goo Ranking asked its audience to pick their tastiest McDonalds menu item.
I’ve been to McDonalds in Japan exactly twice. Once in a rush at an airport I had a Teriyaki Chicken Burger set; the chicken was taste-wise utterly invisible under the sauce, and the buns bore little resemblance to any bread-based comestible I have ever eaten.
The other time was for a free hot coffee offer, which was a rather sour blend that had been sitting on the warmer for the last day and a half. I think I managed about a third before I gave up and threw it away.
Ranking result
Q: What is the tastiest item on the McDonalds menu? (Sample size=2,821)
Rank Votes 1 McFries 482 2 Teriyaki McBurger 287 3 Double Cheeseburger 251 4 Big Mac 184 5 Fileo Fish 136 6 Fillet ‘o Shrimp 135 7 Cheeseburger 99 8 Hash Potatoes 83 9 Hot Apple Pie 78 10 Chicken McNugget 5 pieces 77 11 Chicken Fileo 67 12 Sausage Egg Muffin 63 13 Eguchi (Egg Cheeseburger) 57 14 Teriyaki Chicken Fileo 56 15 McShake Vanilla 54 16 Bacon Lettuce Burger 51 17 Hamburger 41 18 Chicken Crisp 40 19 McFlurry Super Oreo 39 20 Egg McMuffin 35 21 Spachiki (spicy chicken burger) 31 22 Chikichi (chicken cheeseburger) 30 23 Sausage Muffin 29 23 McShake Strawberry 29 25 McFlurry Oreo Cookie 28 26 Gran Clubhouse 25 26 Gran Garlic Pepper 25 28 Shakachiki (chicken only) 22 29 McGriddle Sausage Egg 19 30 Pancake 18 31 McShake Chocolate 17 32 Gran Bacon Cheese 16 33 Macpo (Bacon McPork) 15 33 Mega Muffin 15 33 Soft Twist 15 36 Shakachiki Cheddar Cheese 10 36 Shakachiki Red Pepper 10 38 McGriddle Bacon Egg 9 38 Petit Pancake 9 40 McGriddle Sausage 8 41 Side Salad 6 41 Sweet Corn 6 41 Waffle Cone Plain 6 44 Bacon Egg McSand 5 45 Big Breakfast Deluxe (including hash potatoes) 4 46 Chicken Crisp Muffin 3 46 Big Breakfast (including hash potatoes) 3 46 Waffle Cone Strawberry 3 46 Waffle Cone Chocolate and Almonds 3 46 McFloat Melon 3 51 McFloat Grape 2 51 McFloat Coffee 2 53 Other 80
Demographics
Between the 23rd of April and the 7th of May 2020 2,821 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
