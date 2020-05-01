Brands Japanese were suprised to find were Japanese

I’m back, and with some free time let’s try a translation I started last year; brands that the Japanese were surprised to learn were actually Japan-born.

Samantha Thavasa television advertisements have an extremely American feel with supermodels frolicing around New York in fancy frocks, so I too was surprised to find they were actually Japanese. However, here is some proof of their Japaneseness.

Samantha Thavasa Hello Kitty handbag (purse)

Wilkinson was another surprise; I thought they were just a made under licence foreign brand, but it was actually founded in Kobe by a Briton named Wilkinson, using naturally carbonated mineral water.

But what on earth is Sony doing in ninth place?

Ranking result

Q: What brands that you thought where foreign were you surprised to find they are Japan-born? (Sample size=1,874)

Rank
 
Goods
Votes
1
Samantha Thavasa
Bags
267
2
Edwin
Jeans
232
3
Wilkinson
Soda water
219
4
arnold palmer
Golf wear
162
5
Morozoff
Chocolate
127
6
mont-bell
Outdoor equipment
115
7
France Bed
Beds
81
8
Freshness burger
Burgers
69
9
Sony
Electronics
65
10
Roland
Keyboards
51
11
Peach John
Ladies underwear
41
12
Comme des GarÃ§ons
Clothing
36
13
Buffalo
Routers, etc
31
14
ASICS
Sports shoes
29
15
Porter
Bags
26
16
Zoff
Spectacles
23
17
Bridgestone
Tyres
22
18
Epson
Printers, etc
19
18
Casio
Keyboards, etc
19
20
Canon
Cameras
18
20
Citizen
Watches
18
22
kewpie
Mayonnaise, etc
17
23
Wacoal
Ladies underwear
15
24
ORIX
Conglomerate
13
24
Pilot
Pens
13
26
Daikin
Air conditioning
12
27
Nikon
Cameras
9
27
Olympus
Cameras
9
29
Brother
Printers
8
30
UNDERCOVER
Clothing
7
30
DHC
Supplements
7
32
A BATHING APE
Clothing
6
32
MOONSTAR
Shoes
6
32
Omron
Medical equipment
6
35
TDK
Audio equipment
4
35
aniary
Leather goods
4
37
NEIGHBORHOOD
Clothing
3
37
Knot
Watches
3
37
visvim
Clothing
3
40
Konica Minolta
Imaging
2
40
TOGA
Clothing
2
40
Johnbull
Clothing
2
43
Other

53

Demographics

Between the 14th and the 28th of December 2019 1,874 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

1 Comment

Lawrence · June 11, 2020 at 17:04

Of the brands that I already knew, Omron was the one that surprised me to be a Japanese brand.

