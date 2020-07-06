Tastiest Fanta ever!

I’m not a fan of sugary fizzy drinks, so this list from goo Ranking on the best Fanta flavour ever has lots I have never heard of.

Actually, there’s one sugary fizzy I like, Ginger Ale, but I’m kind of disappointed that there’s no Fanta Ginger in the list. Googling it, there seems to have been such a flavour abroad, but it never made these shores.



Ranking result

Rank



Votes

1

Grape

537

2

Orange

257

3

Fruit Punch

109

4

Apple

77

5

Lemon

56

6

Melon Soda *Seven & I only

54

7=

White Peach *Vending machine only

52

7=

Melon

52

9

Peach

51

10

Premium Grape

43

11

Grapefruit

39

12

Golden Grape

32

13=

Adult Fanta Peach

28

13=

Tropical Punch

28

15=

Green Apple

23

15=

Golden Pineapple

23

17

Furufuru Shaker Orange

21

18

Red Passion Orange

17

19

Lemon +C

15

20=

Golden Apple & Power

13

20=

Muscat

13

20=

Cold Cold Satsuma

13

20=

Adult Fanta Pear

13

20=

Squash Punch

13

20=

Japanese Fruit White Grape

13

26=

Tropical Fruits

10

26=

Luxury Double Cabernet & Chardonnay

10

28=

Yokubari Mix Lychee and Salt

9

28=

Iyokan

9

28=

Zero Grape

9

31=

Mellow Acerola

8

31=

Zero Cider

8

33=

Clear Peach

7

33=

Watermelon

7

35=

Pineapple Fruit

6

35=

Momi-momi Frozen Lemon

6

35=

Japanese Fruit Apple

6

38=

Strawberry Cream Soda

5

38=

Moo-moo White

5

38=

Apple Mix

5

38=

Clear Pineapple

5

38=

Southern Island Blend

5

38=

Momi-momi Frozen Grape

5

38=

Momi-momi Frozen Orange

5

45=

Drinkable La France Per

4

45=

Delicious Flavours of the World: Lulo?! *Vending machine only

4

45=

Honey Lemon

4

45=

Fan Mix

4

45=

World Waikiki Hula Pineapple

4

50=

Yokubari Mix Mixed Berry

3

50=

Snow Squash Strawberry Flavour

3

50=

Zero Lemon

3

50

World Italian Peach

3

54=

Mystery Fruit

2

54=

Lemon 1 Day Multivitamin

2

54=

Super Fruit Mix

2

54=

World New York Apple

2

54=

Fanta World UK Rockin! Peach

2

54=

World France Muscat

2

60

Other

51



Demographics

Between the 27th of May and the 10th of June 2020 1,817 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.