Japan’s most relaxing coffee chain

Published by Ken Y-N on


goo Ranking asked their readership to choose the most relaxing coffee shop chain in Japan.

Looking at the top three, when I lived in Kansai a friend of mine would post Facebook updates from Komeda Coffee, of which I was rather jealous as there were none near me, so when I moved to Tokyo I was keen to try, but the only one I’ve been to was a bit of an anticlimax.

Starbucks is often the very opposite of relaxing as there is often people busy talking on the phone, although I know of two in my town that are usually phone-free, and as long as I don’t think too much about the price they are quite relaxing; the French press of freshly-ground beans in particular is good.

Of all the Doutors I’ve been in, only one was approaching nice, let alone relaxing. However, the cheap coffee keeps me coming back.

My most relaxing is Tully’s; I’ve never been in a bad one and their plain latte is good value, but Saint Marc’s gets most of my business; there’s one the station before the office, so if I’m early in the morning, it’s just right to perk up and wind down with a hot coffee before work.

Where’s your most relaxing coffee?

Ranking result

Q: Which is the most relaxing coffee chain? (Sample size=2,184)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Komeda Coffee
550
2
Starbucks Coffee
284
3
Doutor Coffee Shop
215
4
Hoshino Coffee
141
5
Tea Room Renoir
116
6
Tully’s Coffee
115
7
Saint Marc Cafe
88
8
Ueshima Coffee
67
9
Cafe Veloce
64
10
Kohikan
57
11
Excelsior Cafe
29
12
Musashi no Mori Coffee
26
13
Kurashiki Coffee
22
13
Inoda Coffee
22
15
Kona’s coffee
21
15
Ogawa Coffee
21
17
Tsubakiya
19
18
Cafe de Crie
15
19
Marufuku Coffee
14
20
PRONTO
12
20
Miyakoshiya Coffee
12
22
Tetsugaku Coffee
10
23
Motomachi Coffee
8
23
Sakai Coffee
8
23
Excelsior Cafe Barista
8
26
UCC Cafe Plaza
7
26
Coffee House Chat Noir
7
26
Saza Coffee
7
29
Seattle’s Best Coffee
6
29
CAFE DI ESPRESSO Coffee House
6
29
Cafe La Mille
6
32
Holly’s Cafe
5
33
Cafe Colorado
4
33
Blue Bottle Coffee
4
33
Moriba Coffee
4
33
Greenberry Coffee
4
37
Becks Coffee Shop
3
37
Segafredo Sanetti Espresso
3
39
Espresso Americano
2
40
Other
172

Demographics

Between the 21st of March and the 4th of April 2020 2,184 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

Categories: PollsRankings
Tags:

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts

Polls

The most successful anime adaptations

This ranking survey from goo Ranking asked what is the most successful anime adaptations of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine’s manga. My anime series watching is very limited, but I recently got a free year of Read more…

Mobile

Making bookings on smartphones

This straightforward survey from MMD Labo looked at internet reservations by smartphone. Looking at the options, I’m surprised that “travel” or “flights” do not appear on the list. Given that “other” is less than 2%, Read more…

Polls

Majority want vaccination, many others want side-effect reassurance

Note: this survey was conducted in February, before vaccination had started in earnest. This survey from Leading Tech looked at COVID-19 vaccine awareness. Note also that an overused trope about Japan is its vaccine reluctance Read more…