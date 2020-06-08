Japan’s most relaxing coffee chain

goo Ranking asked their readership to choose the most relaxing coffee shop chain in Japan

Looking at the top three, when I lived in Kansai a friend of mine would post Facebook updates from Komeda Coffee, of which I was rather jealous as there were none near me, so when I moved to Tokyo I was keen to try, but the only one I’ve been to was a bit of an anticlimax.

Starbucks is often the very opposite of relaxing as there is often people busy talking on the phone, although I know of two in my town that are usually phone-free, and as long as I don’t think too much about the price they are quite relaxing; the French press of freshly-ground beans in particular is good.

Of all the Doutors I’ve been in, only one was approaching nice, let alone relaxing. However, the cheap coffee keeps me coming back.

My most relaxing is Tully’s; I’ve never been in a bad one and their plain latte is good value, but Saint Marc’s gets most of my business; there’s one the station before the office, so if I’m early in the morning, it’s just right to perk up and wind down with a hot coffee before work.

Where’s your most relaxing coffee?



Ranking result

Q: Which is the most relaxing coffee chain? (Sample size=2,184) Rank



Votes

1

Komeda Coffee

550

2

Starbucks Coffee

284

3

Doutor Coffee Shop

215

4

Hoshino Coffee

141

5

Tea Room Renoir

116

6

Tully’s Coffee

115

7

Saint Marc Cafe

88

8

Ueshima Coffee

67

9

Cafe Veloce

64

10

Kohikan

57

11

Excelsior Cafe

29

12

Musashi no Mori Coffee

26

13

Kurashiki Coffee

22

13

Inoda Coffee

22

15

Kona’s coffee

21

15

Ogawa Coffee

21

17

Tsubakiya

19

18

Cafe de Crie

15

19

Marufuku Coffee

14

20

PRONTO

12

20

Miyakoshiya Coffee

12

22

Tetsugaku Coffee

10

23

Motomachi Coffee

8

23

Sakai Coffee

8

23

Excelsior Cafe Barista

8

26

UCC Cafe Plaza

7

26

Coffee House Chat Noir

7

26

Saza Coffee

7

29

Seattle’s Best Coffee

6

29

CAFE DI ESPRESSO Coffee House

6

29

Cafe La Mille

6

32

Holly’s Cafe

5

33

Cafe Colorado

4

33

Blue Bottle Coffee

4

33

Moriba Coffee

4

33

Greenberry Coffee

4

37

Becks Coffee Shop

3

37

Segafredo Sanetti Espresso

3

39

Espresso Americano

2

40

Other

172



Demographics

Between the 21st of March and the 4th of April 2020 2,184 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.