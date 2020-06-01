Italian and gyoza most wanted nearby chains

Published by Ken Y-N on

Japan has many cheap (and not so cheap) chain restaurants and cafes but I’m sure everyone has a favourite they wish were closer. This was the question goo Ranking asked, which chain restaurant do people most wish would open a new branch nearby them.

I’d vote for Tully’s Coffee (random photo from a snack there attached); I find them very pleasant and with very drinkable coffee and cheap pasta lunches. Unfortunately the nearest one (four train stops away) suddenly closed just before the lockdown.

Even though I live beside an express stop train station, all we have is the greasy Chinese spoon Bamiyan and a privately-owned traditional style coffee shop; a nice Tully’s or similar would improve the neighbourhood no end!

Which chain do you wish was closer?

Ranking result

Rank
 
Style
Votes
1
Saizeriya
Italian
237
2
Gyoza no Ohsho
Gyoza
200
3
Marugame Seimen
Udon noodles
170
4
McDonald’s
Hamburgers
166
5
Komeda Coffee
Coffee
157
6
Starbucks Coffee
Coffee-flavoured drinks
146
7
Sushiro
Sushi
132
8
Yayoiken
Japanese
122
9
Bamiyan
Chinese
113
10
Tsukiji Gindako
Takoyaki (octopus balls)
104
10
Lucky Pierrot
Hamburgers
104
12
Bikkuri Donkey
Hamburgers
103
13
Mister Donut
Doughnuts
101
14
Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC)
Fried chicken
94
15
Mos Burger
Hamburgers
93
16
Tenka Ippin
Ramen
92
17
Charcoal-grilled restaurant Sawayaka
Hamburgers
90
18
Sushi Zanmai
Sushi
89
19
Kura Sushi
Sushi
87
20
Ringer Hut
Champon ramen
80
21
Burger King
Hamburgers
79
22
Otoya
Japanese
75
23
Yoshinoya
Beef bowls
74
24
Doutor Coffee Shop
Coffee
71
24
Subway
Sandwiches
71
26
Tendon Tenya
Tempura-topped rice bowls
70
27
Curry House CoCo Ichibanya
Curry
66
28
Sugakiya
Ramen
65
29
Negishi
Beef tongue, grated yam and roasted barley rice
64
30
Hama Sushi
Sushi
62
31
Matsuya
Beef bowl
53
32
Nakau
Beef bowl
52
33
White Gyoza
Gyoza
50
34
Dom Dom Hamburger
Hamburgers
49
35
Hidakaya
Ramen
47
36
Gusto
Western
46
37
Lotteria
Hamburgers
45
38
Kappa Sushi
Sushi
43
39
Royal Host
Western
42
39
Osaka Ohsho
Gyoza
42
39
Capricciosa
Italian
42
42
Joyful
Western
40
43
Sukiya
Beef bowl
39
43
Shakey’s
Pizza
39
45
Tully’s Coffee
Coffee
38
46
Yomenya Goemon
Pasta
37
47
Krispy Kream Donut
Doughnuts
34
48
Taco Bell
Tacos
33
48
Bakery Restaurant Saint Marc
Western
33
50
Katsuya
Breaded pork
32
51
Denny’s
Western
31
51
Komoro soba
Noodles
31
51
Hachiban Ramen
Ramen
31
54
Family Dining Yamada Udon
Udon noodles
30
54
Seafood Tavern Sakura Fisheries
Fish
30
56
Gong Cha
Tapioca milk tea
29
57
Yudetaro
Soba noodles
28
57
Cocos
Western
28
59
Hanamaru Udon
Udon noodles
27
60
Jonathan’s
Western
26
61
Maido Ookini Cafeteria
Western
25
62
Baskin-Robbins 31 Ice Cream
Ice cream
24
63
Pepper Lunch
Steak
23
64
Hakone Soba
Soba noodles
21
65
Wako
Breaded pork
18
66
First Kitchen
Hamburgers
12
66
The Meshiya
Japanese
12
68
Chinese Restaurant Ichibankan
Chinese
11
69
Other
 
95

Demographics

Between the 29th of January and the 12th of February 2020 4,545 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

Categories: PollsRankings
Tags:

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts

Polls

The most successful anime adaptations

This ranking survey from goo Ranking asked what is the most successful anime adaptations of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine’s manga. My anime series watching is very limited, but I recently got a free year of Read more…

Mobile

Making bookings on smartphones

This straightforward survey from MMD Labo looked at internet reservations by smartphone. Looking at the options, I’m surprised that “travel” or “flights” do not appear on the list. Given that “other” is less than 2%, Read more…

Polls

Majority want vaccination, many others want side-effect reassurance

Note: this survey was conducted in February, before vaccination had started in earnest. This survey from Leading Tech looked at COVID-19 vaccine awareness. Note also that an overused trope about Japan is its vaccine reluctance Read more…