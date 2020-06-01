Italian and gyoza most wanted nearby chains

Japan has many cheap (and not so cheap) chain restaurants and cafes but I’m sure everyone has a favourite they wish were closer. This was the question goo Ranking asked, which chain restaurant do people most wish would open a new branch nearby them.

I’d vote for Tully’s Coffee (random photo from a snack there attached); I find them very pleasant and with very drinkable coffee and cheap pasta lunches. Unfortunately the nearest one (four train stops away) suddenly closed just before the lockdown.

Even though I live beside an express stop train station, all we have is the greasy Chinese spoon Bamiyan and a privately-owned traditional style coffee shop; a nice Tully’s or similar would improve the neighbourhood no end!

Which chain do you wish was closer?



Ranking result

Rank



Style

Votes

1

Saizeriya

Italian

237

2

Gyoza no Ohsho

Gyoza

200

3

Marugame Seimen

Udon noodles

170

4

McDonald’s

Hamburgers

166

5

Komeda Coffee

Coffee

157

6

Starbucks Coffee

Coffee-flavoured drinks

146

7

Sushiro

Sushi

132

8

Yayoiken

Japanese

122

9

Bamiyan

Chinese

113

10

Tsukiji Gindako

Takoyaki (octopus balls)

104

10

Lucky Pierrot

Hamburgers

104

12

Bikkuri Donkey

Hamburgers

103

13

Mister Donut

Doughnuts

101

14

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC)

Fried chicken

94

15

Mos Burger

Hamburgers

93

16

Tenka Ippin

Ramen

92

17

Charcoal-grilled restaurant Sawayaka

Hamburgers

90

18

Sushi Zanmai

Sushi

89

19

Kura Sushi

Sushi

87

20

Ringer Hut

Champon ramen

80

21

Burger King

Hamburgers

79

22

Otoya

Japanese

75

23

Yoshinoya

Beef bowls

74

24

Doutor Coffee Shop

Coffee

71

24

Subway

Sandwiches

71

26

Tendon Tenya

Tempura-topped rice bowls

70

27

Curry House CoCo Ichibanya

Curry

66

28

Sugakiya

Ramen

65

29

Negishi

Beef tongue, grated yam and roasted barley rice

64

30

Hama Sushi

Sushi

62

31

Matsuya

Beef bowl

53

32

Nakau

Beef bowl

52

33

White Gyoza

Gyoza

50

34

Dom Dom Hamburger

Hamburgers

49

35

Hidakaya

Ramen

47

36

Gusto

Western

46

37

Lotteria

Hamburgers

45

38

Kappa Sushi

Sushi

43

39

Royal Host

Western

42

39

Osaka Ohsho

Gyoza

42

39

Capricciosa

Italian

42

42

Joyful

Western

40

43

Sukiya

Beef bowl

39

43

Shakey’s

Pizza

39

45

Tully’s Coffee

Coffee

38

46

Yomenya Goemon

Pasta

37

47

Krispy Kream Donut

Doughnuts

34

48

Taco Bell

Tacos

33

48

Bakery Restaurant Saint Marc

Western

33

50

Katsuya

Breaded pork

32

51

Denny’s

Western

31

51

Komoro soba

Noodles

31

51

Hachiban Ramen

Ramen

31

54

Family Dining Yamada Udon

Udon noodles

30

54

Seafood Tavern Sakura Fisheries

Fish

30

56

Gong Cha

Tapioca milk tea

29

57

Yudetaro

Soba noodles

28

57

Cocos

Western

28

59

Hanamaru Udon

Udon noodles

27

60

Jonathan’s

Western

26

61

Maido Ookini Cafeteria

Western

25

62

Baskin-Robbins 31 Ice Cream

Ice cream

24

63

Pepper Lunch

Steak

23

64

Hakone Soba

Soba noodles

21

65

Wako

Breaded pork

18

66

First Kitchen

Hamburgers

12

66

The Meshiya

Japanese

12

68

Chinese Restaurant Ichibankan

Chinese

11

69

Other



95



Demographics

Between the 29th of January and the 12th of February 2020 4,545 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.