Japan’s tastiest fizzy drink



No real surprises with the most popular, but the second, third and fourth are in this list of what the Japanese rate as the tastiest carbonated drinks. Pictured is a special limited-time flavour of the number two drink.

Oronamin C Drink and others with medicinal-sounding names are indeed that; vitamin-laden foul-tasting drinks that might or might not be healthy.

Kirin Metz are “healthy” in another way; they coat your stomach with stuff that blocks fast absorption, but for me they just grease up my insides and poo just whizzes out…

I’m zero calories when it comes to fizzy drinks; I used to be a Coke Zero/Diet Coke, but now it’s just Wilkinson soda. What’s your favourite?



Ranking result

Rank



Votes

1

Coca Cola

713

2

Mitsuya Cider

582

3

Fanta Grape

184

4

Oronamin C Drink

174

5

Calpis Soda

146

6

Orangina

114

7

C.C. Lemon

105

8

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

90

8

Coca-Cola Zero

90

10

Wilkinson Tansan (soda)

85

11

Fanta Orange

75

12

Kirin Lemon

70

13

Sprite

67

14

Melon Soda (Sangaria)

58

15

Real Gold

57

15

Life Guard

57

17

Dekavita C

54

18

Pepsi Japan Cola

43

19

Kireito Lemon

42

20

Canada Dry Ginger Ale Double

40

21

Mountain Dew

39

22

Monster Energy

34

23

Kirin Chikaramizu (“power water”)

32

24

Kirin Garana

30

24

Nihon no Cider

30

24

Pepsi Japan Cola Zero

30

27

Asahi Dodekamin

29

28

POP Melon Soda

28

29

Kirin Metz Cola

27

29

Fanta Melon Soda (Seven and I Exclusive)

27

31

Irohasu Sparkling

25

32

Red Bull Energy Drink

14

33

Kirin Mets Super Stimulating Clear Grapefruit

12

33

Fibe Mini

12

35

7 Up

11

35

Suntory Tennensui (natural water) Cider (Vending machine-limited product)

11

37

Purusshu!! Jelly x Sparkling Grape

9

37

Kirei Tansansui (carbonated water)

9

39

Yogurn Soda

8

39

Waka Gokochi Hyoganatsu (citrus) Cider

8

41

Cheerio Grape

7

41

Ribbon Citron

7

43

Coca-Cola Energy

6

44

Cheerio Melon

5

44

Sangaria Ramune

5

46

Hajikete Grape Soda

4

46

Hajikete Cider

4

48

Vivit’s Kyo Yuzu MIX SODA

3

48

Sukitto Lemon C

3

48

Mistio Lemon Sparkling

3

48

Los Angeles Cola

3

48

Ramu Bottle

3

48

Ramune-kun

3

54

Vivit’s Grape SODA

2

54

Vivit’s Peach MIX SODA

2

54

Energy gym

2

54

RAIZIN DRY

2

54

Hajikete Melon Soda

2

59

Other

119



Demographics

Between the 31st of October and the 14th of November 2019 3,456 No further demographics were given.