Japan and America in the age of Trump; part 2 of 3

This large-scale survey from NHK’s Broadcast Culture Research Centre looked at Japan and America, with particular focus on the current Trump regime. This will be posted over three nights in chunks of around 9 questions each.
Although the Japanese press on the whole lauded Trump’s overtures to North Korea and made a big thing of the relatives of the Japanese hostages talking to Trump and getting a nice positive soundbite out of it, it was obvious to me that Trump was spouting any old nonsense in an effort to get his ratings. Satisfyingly, the Japanese public seems generally to share similar opinions.
Reseach results
Q10: The Trump government has asked Japan to increase greatly the amount they pay for the American armed forces in Japan. How do you think Japan should respond to this request?
They’ll just have to pay up
17.0%
They don’t need to pay more
81.3%
No answer
1.6%
Q11: The US-Japan Security Treaty days that in return for America protecting Japan, America can site bases and facilities in Japan. What do you think are the effects this treaty has brought about?
Q11A: It has protected Japan’s safety
Think so
20.6%
Perhaps so
54.6%
Perhaps not
16.5%
Not at all
5.2%
No answer
3.1%
Q11B: It fulfills one part of America’s international strategy
Think so
26.4%
Perhaps so
54.8%
Perhaps not
12.5%
Not at all
2.9%
No answer
3.4%
Q11C: Japan could reduce its defence spending thus develop her economy
Think so
9.5%
Perhaps so
25.3%
Perhaps not
42.6%
Not at all
19.1%
No answer
3.4%
Q11D: The cost of supporting the American bases has become a burden
Think so
28.8%
Perhaps so
48.3%
Perhaps not
15.3%
Not at all
4.6%
No answer
3.1%
Q11E: It has contributed to peace in the Pacific
Think so
13.4%
Perhaps so
46.1%
Perhaps not
29.0%
Not at all
8.1%
No answer
3.5%
Q12: Thinking of the world today, Japan might have a terrorism attack, be attached by another country, etc. How much of a danger do you think this is?
Extremely dangerous
16.4%
Somewhat dangerous
69.2%
Not really dangerous
12.6%
Not dangerous at all
0.6%
No answer
1.3%
Q13: Do you think Article 9 of Japan’s constitution should be amended to make the existence of the Self-Defence Force clear?
Yes
18.9%
Probably
22.7%
Probably not
33.1%
No
18.0%
No answer
2.3%
Q14: In order to assure Japan’s safety, does Japan need to be under America’s nuclear umbrella?
Needed now and in the future
38.5%
Needed now, but not in the future
25.2%
Not needed now, but will be in the future
8.7%
Needed neither now nor in the future
25.2%
No answer
2.3%
Q15: How much expectation do you have for Trump’s North Korea’s denuclearisation negotiations?
Big expectations
10.4%
Some expectations
23.4%
Few expectations
44.5%
No expectations
20.7%
No answer
1.0%
Q16: How much do you think Japan can rely on Trump to solve the Japanese hostages in North Korea problem?
Very much rely on him
1.3%
Rely on him to some extent
15.4%
Not really rely on him
52.3%
Not really in him at all
30.2%
No answer
1.0%
Q17: America and China are involved in defence and trade war, with both strongly asserting their rights. Which country do you think Japan should place more importance on?
America
34.4%
China
2.8%
Both countries are important
54.6%
Neither country is important
7.3%
No answer
0.8%
Q18: How do you think America should exert its political influence in the Asia-Pacific in the future?
Stronger than now
23.1%
Weaker than now
15.8%
At the current level
59.5%
No answer
1.5%
Demographics
Between that 13th of February and the 23rd of March 2020 3,600 people of the age of 18 were selected at random from resident registers all over the country to receive the survey via post. 2,195 people, or 61.0%, sent back completed surveys. The sample consisted of 45.3% male and 54.7% female, 9.4% between 18 and 29 years old, 10.0% in their thirties, 14.9% in their forties, 16.5% in their fifties 18.7% in their sixties, and 30.4% aged seventy or older.
