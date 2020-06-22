Tastiest McDonalds Menu

Published by Ken Y-N on

goo Ranking asked its audience to pick their tastiest McDonalds menu item.

McFries being eaten

I’ve been to McDonalds in Japan exactly twice. Once in a rush at an airport I had a Teriyaki Chicken Burger set; the chicken was taste-wise utterly invisible under the sauce, and the buns bore little resemblance to any bread-based comestible I have ever eaten.

The other time was for a free hot coffee offer, which was a rather sour blend that had been sitting on the warmer for the last day and a half. I think I managed about a third before I gave up and threw it away.

Ranking result

Q: What is the tastiest item on the McDonalds menu? (Sample size=2,821)

Rank
 
Votes
1
McFries
482
2
Teriyaki McBurger
287
3
Double Cheeseburger
251
4
Big Mac
184
5
Fileo Fish
136
6
Fillet ‘o Shrimp
135
7
Cheeseburger
99
8
Hash Potatoes
83
9
Hot Apple Pie
78
10
Chicken McNugget 5 pieces
77
11
Chicken Fileo
67
12
Sausage Egg Muffin
63
13
Eguchi (Egg Cheeseburger)
57
14
Teriyaki Chicken Fileo
56
15
McShake Vanilla
54
16
Bacon Lettuce Burger
51
17
Hamburger
41
18
Chicken Crisp
40
19
McFlurry Super Oreo
39
20
Egg McMuffin
35
21
Spachiki (spicy chicken burger)
31
22
Chikichi (chicken cheeseburger)
30
23
Sausage Muffin
29
23
McShake Strawberry
29
25
McFlurry Oreo Cookie
28
26
Gran Clubhouse
25
26
Gran Garlic Pepper
25
28
Shakachiki (chicken only)
22
29
McGriddle Sausage Egg
19
30
Pancake
18
31
McShake Chocolate
17
32
Gran Bacon Cheese
16
33
Macpo (Bacon McPork)
15
33
Mega Muffin
15
33
Soft Twist
15
36
Shakachiki Cheddar Cheese
10
36
Shakachiki Red Pepper
10
38
McGriddle Bacon Egg
9
38
Petit Pancake
9
40
McGriddle Sausage
8
41
Side Salad
6
41
Sweet Corn
6
41
Waffle Cone Plain
6
44
Bacon Egg McSand
5
45
Big Breakfast Deluxe (including hash potatoes)
4
46
Chicken Crisp Muffin
3
46
Big Breakfast (including hash potatoes)
3
46
Waffle Cone Strawberry
3
46
Waffle Cone Chocolate and Almonds
3
46
McFloat Melon
3
51
McFloat Grape
2
51
McFloat Coffee
2
53
Other
80

Demographics

Between the 23rd of April and the 7th of May 2020 2,821 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

