Factory tours Japanese would like to go on

Japanese Food Sample FactoryThere’s a very definite Tokyo-area bias in this survey from goo Ranking into which factory tours people would want to go on; the pictured food sample factory is not one of them, though.

The only factory tours I’ve been on in Japan were three times to the Yamazaki distillery tour and tasting and once to a Kirin beer factory. If you’re in the Kyoto or Osaka area, I can strongly recommend the distillery, or just the tasting room, although the tour is all in Japanese.

Looking at the list, the aeroplane hangers and the pencil lab look interesting! What catches your eye?

Note that I have linked to all the tour information pages, but all bar a handful are Japanese. Here’s a link to a map of the locations.

Ranking result

Rank
 
Product
Votes
1
Metropolitan Police Department headquarters
Police
436
2
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Co., Ltd. Tama Factory
Soft drinks
111
3
Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. JAL Factory Tour -SKY MUSEUM-
Aeroplanes
110
4
ANA Holdings Co., Ltd. Aircraft Factory
Aeroplanes
100
5
Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. Glicopia East
Pocky and other sweets
78
6
National Printing Bureau Tokyo Factory
Paper money
66
7
Morinaga Confectionery Co., Ltd. Tsurumi Factory
Sweets
62
8
Lotte Urawa factory
Sweets
55
9
Akagi Dairy Co., Ltd. Senjo Honjo Sakura â€œ5Sâ€ Factory
Milk
45
10
Kiyoken Yokohama Factory
Dimsum
39
11
Nakamuraya Co., Ltd. Chinese bun museum
Chinese buns
37
12
Kanefuku Mentai Park Oarai Mentaiko Factory
Spicy pollock roe
35
13
Harada Gateau Festa Co., Ltd. Harada Head Office Factory â€œChateau du Espoir (House of Hope)â€
Posh biscuits
30
14
Kirin Brewery Yokohama Factory
Beer
29
15
Kewpie Corporation Gojo Factory
Mayonnaise
26
16
Suntory Holdings, Ltd. Natural Water Beer Factory Musashino Brewery, Tokyo
Beer
24
17
Asahi Breweries Ibaraki Plant
Beer
23
18
Sapporo Beer Co., Ltd. Chiba Factory
Beer
20
19
Kabaya Foods Co., Ltd. Kanto Factory
Snacks
19
19
Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. Tokyo Tama Factory
Milk
19
21
Kirin Brewery Co., Ltd. Toride Factory
Beer
18
22
Meiji Corporation Factory Sakado
Chocolate
17
22
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Yokohama Factory
Cars
17
22
Snow Brand Megmilk Co., Ltd. Ebina Factory
Milk
17
25
Kikkoman Corporation Soy Sauce Hall (Noda Plant) (Note, closed until Autumn 2020)
Soy sauce
16
26
Kamakura Ham Tomioka Shokai Head Office Factory
Ham
14
26
Kazusa DNA Research Institute
DNA research
14
28
Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. Shonan Cosmetic Factory
Cosmetics
12
28
Asahi Shimbun Co., Ltd. Tokyo Head Office Editorial Office
Newspapers
12
30
Ajinomoto Co., Ltd. Kawasaki Plant
MSG
10
30
Lion Corporation Odawara Factory
Cleaning, hygiene
10
32
Kirin Beverage Co., Ltd. Shonan Factory
Bottled tea
9
32
FANCL Miken Co., Ltd. Chiba Factory
Cosmetics
9
32
Hokusei Pencil Co., Ltd. Tokyo Pencil Lab.
Pencils
9
32
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Takasaki Factory
Cosmetics
9
36
Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. Haneda Chrono Gate
Logistics
7
36
IWAKO factory
Erasers
7
38
FP Corporation Kanto Recycle Plant
Food tray recycling
6
39
Nisshin Oillio Group Co., Ltd. â€œNisshin Oillio Wellness Galleryâ€ in Yokohama Isogo Plant
Food oils
5
39
Kao Corporation Kawasaki Plant
Washing up liquid
5
41
Natural Science Co., Ltd. Factory
Cosmetics
3
42
Nac CreCla Machida Factory
Water server
2
42
Toppan Media Printec Tokyo Hino Plant
Newspaper printing
2
44
Other
 
101

Demographics

Between the 4th and the 18th of June 2019 1,695 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

