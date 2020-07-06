Tastiest Fanta ever!

Published by Ken Y-N on

I’m not a fan of sugary fizzy drinks, so this list from goo Ranking on the best Fanta flavour ever has lots I have never heard of.

Actually, there’s one sugary fizzy I like, Ginger Ale, but I’m kind of disappointed that there’s no Fanta Ginger in the list. Googling it, there seems to have been such a flavour abroad, but it never made these shores.

Ranking result

Rank
 
Votes
1
Grape
537
2
Orange
257
3
Fruit Punch
109
4
Apple
77
5
Lemon
56
6
Melon Soda *Seven & I only
54
7=
White Peach *Vending machine only
52
7=
Melon
52
9
Peach
51
10
Premium Grape
43
11
Grapefruit
39
12
Golden Grape
32
13=
Adult Fanta Peach
28
13=
Tropical Punch
28
15=
Green Apple
23
15=
Golden Pineapple
23
17
Furufuru Shaker Orange
21
18
Red Passion Orange
17
19
Lemon +C
15
20=
Golden Apple & Power
13
20=
Muscat
13
20=
Cold Cold Satsuma
13
20=
Adult Fanta Pear
13
20=
Squash Punch
13
20=
Japanese Fruit White Grape
13
26=
Tropical Fruits
10
26=
Luxury Double Cabernet & Chardonnay
10
28=
Yokubari Mix Lychee and Salt
9
28=
Iyokan
9
28=
Zero Grape
9
31=
Mellow Acerola
8
31=
Zero Cider
8
33=
Clear Peach
7
33=
Watermelon
7
35=
Pineapple Fruit
6
35=
Momi-momi Frozen Lemon
6
35=
Japanese Fruit Apple
6
38=
Strawberry Cream Soda
5
38=
Moo-moo White
5
38=
Apple Mix
5
38=
Clear Pineapple
5
38=
Southern Island Blend
5
38=
Momi-momi Frozen Grape
5
38=
Momi-momi Frozen Orange
5
45=
Drinkable La France Per
4
45=
Delicious Flavours of the World: Lulo?! *Vending machine only
4
45=
Honey Lemon
4
45=
Fan Mix
4
45=
World Waikiki Hula Pineapple
4
50=
Yokubari Mix Mixed Berry
3
50=
Snow Squash Strawberry Flavour
3
50=
Zero Lemon
3
50
World Italian Peach
3
54=
Mystery Fruit
2
54=
Lemon 1 Day Multivitamin
2
54=
Super Fruit Mix
2
54=
World New York Apple
2
54=
Fanta World UK Rockin! Peach
2
54=
World France Muscat
2
60
Other
51

Demographics

Between the 27th of May and the 10th of June 2020 1,817 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

