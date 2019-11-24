Japan’s tastiest family restaurant

Today we have goo Ranking looking at where Japanese rate as the tastiest family restaurant. “Family restaurant” is another example of Japanese English; it isn’t “family-owned”, but “family-friendly”.
Saizeria as number one (incidentally, it’s also the foreign traveller’s favourite) is a little surprising; their pasta is all dried pasta, and their pizza bases are just cheap pastry, not dough.
I’ve never been to Bikkuri Donkey, but Royal Host was quite bland the one time I visited, but in the restaurant floor of my local department store it’s always the place with the longest queues.
Bamiyan is the nearest famires to my house, so we go there when we can’t be bothered cooking and I have overtime, but it’s very greasy on the whole.
From the list, the tastiest in my opinion is Saint Marc. It’s slightly more expensive, but the food is less industrial and not overloaded with fat, sauces or salt, and the all-you-can-eat bread roll selection is rather good. Where is your favourite?
The photo here is of Saizeriya’s dessert offerings; this is my third most popular photo on Google Maps, with just under 100,000 views.
Ranking result
Q: Which family restaurant is the tastiest? (Sample size=2,041)
Rank Votes 1 Saizeriya 281 2 Hamburger Restaurant Bikkuri (surprised) Donkey 180 3 Royal Host 176 4 Gusto 156 5 Joyful 109 6 Cocos 93 7 Denny’s 82 8 Charcoal Grill Restaurant Sawayaka 66 9 Bamiyan 58 9 Steak Miya 58 11 Bronco Billy 50 12 Big Boy 45 12 Jonathan 45 14 Jolly Pasta 44 15 Steak Asakuma 39 16 Volks 37 17 Bakery Restaurant Saint Marc 36 18 Steak Gusto 35 19 Japanese Restaurant Sato 28 20 Tomato & Onion 27 20 Fujiya Restaurant 27 22 Yumean 25 22 Sizzler 25 24 Aji no Mingei 23 25 Hungry Tiger 20 26 Steak no Don 18 26 Japanese Restaurant Tonden 18 28 Aiya 17 28 Flying Garden 17 30 Cowboy Kazoku 16 31 Japanese Noodle Restaurant Sagami 15 31 Hanaya Yobei 15 33 Restaurant Bashamichi 13 33 Applegrimm 13 35 Grazie Gardens 11 35 Shabu Shabu Don Tei 11 35 Aiso Kazoku 11 38 Bando Taro 9 39 Steak Hamburger & Salad Bar KEN 7 39 Bakery Restaurant 7 41 Gomi Hattin 5 42 Japanese Restaurant Marumatsu 4 43 Other 69
Demographics
Between the 6th and the 20th of October 2019 2,041 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
