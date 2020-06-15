Japan out-cutes America, Scotland and Russia

I can’t believe I missed this survey from last year, where goo Ranking asked people to choose their cutest cat breed, but I suspect more than a little national pride influenced the result.

My cutest cat (although not a domestic breed) is the Sand Cat, which has recently featured in the news due to the first kittens born in captivity in Japan, as can be seen in the attached video.

Not that I’m biased either, but Scottish Folds are the loveliest; Munchkins are cute, but I can’t get past that they must be tormented by being unable to jump as well as their fully-legged cousins.

Ranking result

Q: What breed of cat do you think is the cutest? (Sample size=1,995)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Japanese Cat
445
2
American Shorthair
311
3
Munchkin
302
4
Scottish Fold
210
5
Russian Blue
153
6
Maine Coon
63
7
Norwegian Forest Cat
62
8
Persian
58
9
Chinchilla
36
10
Bengal
34
11
Ragdoll
31
12
Somali
30
13
Abyssinian
22
14
British Shorthair
15
14
Exotic Shorthair
15
14
Himalayan
15
17
Sphinx
13
18
Birman
10
19
American Curl
9
20
Siberian
8
20
Japanese Bobtail
8
22
Minuet
7
22
Singapura
7
22
Egyptian Mau
7
25
Ragamuffin
6
26
Chartreux
5
26
Bombay
5
28
Ocicat
4
28
Turkish Angora
4
28
Turkish Van
4
28
Bambino
4
32
Selkirk Rex
3
32
Kinkalow
3
32
Toyger
3
32
Oriental Short Hair
3
32
American Bobtail
3
37
La Parma
2
37
Snowshoe
2
39
Other
73

Demographics

Between the 14th and the 28th of September 2019 1,995 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

