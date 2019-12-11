Theme restaurants or bars Japanese wish to visit

Published by Ken Y-N on

No words, just a map:

OK, a few words; goo Ranking looked at what theme restaurants or bars Japanese might want to visit. Some of these restaurants are also popular with tourists and foreign residents, so perhaps you can find a new favourite in the list? Also note that some of the places have other branches in other parts of town or other cities, but I’ll leave that up to you to explore! The order of the places correspond to the rank in the survey. Have you been to any of the places here?

Demographics

Between the 15th and the 29th of September 2019 1,396 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

Categories: PollsRankings
Tags:

1 Comment

Usman Makhdoom · April 26, 2020 at 22:16

Hey Ken…it’s been about 5 years since I checked your blog and only suddenly remembered it today.
Seems like you’ve only just recently gone inactive, hope that’s not the case ?
This blog is truly one of the classics and last of few standing in terms of Japan centric ones and unique entirely in itself at that…hope you’ll still be around.

Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts

Polls

The most successful anime adaptations

This ranking survey from goo Ranking asked what is the most successful anime adaptations of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine’s manga. My anime series watching is very limited, but I recently got a free year of Read more…

Mobile

Making bookings on smartphones

This straightforward survey from MMD Labo looked at internet reservations by smartphone. Looking at the options, I’m surprised that “travel” or “flights” do not appear on the list. Given that “other” is less than 2%, Read more…

Polls

Majority want vaccination, many others want side-effect reassurance

Note: this survey was conducted in February, before vaccination had started in earnest. This survey from Leading Tech looked at COVID-19 vaccine awareness. Note also that an overused trope about Japan is its vaccine reluctance Read more…

%d bloggers like this: