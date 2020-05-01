Brands Japanese were suprised to find were Japanese

I’m back, and with some free time let’s try a translation I started last year; brands that the Japanese were surprised to learn were actually Japan-born.

Samantha Thavasa television advertisements have an extremely American feel with supermodels frolicing around New York in fancy frocks, so I too was surprised to find they were actually Japanese. However, here is some proof of their Japaneseness.

Wilkinson was another surprise; I thought they were just a made under licence foreign brand, but it was actually founded in Kobe by a Briton named Wilkinson, using naturally carbonated mineral water.

But what on earth is Sony doing in ninth place?



Ranking result

Q: What brands that you thought where foreign were you surprised to find they are Japan-born? (Sample size=1,874) Rank



Goods

Votes

1

Samantha Thavasa

Bags

267

2

Edwin

Jeans

232

3

Wilkinson

Soda water

219

4

arnold palmer

Golf wear

162

5

Morozoff

Chocolate

127

6

mont-bell

Outdoor equipment

115

7

France Bed

Beds

81

8

Freshness burger

Burgers

69

9

Sony

Electronics

65

10

Roland

Keyboards

51

11

Peach John

Ladies underwear

41

12

Comme des GarÃ§ons

Clothing

36

13

Buffalo

Routers, etc

31

14

ASICS

Sports shoes

29

15

Porter

Bags

26

16

Zoff

Spectacles

23

17

Bridgestone

Tyres

22

18

Epson

Printers, etc

19

18

Casio

Keyboards, etc

19

20

Canon

Cameras

18

20

Citizen

Watches

18

22

kewpie

Mayonnaise, etc

17

23

Wacoal

Ladies underwear

15

24

ORIX

Conglomerate

13

24

Pilot

Pens

13

26

Daikin

Air conditioning

12

27

Nikon

Cameras

9

27

Olympus

Cameras

9

29

Brother

Printers

8

30

UNDERCOVER

Clothing

7

30

DHC

Supplements

7

32

A BATHING APE

Clothing

6

32

MOONSTAR

Shoes

6

32

Omron

Medical equipment

6

35

TDK

Audio equipment

4

35

aniary

Leather goods

4

37

NEIGHBORHOOD

Clothing

3

37

Knot

Watches

3

37

visvim

Clothing

3

40

Konica Minolta

Imaging

2

40

TOGA

Clothing

2

40

Johnbull

Clothing

2

43

Other

—

53



Demographics

Between the 14th and the 28th of December 2019 1,874 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.