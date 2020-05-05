How Japanese are living with COVID-19

This survey is ancient in terms of the progression of COVID-19, but there’s still interesting figures in this survey from @nifty conducted at the end of March into COVID-19 . This survey was conducted before the Olympics were postponed and the state of emergency declared.

So far I’d put myself in the not really worried category; it is of course a serious disease and lockdowns are a justified response, but at the moment in Japan things seem reasonably under control and the collapse of the medical system seems to have been largely avoided, although in-hospital infections are a bit too widespread for my liking.

About the only thing I’ve avoided is going to the ENT clinic for my hayfever this season as I didn’t fancy sitting in a packed waiting room breathing potentially virus-laden air, so luckily first I had a bottle of nose spray left over from last year, and second an OTC version of the identical medicine was approved this year, so I could just visit my much quieter local chemist to replenish my supply.



Research results

Q1: How worried are you about COVID-19? Totally worried

25.5%

A little worried

50.3%

Can’t say either way

9.7%

Not really worried

12.6%

Not at all worried

1.8%

Q2: What are your worries about COVID-19? (Multiple answer) Cannot say when the pandemic will be over

69.1%

My family or I might catch it

62.4%

Economy will suffer

53.4%

There’s no medicine or vaccine for it

51.8%

If I caught it I might cause trouble to those around me

48.3%

The disease is still spreading worldwide

42.7%

I might catch it and become a serious case

36.5%

I might end up spreading fake news about the virus

34.5%

The virus cannot be seen

24.6%

Even if I suspect I have the virus I might not be able to get a PCR test

19.6%

My salary, savings might shrink

15.7%

Tokyo Olympics may be postponed or cancelled

8.0%

No particular worries

2.8%

Q3: What measures are you taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19? (Multiple answer) Sufficient hand washing

84.2%

Wear a mask, cough etiquette

63.5%

Don’t go to crowded places

58.3%

Gargle

46.3%

Live healthy (balanced meals, enough sleep, do exercise, etc)

36.3%

Take care to use sanitiser

34.0%

Air rooms

33.8%

Try not to touch things other people have touched (train straps, lift buttons, etc)

30.2%

Regularly check my temperature

17.3%

Use an air purifier

13.1%

Each family member uses their own towel

5.8%

Commute by train, bus at less crowded times

4.6%

Work from home

4.2%

Don’t take any particular measures

4.4%

Q4: How is COVID-19 affecting your daily life? (Multiple answer) Cannot obtain necessary items that prevent infection, eg masks, sanitiser

60.8%

Cannot just casually go outside

48.8%

Sports, concerts are being postponed, cancelled

33.7%

Difficult to go to hospital for existing appointments, etc

20.7%

Unable to buy toilet paper, tissues, nappies, etc due to lack of stock

18.2%

Getting depressed by continuing worries

12.9%

Income had dropped worsening my financial situation

11.1%

Had no option other than to revise my way of working

9.1%

Due to school issues (closures, etc) dealing with children, grandchildren, etc has become burdensome

7.0%

No particular effect on my daily life

9.9%

Q5: Since COVID-19 started spreading what have you been buying more of than usual? (Multiple answer) Masks

17.1%

Alcohol-based sanitising liquid, wipes

13.8%

Toilet paper

10.5%

Tissue paper

6.9%

Instant foods

6.7%

Frozen foods

4.9%

Rice

4.6%

Drinking water

2.8%

Yoghurt, other milk products

2.7%

Natto

1.4%

Sweets

1.4%

Nappies, nursing care goods

0.7%

Q6: Since COVID-19 started spreading what have you been refraining from doing? (Multiple answer) Going outdoors

44.8%

Going drinking, to parties

32.3%

Eating out

29.7%

Travel

26.1%

Going to cinema, theatre

17.9%

Going shopping

12.9%

Going to the hospital

9.6%

Spectating sports

9.0%

Going to live concerts

8.0%

Going to sports gym

7.7%

Going to karaoke

6.6%

Indulging in my hobbies

5.8%

Going to pachinko, Mahjong

2.6%

Going to weddings, funerals, festivals, etc

2.4%

The figures here exclude the 24.5% who said they hadn’t refrained from doing anything. Q7: When do you think COVID-19 pandemic will end?

Japan

Worldwide

March 2020

0.2%

0.0%

April 2020

3.9%

0.4%

May 2020

12.0%

2.2%

June 2020

12.6%

3.3%

July 2020

11.3%

5.2%

August 2020

12.1%

7.9%

September 2020

6.2%

5.4%

October 2020

8.3%

10.1%

November 2020

0.9%

2.4%

December 2020

3.3%

9.3%

2021 or later

17.8%

36.8%

Don’t think it will ever end

11.4%

17.0%



Demographics

Between the 20th and 26th of March 2020 2,760 members of the the @nifty monitor panel competed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.