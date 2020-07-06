Tastiest Fanta ever!

I’m not a fan of sugary fizzy drinks, so this list from goo Ranking on the best Fanta flavour ever has lots I have never heard of.
Actually, there’s one sugary fizzy I like, Ginger Ale, but I’m kind of disappointed that there’s no Fanta Ginger in the list. Googling it, there seems to have been such a flavour abroad, but it never made these shores.
Ranking result
Rank Votes 1 Grape 537 2 Orange 257 3 Fruit Punch 109 4 Apple 77 5 Lemon 56 6 Melon Soda *Seven & I only 54 7= White Peach *Vending machine only 52 7= Melon 52 9 Peach 51 10 Premium Grape 43 11 Grapefruit 39 12 Golden Grape 32 13= Adult Fanta Peach 28 13= Tropical Punch 28 15= Green Apple 23 15= Golden Pineapple 23 17 Furufuru Shaker Orange 21 18 Red Passion Orange 17 19 Lemon +C 15 20= Golden Apple & Power 13 20= Muscat 13 20= Cold Cold Satsuma 13 20= Adult Fanta Pear 13 20= Squash Punch 13 20= Japanese Fruit White Grape 13 26= Tropical Fruits 10 26= Luxury Double Cabernet & Chardonnay 10 28= Yokubari Mix Lychee and Salt 9 28= Iyokan 9 28= Zero Grape 9 31= Mellow Acerola 8 31= Zero Cider 8 33= Clear Peach 7 33= Watermelon 7 35= Pineapple Fruit 6 35= Momi-momi Frozen Lemon 6 35= Japanese Fruit Apple 6 38= Strawberry Cream Soda 5 38= Moo-moo White 5 38= Apple Mix 5 38= Clear Pineapple 5 38= Southern Island Blend 5 38= Momi-momi Frozen Grape 5 38= Momi-momi Frozen Orange 5 45= Drinkable La France Per 4 45= Delicious Flavours of the World: Lulo?! *Vending machine only 4 45= Honey Lemon 4 45= Fan Mix 4 45= World Waikiki Hula Pineapple 4 50= Yokubari Mix Mixed Berry 3 50= Snow Squash Strawberry Flavour 3 50= Zero Lemon 3 50 World Italian Peach 3 54= Mystery Fruit 2 54= Lemon 1 Day Multivitamin 2 54= Super Fruit Mix 2 54= World New York Apple 2 54= Fanta World UK Rockin! Peach 2 54= World France Muscat 2 60 Other 51
Demographics
Between the 27th of May and the 10th of June 2020 1,817 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
0 Comments