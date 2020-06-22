goo Ranking asked its audience to pick their tastiest McDonalds menu item.

I’ve been to McDonalds in Japan exactly twice. Once in a rush at an airport I had a Teriyaki Chicken Burger set; the chicken was taste-wise utterly invisible under the sauce, and the buns bore little resemblance to any bread-based comestible I have ever eaten.

The other time was for a free hot coffee offer, which was a rather sour blend that had been sitting on the warmer for the last day and a half. I think I managed about a third before I gave up and threw it away.



Ranking result

Q: What is the tastiest item on the McDonalds menu? (Sample size=2,821) Rank



Votes

1

McFries

482

2

Teriyaki McBurger

287

3

Double Cheeseburger

251

4

Big Mac

184

5

Fileo Fish

136

6

Fillet ‘o Shrimp

135

7

Cheeseburger

99

8

Hash Potatoes

83

9

Hot Apple Pie

78

10

Chicken McNugget 5 pieces

77

11

Chicken Fileo

67

12

Sausage Egg Muffin

63

13

Eguchi (Egg Cheeseburger)

57

14

Teriyaki Chicken Fileo

56

15

McShake Vanilla

54

16

Bacon Lettuce Burger

51

17

Hamburger

41

18

Chicken Crisp

40

19

McFlurry Super Oreo

39

20

Egg McMuffin

35

21

Spachiki (spicy chicken burger)

31

22

Chikichi (chicken cheeseburger)

30

23

Sausage Muffin

29

23

McShake Strawberry

29

25

McFlurry Oreo Cookie

28

26

Gran Clubhouse

25

26

Gran Garlic Pepper

25

28

Shakachiki (chicken only)

22

29

McGriddle Sausage Egg

19

30

Pancake

18

31

McShake Chocolate

17

32

Gran Bacon Cheese

16

33

Macpo (Bacon McPork)

15

33

Mega Muffin

15

33

Soft Twist

15

36

Shakachiki Cheddar Cheese

10

36

Shakachiki Red Pepper

10

38

McGriddle Bacon Egg

9

38

Petit Pancake

9

40

McGriddle Sausage

8

41

Side Salad

6

41

Sweet Corn

6

41

Waffle Cone Plain

6

44

Bacon Egg McSand

5

45

Big Breakfast Deluxe (including hash potatoes)

4

46

Chicken Crisp Muffin

3

46

Big Breakfast (including hash potatoes)

3

46

Waffle Cone Strawberry

3

46

Waffle Cone Chocolate and Almonds

3

46

McFloat Melon

3

51

McFloat Grape

2

51

McFloat Coffee

2

53

Other

80



Demographics

Between the 23rd of April and the 7th of May 2020 2,821 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.