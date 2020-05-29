Japan and America in the age of Trump; part 2 of 3

This large-scale survey from NHK’s Broadcast Culture Research Centre looked at Japan and America, with particular focus on the current Trump regime. This will be posted over three nights in chunks of around 9 questions each.

Although the Japanese press on the whole lauded Trump’s overtures to North Korea and made a big thing of the relatives of the Japanese hostages talking to Trump and getting a nice positive soundbite out of it, it was obvious to me that Trump was spouting any old nonsense in an effort to get his ratings. Satisfyingly, the Japanese public seems generally to share similar opinions.



Reseach results

Q10: The Trump government has asked Japan to increase greatly the amount they pay for the American armed forces in Japan. How do you think Japan should respond to this request? They’ll just have to pay up

17.0%

They don’t need to pay more

81.3%

No answer

1.6%

Q11: The US-Japan Security Treaty days that in return for America protecting Japan, America can site bases and facilities in Japan. What do you think are the effects this treaty has brought about? Q11A: It has protected Japan’s safety Think so

20.6%

Perhaps so

54.6%

Perhaps not

16.5%

Not at all

5.2%

No answer

3.1%

Q11B: It fulfills one part of America’s international strategy Think so

26.4%

Perhaps so

54.8%

Perhaps not

12.5%

Not at all

2.9%

No answer

3.4%

Q11C: Japan could reduce its defence spending thus develop her economy Think so

9.5%

Perhaps so

25.3%

Perhaps not

42.6%

Not at all

19.1%

No answer

3.4%

Q11D: The cost of supporting the American bases has become a burden Think so

28.8%

Perhaps so

48.3%

Perhaps not

15.3%

Not at all

4.6%

No answer

3.1%

Q11E: It has contributed to peace in the Pacific Think so

13.4%

Perhaps so

46.1%

Perhaps not

29.0%

Not at all

8.1%

No answer

3.5%

Q12: Thinking of the world today, Japan might have a terrorism attack, be attached by another country, etc. How much of a danger do you think this is? Extremely dangerous

16.4%

Somewhat dangerous

69.2%

Not really dangerous

12.6%

Not dangerous at all

0.6%

No answer

1.3%

Q13: Do you think Article 9 of Japan’s constitution should be amended to make the existence of the Self-Defence Force clear? Yes

18.9%

Probably

22.7%

Probably not

33.1%

No

18.0%

No answer

2.3%

Q14: In order to assure Japan’s safety, does Japan need to be under America’s nuclear umbrella? Needed now and in the future

38.5%

Needed now, but not in the future

25.2%

Not needed now, but will be in the future

8.7%

Needed neither now nor in the future

25.2%

No answer

2.3%

Q15: How much expectation do you have for Trump’s North Korea’s denuclearisation negotiations? Big expectations

10.4%

Some expectations

23.4%

Few expectations

44.5%

No expectations

20.7%

No answer

1.0%

Q16: How much do you think Japan can rely on Trump to solve the Japanese hostages in North Korea problem? Very much rely on him

1.3%

Rely on him to some extent

15.4%

Not really rely on him

52.3%

Not really in him at all

30.2%

No answer

1.0%

Q17: America and China are involved in defence and trade war, with both strongly asserting their rights. Which country do you think Japan should place more importance on? America

34.4%

China

2.8%

Both countries are important

54.6%

Neither country is important

7.3%

No answer

0.8%

Q18: How do you think America should exert its political influence in the Asia-Pacific in the future? Stronger than now

23.1%

Weaker than now

15.8%

At the current level

59.5%

No answer

1.5%



Demographics

Between that 13th of February and the 23rd of March 2020 3,600 people of the age of 18 were selected at random from resident registers all over the country to receive the survey via post. 2,195 people, or 61.0%, sent back completed surveys. The sample consisted of 45.3% male and 54.7% female, 9.4% between 18 and 29 years old, 10.0% in their thirties, 14.9% in their forties, 16.5% in their fifties 18.7% in their sixties, and 30.4% aged seventy or older.