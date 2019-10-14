Japan’s worldwide praise-worthy cars

The pictured meme has perhaps not yet penetrated far the Japanese psyche, given the results of this survey into what famous Japanese cars the Japanese think the world praises.
I think the Prius is a good car, although in Japan it seems every second car is one, but I do enjoy driving one, and it’s my first choice whenever I rent.
Ranking result
Rank Votes 1 Toyota Prius 241 2 Nissan Skyline GT-R 210 3 Nissan GT-R 178 4 Mazda RX-7 132 5 Toyota Crown 125 6 Toyota 2000GT 91 7 Toyota Corolla 71 8 Nissan Fairlady Z 65 9 Toyota Land Cruiser 60 10 Honda NSX 50 10 SUBARU Legacy 50 12 Suzuki Jimny 47 13 Toyota HIACE 46 14 Mazda Roadster 41 14 Lexus (Toyota) IS 41 16 Lexus (Toyota) LFA 39 17 SUBARU Impressa 38 18 Nissan Note 35 18 Mitsubishi Pajero 35 20 Honda Civic 31 21 Toyota Celsior 30 22 Toyota Century 28 23 Mitsuoka Orochi 27 24 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 23 25 Toyota Supra 22 25 Nissan Cima 22 27 Mazda Cosmo Sports 20 28 SUBARU 360 19 28 Toyota Celica 19 28 Nissan Sylvia 19 31 Honda Prelude 14 31 Honda Beat 14 31 Toyota Toyota Sports 800 14 31 Honda Accord 14 35 Toyota MR2 13 35 Suzuki Cappuccino 13 35 Honda S800 13 35 Toyota Vellfire 13 39 Nissan Bluebird 12 40 Honda Insight 11 41 Nissan Fuga 10 41 Honda S2000 10 43 Nissan Gloria 8 43 Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution 8 43 Honda Integra 8 43 Daihatsu Copen 8 43 Honda Legend 8 43 Nissan President 8 43 Mitsubishi Debonair 8 50 SUBARU Alcyone 7 50 Honda City 7 50 Suzuki Swift Sports 7 53 Toyota Sera 6 53 Mitsubishi Outlander 6 55 Nissan Cedric 5 55 Nissan FIGARO 5 55 Isuzu Gemini 5 58 Mazda MX-6 4 59 Suzuki Twin 2 60 Other 119
Demographics
Between the 27th of March and the 10th of April 2019 2,235 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
