Japanese rate their government’s response to the coronavirus

This survey was conducted by the Mainichi Newspaper and the Social Survey Research Center into COVID-19 response. I’ve linked to the English version, but hopefully my tables are easier to read.
Research results
Q1: Do you think the state of emergency will be lifted at the end of May?
All
In special emergency areas
Other
Yes
35%
46%
19%
No
46%
53%
31%
Don’t know
17%
17%
16%
Q2: How did you spend this Golden Week?
Stayed at home
15%
Just went to work, shopping; the bare minimal
82%
Went on holiday, sightseeing, leisure facilities
1%
Q3: Since the state of emergency declaration, about how much have you reduced your interactions with others?
80% or more
56%
More than half
26%
Less than half
9%
Hardly changed
9%
Q4: How do you feel about Japan’s treatment, testing regime regarding COVID-19?
Have worries
68%
Don’t worry
14%
Can’t say either way
17%
Q5: How do you rate the Abe government’s response to COVID-19?
Rate it well
22%
Rate it poorly
48%
Can’t say either way
29%
Q6: Do you support the Abe government?
Support
40%
Don’t support
45%
No answer
15%
Q7: The Abe government has extended the state of emergency to cover all the country until the end of May. How do you rate that?
Appropriate
66%
Should be limited to certain prefectures only
25%
Shouldn’t have been extended
3%
Don’t know
5%
Q8: Do you think the state of emergency will be lifted by the end of May in the prefecture that you live in?
Yes
35%
No
46%
Don’t know
17%
Demographics
From 5 pm to 8 pm on the 6th of May mobile phones and fixed phones were randomly dialled; usable results were obtained from 575 mobile phone users and 575 fixed phones, them the results weighted according to census population distribution.
