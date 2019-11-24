Japan’s tastiest family restaurant

Today we have goo Ranking looking at where Japanese rate as the tastiest family restaurant. “Family restaurant” is another example of Japanese English; it isn’t “family-owned”, but “family-friendly”.

Saizeria as number one (incidentally, it’s also the foreign traveller’s favourite) is a little surprising; their pasta is all dried pasta, and their pizza bases are just cheap pastry, not dough.

I’ve never been to Bikkuri Donkey, but Royal Host was quite bland the one time I visited, but in the restaurant floor of my local department store it’s always the place with the longest queues.

Bamiyan is the nearest famires to my house, so we go there when we can’t be bothered cooking and I have overtime, but it’s very greasy on the whole.

From the list, the tastiest in my opinion is Saint Marc. It’s slightly more expensive, but the food is less industrial and not overloaded with fat, sauces or salt, and the all-you-can-eat bread roll selection is rather good. Where is your favourite?

The photo here is of Saizeriya’s dessert offerings; this is my third most popular photo on Google Maps, with just under 100,000 views.



Ranking result

Q: Which family restaurant is the tastiest? (Sample size=2,041) Rank



Votes

1

Saizeriya

281

2

Hamburger Restaurant Bikkuri (surprised) Donkey

180

3

Royal Host

176

4

Gusto

156

5

Joyful

109

6

Cocos

93

7

Denny’s

82

8

Charcoal Grill Restaurant Sawayaka

66

9

Bamiyan

58

9

Steak Miya

58

11

Bronco Billy

50

12

Big Boy

45

12

Jonathan

45

14

Jolly Pasta

44

15

Steak Asakuma

39

16

Volks

37

17

Bakery Restaurant Saint Marc

36

18

Steak Gusto

35

19

Japanese Restaurant Sato

28

20

Tomato & Onion

27

20

Fujiya Restaurant

27

22

Yumean

25

22

Sizzler

25

24

Aji no Mingei

23

25

Hungry Tiger

20

26

Steak no Don

18

26

Japanese Restaurant Tonden

18

28

Aiya

17

28

Flying Garden

17

30

Cowboy Kazoku

16

31

Japanese Noodle Restaurant Sagami

15

31

Hanaya Yobei

15

33

Restaurant Bashamichi

13

33

Applegrimm

13

35

Grazie Gardens

11

35

Shabu Shabu Don Tei

11

35

Aiso Kazoku

11

38

Bando Taro

9

39

Steak Hamburger & Salad Bar KEN

7

39

Bakery Restaurant

7

41

Gomi Hattin

5

42

Japanese Restaurant Marumatsu

4

43

Other

69



Demographics

Between the 6th and the 20th of October 2019 2,041 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.