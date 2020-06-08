Japan’s most relaxing coffee chain

goo Ranking asked their readership to choose the most relaxing coffee shop chain in Japan.
Looking at the top three, when I lived in Kansai a friend of mine would post Facebook updates from Komeda Coffee, of which I was rather jealous as there were none near me, so when I moved to Tokyo I was keen to try, but the only one I’ve been to was a bit of an anticlimax.
Starbucks is often the very opposite of relaxing as there is often people busy talking on the phone, although I know of two in my town that are usually phone-free, and as long as I don’t think too much about the price they are quite relaxing; the French press of freshly-ground beans in particular is good.
Of all the Doutors I’ve been in, only one was approaching nice, let alone relaxing. However, the cheap coffee keeps me coming back.
My most relaxing is Tully’s; I’ve never been in a bad one and their plain latte is good value, but Saint Marc’s gets most of my business; there’s one the station before the office, so if I’m early in the morning, it’s just right to perk up and wind down with a hot coffee before work.
Where’s your most relaxing coffee?
Ranking result
Q: Which is the most relaxing coffee chain? (Sample size=2,184)
Rank Votes 1 Komeda Coffee 550 2 Starbucks Coffee 284 3 Doutor Coffee Shop 215 4 Hoshino Coffee 141 5 Tea Room Renoir 116 6 Tully’s Coffee 115 7 Saint Marc Cafe 88 8 Ueshima Coffee 67 9 Cafe Veloce 64 10 Kohikan 57 11 Excelsior Cafe 29 12 Musashi no Mori Coffee 26 13 Kurashiki Coffee 22 13 Inoda Coffee 22 15 Kona’s coffee 21 15 Ogawa Coffee 21 17 Tsubakiya 19 18 Cafe de Crie 15 19 Marufuku Coffee 14 20 PRONTO 12 20 Miyakoshiya Coffee 12 22 Tetsugaku Coffee 10 23 Motomachi Coffee 8 23 Sakai Coffee 8 23 Excelsior Cafe Barista 8 26 UCC Cafe Plaza 7 26 Coffee House Chat Noir 7 26 Saza Coffee 7 29 Seattle’s Best Coffee 6 29 CAFE DI ESPRESSO Coffee House 6 29 Cafe La Mille 6 32 Holly’s Cafe 5 33 Cafe Colorado 4 33 Blue Bottle Coffee 4 33 Moriba Coffee 4 33 Greenberry Coffee 4 37 Becks Coffee Shop 3 37 Segafredo Sanetti Espresso 3 39 Espresso Americano 2 40 Other 172
Demographics
Between the 21st of March and the 4th of April 2020 2,184 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
