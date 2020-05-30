Japan and America in the age of Trump; part 3 of 3

This large-scale survey from NHK’s Broadcast Culture Research Centre looked at Japan and America, with particular focus on the current Trump regime. This will be posted over three nights in chunks of around 9 questions each.
Reseach results
Q19: Do you think America should carry out the role of a leader of international society?
Yes
62.6%
No
36.1%
No answer
1.2%
Q20: The Trump government, in order to reduce the trade deficit, has raised tariffs on foreign goods and had applied pressure for concessions sitting trade negotiations. What do you think of this approach?
Good approach
10.3%
Not good approach
88.6%
No answer
1.1%
Q21: The Trump government has changed the approach to limiting Iran’s nuclear development by unilaterally leaving the agreement to remove sanctions made between America and the EU, etc. How do you rate America’s Middle East policies?
Rate them highly
1.3%
Rate to some extent
19.8%
Don’t really rate it
53.2%
Don’t rate it at all
23.9%
No answer
1.9%
Q22: Trump’s government has withdrawn from the Paris Agreement to limit climate change. How do you rate this decision?
Rate it highly
1.3%
Rate to some extent
8.2%
Don’t really rate it
35.0%
Don’t rate it at all
54.3%
No answer
1.2%
Q23: Have you ever been to America?
Yes
32.3%
No
67.2%
No answer
0.5%
Q24: Do you have any American friends or acquaintances?
Yes
13.5%
No
86.0%
No answer
0.5%
Q25: Which of the following impressions do you have of America?
A country with deep guns, drugs, etc problems
76.7%
A country with a wide rich-poor divide
57.4%
A country with serious racism issues
55.3%
A military superpower
52.9%
An economic powerhouse
51.5%
A country that welcomes many viewpoints
49.5%
A country with deep ethnic problems
38.4%
A strongly competitive country
33.1%
A country that produces revolutionary techniques and services
26.2%
A country that produces leading culture and entertainment
21.1%
A country that guarantees freedom and equality
20.1%
A peaceful country
2.5%
None of the above
0.9%
No answer
0.8%
Q26: Who do you rate as the best post-war American president?
Truman
0.4%
Eisenhower
2.2%
Kennedy
16.7%
Johnson
0.3%
Nixon
1.0%
Ford
0.0%
Carter
2.0%
Reagan
10.8%
Bush (father)
1.6%
Clinton
3.5%
Bush (son)
1.6%
Obama
54.4%
Trump
1.6%
No answer
3.9%
Q27: How friendly do you feel towards the following countries?
Q27A: America
Very friendly
12.9%
Quite friendly
59.1%
Not really friendly
19.5%
Not friendly at all
6.4%
No answer
2.0%
Q27B: China
Very friendly
1.6%
Quite friendly
20.0%
Not really friendly
44.2%
Not friendly at all
31.4%
No answer
2.7%
Q27C: South Korea
Very friendly
3.7%
Quite friendly
25.6%
Not really friendly
33.8%
Not friendly at all
34.2%
No answer
2.7%
Q27D: Russia
Very friendly
0.4%
Quite friendly
8.2%
Not really friendly
46.4%
Not friendly at all
42.1%
No answer
2.9%
Q27E: India
Very friendly
2.7%
Quite friendly
26.6%
Not really friendly
43.1%
Not friendly at all
25.7%
No answer
2.9%
Q27F: European Union
Very friendly
5.1%
Quite friendly
40.8%
Not really friendly
34.0%
Not friendly at all
16.6%
No answer
3.5%
Q28: Do you support the Abe cabinet?
Yes
45.7%
No
51.7%
Don’t know, no answer
2.6%
Demographics
Between that 13th of February and the 23rd of March 2020 3,600 people of the age of 18 were selected at random from resident registers all over the country to receive the survey via post. 2,195 people, or 61.0%, sent back completed surveys. The sample consisted of 45.3% male and 54.7% female, 9.4% between 18 and 29 years old, 10.0% in their thirties, 14.9% in their forties, 16.5% in their fifties 18.7% in their sixties, and 30.4% aged seventy or older.
