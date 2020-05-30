Japan and America in the age of Trump; part 3 of 3

This large-scale survey from NHK’s Broadcast Culture Research Centre looked at Japan and America, with particular focus on the current Trump regime. This will be posted over three nights in chunks of around 9 questions each.

The final part of this survey shows further how Japan perceives that America has lost its way, yet Japan still finds the country is it’s best friend.

Interestingly, despite Japan’s Prime Minister being excessively friendly to Trump, the people rate Obama as the greatest post-war president.



Reseach results

Q19: Do you think America should carry out the role of a leader of international society? Yes

62.6%

No

36.1%

No answer

1.2%

Q20: The Trump government, in order to reduce the trade deficit, has raised tariffs on foreign goods and had applied pressure for concessions sitting trade negotiations. What do you think of this approach? Good approach

10.3%

Not good approach

88.6%

No answer

1.1%

Q21: The Trump government has changed the approach to limiting Iran’s nuclear development by unilaterally leaving the agreement to remove sanctions made between America and the EU, etc. How do you rate America’s Middle East policies? Rate them highly

1.3%

Rate to some extent

19.8%

Don’t really rate it

53.2%

Don’t rate it at all

23.9%

No answer

1.9%

Q22: Trump’s government has withdrawn from the Paris Agreement to limit climate change. How do you rate this decision? Rate it highly

1.3%

Rate to some extent

8.2%

Don’t really rate it

35.0%

Don’t rate it at all

54.3%

No answer

1.2%

Q23: Have you ever been to America? Yes

32.3%

No

67.2%

No answer

0.5%

Q24: Do you have any American friends or acquaintances? Yes

13.5%

No

86.0%

No answer

0.5%

Q25: Which of the following impressions do you have of America? A country with deep guns, drugs, etc problems

76.7%

A country with a wide rich-poor divide

57.4%

A country with serious racism issues

55.3%

A military superpower

52.9%

An economic powerhouse

51.5%

A country that welcomes many viewpoints

49.5%

A country with deep ethnic problems

38.4%

A strongly competitive country

33.1%

A country that produces revolutionary techniques and services

26.2%

A country that produces leading culture and entertainment

21.1%

A country that guarantees freedom and equality

20.1%

A peaceful country

2.5%

None of the above

0.9%

No answer

0.8%

Q26: Who do you rate as the best post-war American president? Truman

0.4%

Eisenhower

2.2%

Kennedy

16.7%

Johnson

0.3%

Nixon

1.0%

Ford

0.0%

Carter

2.0%

Reagan

10.8%

Bush (father)

1.6%

Clinton

3.5%

Bush (son)

1.6%

Obama

54.4%

Trump

1.6%

No answer

3.9%

Q27: How friendly do you feel towards the following countries? Q27A: America Very friendly

12.9%

Quite friendly

59.1%

Not really friendly

19.5%

Not friendly at all

6.4%

No answer

2.0%

Q27B: China Very friendly

1.6%

Quite friendly

20.0%

Not really friendly

44.2%

Not friendly at all

31.4%

No answer

2.7%

Q27C: South Korea Very friendly

3.7%

Quite friendly

25.6%

Not really friendly

33.8%

Not friendly at all

34.2%

No answer

2.7%

Q27D: Russia Very friendly

0.4%

Quite friendly

8.2%

Not really friendly

46.4%

Not friendly at all

42.1%

No answer

2.9%

Q27E: India Very friendly

2.7%

Quite friendly

26.6%

Not really friendly

43.1%

Not friendly at all

25.7%

No answer

2.9%

Q27F: European Union Very friendly

5.1%

Quite friendly

40.8%

Not really friendly

34.0%

Not friendly at all

16.6%

No answer

3.5%

Q28: Do you support the Abe cabinet? Yes

45.7%

No

51.7%

Don’t know, no answer

2.6%



Demographics

Between that 13th of February and the 23rd of March 2020 3,600 people of the age of 18 were selected at random from resident registers all over the country to receive the survey via post. 2,195 people, or 61.0%, sent back completed surveys. The sample consisted of 45.3% male and 54.7% female, 9.4% between 18 and 29 years old, 10.0% in their thirties, 14.9% in their forties, 16.5% in their fifties 18.7% in their sixties, and 30.4% aged seventy or older.