Japan’s tastiest fizzy drink

Published by Ken Y-N on

No real surprises with the most popular, but the second, third and fourth are in this list of what the Japanese rate as the tastiest carbonated drinks. Pictured is a special limited-time flavour of the number two drink.

Oronamin C Drink and others with medicinal-sounding names are indeed that; vitamin-laden foul-tasting drinks that might or might not be healthy.

Kirin Metz are “healthy” in another way; they coat your stomach with stuff that blocks fast absorption, but for me they just grease up my insides and poo just whizzes out…

I’m zero calories when it comes to fizzy drinks; I used to be a Coke Zero/Diet Coke, but now it’s just Wilkinson soda. What’s your favourite?

Ranking result

Rank
 
Votes
1
Coca Cola
713
2
Mitsuya Cider
582
3
Fanta Grape
184
4
Oronamin C Drink
174
5
Calpis Soda
146
6
Orangina
114
7
C.C. Lemon
105
8
Canada Dry Ginger Ale
90
8
Coca-Cola Zero
90
10
Wilkinson Tansan (soda)
85
11
Fanta Orange
75
12
Kirin Lemon
70
13
Sprite
67
14
Melon Soda (Sangaria)
58
15
Real Gold
57
15
Life Guard
57
17
Dekavita C
54
18
Pepsi Japan Cola
43
19
Kireito Lemon
42
20
Canada Dry Ginger Ale Double
40
21
Mountain Dew
39
22
Monster Energy
34
23
Kirin Chikaramizu (“power water”)
32
24
Kirin Garana
30
24
Nihon no Cider
30
24
Pepsi Japan Cola Zero
30
27
Asahi Dodekamin
29
28
POP Melon Soda
28
29
Kirin Metz Cola
27
29
Fanta Melon Soda (Seven and I Exclusive)
27
31
Irohasu Sparkling
25
32
Red Bull Energy Drink
14
33
Kirin Mets Super Stimulating Clear Grapefruit
12
33
Fibe Mini
12
35
7 Up
11
35
Suntory Tennensui (natural water) Cider (Vending machine-limited product)
11
37
Purusshu!! Jelly x Sparkling Grape
9
37
Kirei Tansansui (carbonated water)
9
39
Yogurn Soda
8
39
Waka Gokochi Hyoganatsu (citrus) Cider
8
41
Cheerio Grape
7
41
Ribbon Citron
7
43
Coca-Cola Energy
6
44
Cheerio Melon
5
44
Sangaria Ramune
5
46
Hajikete Grape Soda
4
46
Hajikete Cider
4
48
Vivit’s Kyo Yuzu MIX SODA
3
48
Sukitto Lemon C
3
48
Mistio Lemon Sparkling
3
48
Los Angeles Cola
3
48
Ramu Bottle
3
48
Ramune-kun
3
54
Vivit’s Grape SODA
2
54
Vivit’s Peach MIX SODA
2
54
Energy gym
2
54
RAIZIN DRY
2
54
Hajikete Melon Soda
2
59
Other
119

Demographics

Between the 31st of October and the 14th of November 2019 3,456 No further demographics were given.

