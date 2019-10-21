Factory tours Japanese would like to go on

There’s a very definite Tokyo-area bias in this survey from goo Ranking into which factory tours people would want to go on; the pictured food sample factory is not one of them, though.

The only factory tours I’ve been on in Japan were three times to the Yamazaki distillery tour and tasting and once to a Kirin beer factory. If you’re in the Kyoto or Osaka area, I can strongly recommend the distillery, or just the tasting room, although the tour is all in Japanese.

Looking at the list, the aeroplane hangers and the pencil lab look interesting! What catches your eye?

Note that I have linked to all the tour information pages, but all bar a handful are Japanese. Here’s a link to a map of the locations.

Ranking result

Demographics

Between the 4th and the 18th of June 2019 1,695 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.