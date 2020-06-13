COVID-19 and smartphone app usage

The company FROSK, who make the smartphone tool SmartBeat, which analyses application crashes and errors, conducted a survey into smartphone app usage and crashes.

Q1: Which app genres have you been using more now than 6 months ago? Video, music, game, comic

+38.2%

Personal communication (telephone, SNS, email, etc)

+31.0%

Work communication (chat, video conferencing, email, etc)

+27.4%

Internet supermarket, delivery food

+26.1%

News, weather

+25.0%

Q2: Which app genres have you been using less now than 6 months ago? Navigation (route searching, maps, car navigation)

-20.2%

Recruitment, real estate

-18.7%

Entertainment (sports, movies, travel info, eating out, etc)

-18.3%

Work efficiency (business card management, sales, billing management, calendar, todo, etc)

-17.1%

Work management (time management, accounting, reporting, etc)

-13.9%

Q3A: Compared to 6 months ago, how has your time spent uaing apps changed? (By age group) Age

Drastically increased

Increased

Not changed

Decreased

Under 15

38.5%

38.5%

19.2%

3.9%

15-19

40.0%

36.7%

20.0%

0.0%

20-29

20.6%

33.3%

34.9%

3.1%

30-39

18.2%

21.2%

57.6%

1.5%

40-49

8.0%

20.7%

60.9%

0.0%

50-59

5.2%

19.5%

68.8%

0.0%

60+

3.7%

29.8%

63.4%

1.6%

Q3B: Compared to 6 months ago, how has your time spent uaing apps changed? (By occupation) Occupation

Drastically increased

Increased

Not changed

Decreased

Student

36.4%

42.4%

19.7%

1.5%

Full time (clerical work)

23.2%

29.0%

47.8%

0.0%

Full time (other)

7.7%

30.8%

61.5%

0.0%

Full time (technical)

8.0%

26.0%

64.0%

2.0%

Management, board

26.7%

13.3%

60.0%

0.0%

Homemaker

4.9%

30.9%

61.7%

2.4%

Part time

6.3%

23.4%

70.3%

0.0%

Civil servant

8.3%

20.8%

70.8%

0.0%

Self-employed

2.6%

23.7%

73.7%

0.0%

Freelance

0.0%

16.7%

83.3%

0.0%

There then followed a table of those whose usage of smartphone apps had increased but were dissatisfied with app crashes, ordered by occupation; I don’t know what to make of the top figure being 31.1% of clerical workers being annoyed, followed by 25.6% of students.

Demographics

No demographics were provided, not even the number of people in the survey! However, they offer a fuller (and free in return for your email address) report that hopefully contains that information, but as per my personal policy I don’t report on anything that’s not on the public web.