Japanese rate their government’s response to the coronavirus

This survey was conducted by the Mainichi Newspaper and the Social Survey Research Center into COVID-19 response. I’ve linked to the English version, but hopefully my tables are easier to read.



Research results

Q1: Do you think the state of emergency will be lifted at the end of May?

All

In special emergency areas

Other

Yes

35%

46%

19%

No

46%

53%

31%

Don’t know

17%

17%

16%

Q2: How did you spend this Golden Week? Stayed at home

15%

Just went to work, shopping; the bare minimal

82%

Went on holiday, sightseeing, leisure facilities

1%

Q3: Since the state of emergency declaration, about how much have you reduced your interactions with others? 80% or more

56%

More than half

26%

Less than half

9%

Hardly changed

9%

Q4: How do you feel about Japan’s treatment, testing regime regarding COVID-19? Have worries

68%

Don’t worry

14%

Can’t say either way

17%

Q5: How do you rate the Abe government’s response to COVID-19? Rate it well

22%

Rate it poorly

48%

Can’t say either way

29%

Q6: Do you support the Abe government? Support

40%

Don’t support

45%

No answer

15%

Q7: The Abe government has extended the state of emergency to cover all the country until the end of May. How do you rate that? Appropriate

66%

Should be limited to certain prefectures only

25%

Shouldn’t have been extended

3%

Don’t know

5%

Q8: Do you think the state of emergency will be lifted by the end of May in the prefecture that you live in? Yes

35%

No

46%

Don’t know

17%



Demographics

From 5 pm to 8 pm on the 6th of May mobile phones and fixed phones were randomly dialled; usable results were obtained from 575 mobile phone users and 575 fixed phones, them the results weighted according to census population distribution.