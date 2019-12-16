Japan’s tastiest fizzy drink

No real surprises with the most popular, but the second, third and fourth are in this list of what the Japanese rate as the tastiest carbonated drinks. Pictured is a special limited-time flavour of the number two drink.
Oronamin C Drink and others with medicinal-sounding names are indeed that; vitamin-laden foul-tasting drinks that might or might not be healthy.
Kirin Metz are “healthy” in another way; they coat your stomach with stuff that blocks fast absorption, but for me they just grease up my insides and poo just whizzes out…
I’m zero calories when it comes to fizzy drinks; I used to be a Coke Zero/Diet Coke, but now it’s just Wilkinson soda. What’s your favourite?
Ranking result
Rank Votes 1 Coca Cola 713 2 Mitsuya Cider 582 3 Fanta Grape 184 4 Oronamin C Drink 174 5 Calpis Soda 146 6 Orangina 114 7 C.C. Lemon 105 8 Canada Dry Ginger Ale 90 8 Coca-Cola Zero 90 10 Wilkinson Tansan (soda) 85 11 Fanta Orange 75 12 Kirin Lemon 70 13 Sprite 67 14 Melon Soda (Sangaria) 58 15 Real Gold 57 15 Life Guard 57 17 Dekavita C 54 18 Pepsi Japan Cola 43 19 Kireito Lemon 42 20 Canada Dry Ginger Ale Double 40 21 Mountain Dew 39 22 Monster Energy 34 23 Kirin Chikaramizu (“power water”) 32 24 Kirin Garana 30 24 Nihon no Cider 30 24 Pepsi Japan Cola Zero 30 27 Asahi Dodekamin 29 28 POP Melon Soda 28 29 Kirin Metz Cola 27 29 Fanta Melon Soda (Seven and I Exclusive) 27 31 Irohasu Sparkling 25 32 Red Bull Energy Drink 14 33 Kirin Mets Super Stimulating Clear Grapefruit 12 33 Fibe Mini 12 35 7 Up 11 35 Suntory Tennensui (natural water) Cider (Vending machine-limited product) 11 37 Purusshu!! Jelly x Sparkling Grape 9 37 Kirei Tansansui (carbonated water) 9 39 Yogurn Soda 8 39 Waka Gokochi Hyoganatsu (citrus) Cider 8 41 Cheerio Grape 7 41 Ribbon Citron 7 43 Coca-Cola Energy 6 44 Cheerio Melon 5 44 Sangaria Ramune 5 46 Hajikete Grape Soda 4 46 Hajikete Cider 4 48 Vivit’s Kyo Yuzu MIX SODA 3 48 Sukitto Lemon C 3 48 Mistio Lemon Sparkling 3 48 Los Angeles Cola 3 48 Ramu Bottle 3 48 Ramune-kun 3 54 Vivit’s Grape SODA 2 54 Vivit’s Peach MIX SODA 2 54 Energy gym 2 54 RAIZIN DRY 2 54 Hajikete Melon Soda 2 59 Other 119
Demographics
Between the 31st of October and the 14th of November 2019 3,456 No further demographics were given.
0 Comments