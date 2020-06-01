Italian and gyoza most wanted nearby chains

Japan has many cheap (and not so cheap) chain restaurants and cafes but I’m sure everyone has a favourite they wish were closer. This was the question goo Ranking asked, which chain restaurant do people most wish would open a new branch nearby them.
I’d vote for Tully’s Coffee (random photo from a snack there attached); I find them very pleasant and with very drinkable coffee and cheap pasta lunches. Unfortunately the nearest one (four train stops away) suddenly closed just before the lockdown.
Even though I live beside an express stop train station, all we have is the greasy Chinese spoon Bamiyan and a privately-owned traditional style coffee shop; a nice Tully’s or similar would improve the neighbourhood no end!
Which chain do you wish was closer?
Rank Style Votes 1 Saizeriya Italian 237 2 Gyoza no Ohsho Gyoza 200 3 Marugame Seimen Udon noodles 170 4 McDonald’s Hamburgers 166 5 Komeda Coffee Coffee 157 6 Starbucks Coffee Coffee-flavoured drinks 146 7 Sushiro Sushi 132 8 Yayoiken Japanese 122 9 Bamiyan Chinese 113 10 Tsukiji Gindako Takoyaki (octopus balls) 104 10 Lucky Pierrot Hamburgers 104 12 Bikkuri Donkey Hamburgers 103 13 Mister Donut Doughnuts 101 14 Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) Fried chicken 94 15 Mos Burger Hamburgers 93 16 Tenka Ippin Ramen 92 17 Charcoal-grilled restaurant Sawayaka Hamburgers 90 18 Sushi Zanmai Sushi 89 19 Kura Sushi Sushi 87 20 Ringer Hut Champon ramen 80 21 Burger King Hamburgers 79 22 Otoya Japanese 75 23 Yoshinoya Beef bowls 74 24 Doutor Coffee Shop Coffee 71 24 Subway Sandwiches 71 26 Tendon Tenya Tempura-topped rice bowls 70 27 Curry House CoCo Ichibanya Curry 66 28 Sugakiya Ramen 65 29 Negishi Beef tongue, grated yam and roasted barley rice 64 30 Hama Sushi Sushi 62 31 Matsuya Beef bowl 53 32 Nakau Beef bowl 52 33 White Gyoza Gyoza 50 34 Dom Dom Hamburger Hamburgers 49 35 Hidakaya Ramen 47 36 Gusto Western 46 37 Lotteria Hamburgers 45 38 Kappa Sushi Sushi 43 39 Royal Host Western 42 39 Osaka Ohsho Gyoza 42 39 Capricciosa Italian 42 42 Joyful Western 40 43 Sukiya Beef bowl 39 43 Shakey’s Pizza 39 45 Tully’s Coffee Coffee 38 46 Yomenya Goemon Pasta 37 47 Krispy Kream Donut Doughnuts 34 48 Taco Bell Tacos 33 48 Bakery Restaurant Saint Marc Western 33 50 Katsuya Breaded pork 32 51 Denny’s Western 31 51 Komoro soba Noodles 31 51 Hachiban Ramen Ramen 31 54 Family Dining Yamada Udon Udon noodles 30 54 Seafood Tavern Sakura Fisheries Fish 30 56 Gong Cha Tapioca milk tea 29 57 Yudetaro Soba noodles 28 57 Cocos Western 28 59 Hanamaru Udon Udon noodles 27 60 Jonathan’s Western 26 61 Maido Ookini Cafeteria Western 25 62 Baskin-Robbins 31 Ice Cream Ice cream 24 63 Pepper Lunch Steak 23 64 Hakone Soba Soba noodles 21 65 Wako Breaded pork 18 66 First Kitchen Hamburgers 12 66 The Meshiya Japanese 12 68 Chinese Restaurant Ichibankan Chinese 11 69 Other 95
Between the 29th of January and the 12th of February 2020 4,545 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
