How Japanese are living with COVID-19

This survey is ancient in terms of the progression of COVID-19, but there’s still interesting figures in this survey from @nifty conducted at the end of March into COVID-19. This survey was conducted before the Olympics were postponed and the state of emergency declared.
So far I’d put myself in the not really worried category; it is of course a serious disease and lockdowns are a justified response, but at the moment in Japan things seem reasonably under control and the collapse of the medical system seems to have been largely avoided, although in-hospital infections are a bit too widespread for my liking.
About the only thing I’ve avoided is going to the ENT clinic for my hayfever this season as I didn’t fancy sitting in a packed waiting room breathing potentially virus-laden air, so luckily first I had a bottle of nose spray left over from last year, and second an OTC version of the identical medicine was approved this year, so I could just visit my much quieter local chemist to replenish my supply.
Research results
Q1: How worried are you about COVID-19?
Totally worried
25.5%
A little worried
50.3%
Can’t say either way
9.7%
Not really worried
12.6%
Not at all worried
1.8%
Q2: What are your worries about COVID-19? (Multiple answer)
Cannot say when the pandemic will be over
69.1%
My family or I might catch it
62.4%
Economy will suffer
53.4%
There’s no medicine or vaccine for it
51.8%
If I caught it I might cause trouble to those around me
48.3%
The disease is still spreading worldwide
42.7%
I might catch it and become a serious case
36.5%
I might end up spreading fake news about the virus
34.5%
The virus cannot be seen
24.6%
Even if I suspect I have the virus I might not be able to get a PCR test
19.6%
My salary, savings might shrink
15.7%
Tokyo Olympics may be postponed or cancelled
8.0%
No particular worries
2.8%
Q3: What measures are you taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19? (Multiple answer)
Sufficient hand washing
84.2%
Wear a mask, cough etiquette
63.5%
Don’t go to crowded places
58.3%
Gargle
46.3%
Live healthy (balanced meals, enough sleep, do exercise, etc)
36.3%
Take care to use sanitiser
34.0%
Air rooms
33.8%
Try not to touch things other people have touched (train straps, lift buttons, etc)
30.2%
Regularly check my temperature
17.3%
Use an air purifier
13.1%
Each family member uses their own towel
5.8%
Commute by train, bus at less crowded times
4.6%
Work from home
4.2%
Don’t take any particular measures
4.4%
Q4: How is COVID-19 affecting your daily life? (Multiple answer)
Cannot obtain necessary items that prevent infection, eg masks, sanitiser
60.8%
Cannot just casually go outside
48.8%
Sports, concerts are being postponed, cancelled
33.7%
Difficult to go to hospital for existing appointments, etc
20.7%
Unable to buy toilet paper, tissues, nappies, etc due to lack of stock
18.2%
Getting depressed by continuing worries
12.9%
Income had dropped worsening my financial situation
11.1%
Had no option other than to revise my way of working
9.1%
Due to school issues (closures, etc) dealing with children, grandchildren, etc has become burdensome
7.0%
No particular effect on my daily life
9.9%
Q5: Since COVID-19 started spreading what have you been buying more of than usual? (Multiple answer)
Masks
17.1%
Alcohol-based sanitising liquid, wipes
13.8%
Toilet paper
10.5%
Tissue paper
6.9%
Instant foods
6.7%
Frozen foods
4.9%
Rice
4.6%
Drinking water
2.8%
Yoghurt, other milk products
2.7%
Natto
1.4%
Sweets
1.4%
Nappies, nursing care goods
0.7%
Q6: Since COVID-19 started spreading what have you been refraining from doing? (Multiple answer)
Going outdoors
44.8%
Going drinking, to parties
32.3%
Eating out
29.7%
Travel
26.1%
Going to cinema, theatre
17.9%
Going shopping
12.9%
Going to the hospital
9.6%
Spectating sports
9.0%
Going to live concerts
8.0%
Going to sports gym
7.7%
Going to karaoke
6.6%
Indulging in my hobbies
5.8%
Going to pachinko, Mahjong
2.6%
Going to weddings, funerals, festivals, etc
2.4%
The figures here exclude the 24.5% who said they hadn’t refrained from doing anything.
Q7: When do you think COVID-19 pandemic will end?
Japan
Worldwide
March 2020
0.2%
0.0%
April 2020
3.9%
0.4%
May 2020
12.0%
2.2%
June 2020
12.6%
3.3%
July 2020
11.3%
5.2%
August 2020
12.1%
7.9%
September 2020
6.2%
5.4%
October 2020
8.3%
10.1%
November 2020
0.9%
2.4%
December 2020
3.3%
9.3%
2021 or later
17.8%
36.8%
Don’t think it will ever end
11.4%
17.0%
Demographics
Between the 20th and 26th of March 2020 2,760 members of the the @nifty monitor panel competed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
