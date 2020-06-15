Japan out-cutes America, Scotland and Russia

I can’t believe I missed this survey from last year, where goo Ranking asked people to choose their cutest cat breed, but I suspect more than a little national pride influenced the result.
My cutest cat (although not a domestic breed) is the Sand Cat, which has recently featured in the news due to the first kittens born in captivity in Japan, as can be seen in the attached video.
Not that I’m biased either, but Scottish Folds are the loveliest; Munchkins are cute, but I can’t get past that they must be tormented by being unable to jump as well as their fully-legged cousins.
Ranking result
Q: What breed of cat do you think is the cutest? (Sample size=1,995)
Rank Votes 1 Japanese Cat 445 2 American Shorthair 311 3 Munchkin 302 4 Scottish Fold 210 5 Russian Blue 153 6 Maine Coon 63 7 Norwegian Forest Cat 62 8 Persian 58 9 Chinchilla 36 10 Bengal 34 11 Ragdoll 31 12 Somali 30 13 Abyssinian 22 14 British Shorthair 15 14 Exotic Shorthair 15 14 Himalayan 15 17 Sphinx 13 18 Birman 10 19 American Curl 9 20 Siberian 8 20 Japanese Bobtail 8 22 Minuet 7 22 Singapura 7 22 Egyptian Mau 7 25 Ragamuffin 6 26 Chartreux 5 26 Bombay 5 28 Ocicat 4 28 Turkish Angora 4 28 Turkish Van 4 28 Bambino 4 32 Selkirk Rex 3 32 Kinkalow 3 32 Toyger 3 32 Oriental Short Hair 3 32 American Bobtail 3 37 La Parma 2 37 Snowshoe 2 39 Other 73
Demographics
Between the 14th and the 28th of September 2019 1,995 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
0 Comments