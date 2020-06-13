COVID-19 and smartphone app usage

The company FROSK, who make the smartphone tool SmartBeat, which analyses application crashes and errors, conducted a survey into smartphone app usage and crashes.

I’m still working at home, but I don’t think any app genre usage has increased. I’m anti-social at the best of times, and being at home there’s no need to email my wife. Work stuff is all on my work laptop, and the occasional Zoom call is done on my personal desktop. I don’t do home delivery, and going to the physical supermarket is about the only exercise I get!

Research result

Q1: Which app genres have you been using more now than 6 months ago?

Video, music, game, comic
+38.2%
Personal communication (telephone, SNS, email, etc)
+31.0%
Work communication (chat, video conferencing, email, etc)
+27.4%
Internet supermarket, delivery food
+26.1%
News, weather
+25.0%

Q2: Which app genres have you been using less now than 6 months ago?

Navigation (route searching, maps, car navigation)
-20.2%
Recruitment, real estate
-18.7%
Entertainment (sports, movies, travel info, eating out, etc)
-18.3%
Work efficiency (business card management, sales, billing management, calendar, todo, etc)
-17.1%
Work management (time management, accounting, reporting, etc)
-13.9%

Q3A: Compared to 6 months ago, how has your time spent uaing apps changed? (By age group)

Age
Drastically increased
Increased
Not changed
Decreased
Under 15
38.5%
38.5%
19.2%
3.9%
15-19
40.0%
36.7%
20.0%
0.0%
20-29
20.6%
33.3%
34.9%
3.1%
30-39
18.2%
21.2%
57.6%
1.5%
40-49
8.0%
20.7%
60.9%
0.0%
50-59
5.2%
19.5%
68.8%
0.0%
60+
3.7%
29.8%
63.4%
1.6%

Q3B: Compared to 6 months ago, how has your time spent uaing apps changed? (By occupation)

Occupation
Drastically increased
Increased
Not changed
Decreased
Student
36.4%
42.4%
19.7%
1.5%
Full time (clerical work)
23.2%
29.0%
47.8%
0.0%
Full time (other)
7.7%
30.8%
61.5%
0.0%
Full time (technical)
8.0%
26.0%
64.0%
2.0%
Management, board
26.7%
13.3%
60.0%
0.0%
Homemaker
4.9%
30.9%
61.7%
2.4%
Part time
6.3%
23.4%
70.3%
0.0%
Civil servant
8.3%
20.8%
70.8%
0.0%
Self-employed
2.6%
23.7%
73.7%
0.0%
Freelance
0.0%
16.7%
83.3%
0.0%

There then followed a table of those whose usage of smartphone apps had increased but were dissatisfied with app crashes, ordered by occupation; I don’t know what to make of the top figure being 31.1% of clerical workers being annoyed, followed by 25.6% of students.

Demographics

No demographics were provided, not even the number of people in the survey! However, they offer a fuller (and free in return for your email address) report that hopefully contains that information, but as per my personal policy I don’t report on anything that’s not on the public web.

