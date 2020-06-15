Japan out-cutes America, Scotland and Russia

I can’t believe I missed this survey from last year, where goo Ranking asked people to choose their cutest cat breed, but I suspect more than a little national pride influenced the result.

My cutest cat (although not a domestic breed) is the Sand Cat, which has recently featured in the news due to the first kittens born in captivity in Japan, as can be seen in the attached video.

Not that I’m biased either, but Scottish Folds are the loveliest; Munchkins are cute, but I can’t get past that they must be tormented by being unable to jump as well as their fully-legged cousins.



Ranking result

Q: What breed of cat do you think is the cutest? (Sample size=1,995) Rank



Votes

1

Japanese Cat

445

2

American Shorthair

311

3

Munchkin

302

4

Scottish Fold

210

5

Russian Blue

153

6

Maine Coon

63

7

Norwegian Forest Cat

62

8

Persian

58

9

Chinchilla

36

10

Bengal

34

11

Ragdoll

31

12

Somali

30

13

Abyssinian

22

14

British Shorthair

15

14

Exotic Shorthair

15

14

Himalayan

15

17

Sphinx

13

18

Birman

10

19

American Curl

9

20

Siberian

8

20

Japanese Bobtail

8

22

Minuet

7

22

Singapura

7

22

Egyptian Mau

7

25

Ragamuffin

6

26

Chartreux

5

26

Bombay

5

28

Ocicat

4

28

Turkish Angora

4

28

Turkish Van

4

28

Bambino

4

32

Selkirk Rex

3

32

Kinkalow

3

32

Toyger

3

32

Oriental Short Hair

3

32

American Bobtail

3

37

La Parma

2

37

Snowshoe

2

39

Other

73



Demographics

Between the 14th and the 28th of September 2019 1,995 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.