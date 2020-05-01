Brands Japanese were suprised to find were Japanese

I’m back, and with some free time let’s try a translation I started last year; brands that the Japanese were surprised to learn were actually Japan-born.
Samantha Thavasa television advertisements have an extremely American feel with supermodels frolicing around New York in fancy frocks, so I too was surprised to find they were actually Japanese. However, here is some proof of their Japaneseness.
Wilkinson was another surprise; I thought they were just a made under licence foreign brand, but it was actually founded in Kobe by a Briton named Wilkinson, using naturally carbonated mineral water.
But what on earth is Sony doing in ninth place?
Q: What brands that you thought where foreign were you surprised to find they are Japan-born? (Sample size=1,874)
Rank Goods Votes 1 Samantha Thavasa Bags 267 2 Edwin Jeans 232 3 Wilkinson Soda water 219 4 arnold palmer Golf wear 162 5 Morozoff Chocolate 127 6 mont-bell Outdoor equipment 115 7 France Bed Beds 81 8 Freshness burger Burgers 69 9 Sony Electronics 65 10 Roland Keyboards 51 11 Peach John Ladies underwear 41 12 Comme des GarÃ§ons Clothing 36 13 Buffalo Routers, etc 31 14 ASICS Sports shoes 29 15 Porter Bags 26 16 Zoff Spectacles 23 17 Bridgestone Tyres 22 18 Epson Printers, etc 19 18 Casio Keyboards, etc 19 20 Canon Cameras 18 20 Citizen Watches 18 22 kewpie Mayonnaise, etc 17 23 Wacoal Ladies underwear 15 24 ORIX Conglomerate 13 24 Pilot Pens 13 26 Daikin Air conditioning 12 27 Nikon Cameras 9 27 Olympus Cameras 9 29 Brother Printers 8 30 UNDERCOVER Clothing 7 30 DHC Supplements 7 32 A BATHING APE Clothing 6 32 MOONSTAR Shoes 6 32 Omron Medical equipment 6 35 TDK Audio equipment 4 35 aniary Leather goods 4 37 NEIGHBORHOOD Clothing 3 37 Knot Watches 3 37 visvim Clothing 3 40 Konica Minolta Imaging 2 40 TOGA Clothing 2 40 Johnbull Clothing 2 43 Other — 53
Between the 14th and the 28th of December 2019 1,874 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
1 Comment
Lawrence · June 11, 2020 at 17:04
Of the brands that I already knew, Omron was the one that surprised me to be a Japanese brand.