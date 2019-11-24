Japan’s tastiest family restaurant

Published by Ken Y-N on

Saizeriya Naruse dessert menuToday we have goo Ranking looking at where Japanese rate as the tastiest family restaurant. “Family restaurant” is another example of Japanese English; it isn’t “family-owned”, but “family-friendly”.

Saizeria as number one (incidentally, it’s also the foreign traveller’s favourite) is a little surprising; their pasta is all dried pasta, and their pizza bases are just cheap pastry, not dough.

I’ve never been to Bikkuri Donkey, but Royal Host was quite bland the one time I visited, but in the restaurant floor of my local department store it’s always the place with the longest queues.

Bamiyan is the nearest famires to my house, so we go there when we can’t be bothered cooking and I have overtime, but it’s very greasy on the whole.

From the list, the tastiest in my opinion is Saint Marc. It’s slightly more expensive, but the food is less industrial and not overloaded with fat, sauces or salt, and the all-you-can-eat bread roll selection is rather good. Where is your favourite?

The photo here is of Saizeriya’s dessert offerings; this is my third most popular photo on Google Maps, with just under 100,000 views.

Ranking result

Q: Which family restaurant is the tastiest? (Sample size=2,041)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Saizeriya
281
2
Hamburger Restaurant Bikkuri (surprised) Donkey
180
3
Royal Host
176
4
Gusto
156
5
Joyful
109
6
Cocos
93
7
Denny’s
82
8
Charcoal Grill Restaurant Sawayaka
66
9
Bamiyan
58
9
Steak Miya
58
11
Bronco Billy
50
12
Big Boy
45
12
Jonathan
45
14
Jolly Pasta
44
15
Steak Asakuma
39
16
Volks
37
17
Bakery Restaurant Saint Marc
36
18
Steak Gusto
35
19
Japanese Restaurant Sato
28
20
Tomato & Onion
27
20
Fujiya Restaurant
27
22
Yumean
25
22
Sizzler
25
24
Aji no Mingei
23
25
Hungry Tiger
20
26
Steak no Don
18
26
Japanese Restaurant Tonden
18
28
Aiya
17
28
Flying Garden
17
30
Cowboy Kazoku
16
31
Japanese Noodle Restaurant Sagami
15
31
Hanaya Yobei
15
33
Restaurant Bashamichi
13
33
Applegrimm
13
35
Grazie Gardens
11
35
Shabu Shabu Don Tei
11
35
Aiso Kazoku
11
38
Bando Taro
9
39
Steak Hamburger & Salad Bar KEN
7
39
Bakery Restaurant
7
41
Gomi Hattin
5
42
Japanese Restaurant Marumatsu
4
43
Other
69

Demographics

Between the 6th and the 20th of October 2019 2,041 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

