Security 24
15.8%
Symantec Norton
12.8%
Kaspersky
4.1%
Other
18.0%
Don’t know
10.4%
Q5: How long have you been using that particular brand of security software?
Less than a year
8.4%
One to five years
28.1%
Five to ten years
23.0%
More than ten years
32.0%
Don’t know
8.5%
Q6: When the security software’s usage rights (subscription, free trial period, etc) expire, what will you do?
Automatic online renewal
65.4%
Purchase again from official site
9.6%
Purchase again from online shop
3.8%
Purchase again from physical store
3.1%
Other
6.9%
Don’t know
11.1%
Q7: What would get you to change your brand of security software?
If it has superior functionally, quality, etc
34.7%
If it were cheaper
15.8%
If friend, family advised me to
3.4%
Too much bother to change
30.4%
Don’t know
15.7%
Q8: When selecting a password, which of the following patterns do you often use?
Own birthday
11.8%
Family member’s birthday
8.9%
Own name
12.9%
Family member’s name
5.4%
Own telephone number
3.7%
Family member’s telephone number
2.3%
Famous person’s name
2.6%
Famous person’s birthday
1.6%
Anniversary
6.1%
Car registration number
4.4%
Digit sequence, repeated digit
1.0%
Letter sequence
1.1%
Post code
1.4%
None of the above
69.2%
Q9: Which security services would be nice if available?
Prevent me visiting fraud, virus sites
59.4%
Indicate in search results which does are dangerous
56.2%
Detect when my personal data has leaked into the internet
54.2%
Hide harmful advertisements
46.1%
Permit safe usage of online banking, payment
35.9%
Prevent me forgetting passwords
27.0%
Show me on a map where my smartphone is
12.9%
Limit internet, application usage by my children, grandchildren
6.2%
Other
2.6%
Nothing in particular
13.1%
Demographics
Between the 22nd of May and the 18th of June 2020 2,241 members of the @nifty monitor group completeda private internet questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.
