Japan’s worldwide praise-worthy cars

The pictured meme has perhaps not yet penetrated far the Japanese psyche, given the results of this survey into what famous Japanese cars the Japanese think the world praises.

I think the Prius is a good car, although in Japan it seems every second car is one, but I do enjoy driving one, and it’s my first choice whenever I rent.



Ranking result

Rank



Votes

1

Toyota Prius

241

2

Nissan Skyline GT-R

210

3

Nissan GT-R

178

4

Mazda RX-7

132

5

Toyota Crown

125

6

Toyota 2000GT

91

7

Toyota Corolla

71

8

Nissan Fairlady Z

65

9

Toyota Land Cruiser

60

10

Honda NSX

50

10

SUBARU Legacy

50

12

Suzuki Jimny

47

13

Toyota HIACE

46

14

Mazda Roadster

41

14

Lexus (Toyota) IS

41

16

Lexus (Toyota) LFA

39

17

SUBARU Impressa

38

18

Nissan Note

35

18

Mitsubishi Pajero

35

20

Honda Civic

31

21

Toyota Celsior

30

22

Toyota Century

28

23

Mitsuoka Orochi

27

24

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

23

25

Toyota Supra

22

25

Nissan Cima

22

27

Mazda Cosmo Sports

20

28

SUBARU 360

19

28

Toyota Celica

19

28

Nissan Sylvia

19

31

Honda Prelude

14

31

Honda Beat

14

31

Toyota Toyota Sports 800

14

31

Honda Accord

14

35

Toyota MR2

13

35

Suzuki Cappuccino

13

35

Honda S800

13

35

Toyota Vellfire

13

39

Nissan Bluebird

12

40

Honda Insight

11

41

Nissan Fuga

10

41

Honda S2000

10

43

Nissan Gloria

8

43

Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution

8

43

Honda Integra

8

43

Daihatsu Copen

8

43

Honda Legend

8

43

Nissan President

8

43

Mitsubishi Debonair

8

50

SUBARU Alcyone

7

50

Honda City

7

50

Suzuki Swift Sports

7

53

Toyota Sera

6

53

Mitsubishi Outlander

6

55

Nissan Cedric

5

55

Nissan FIGARO

5

55

Isuzu Gemini

5

58

Mazda MX-6

4

59

Suzuki Twin

2

60

Other

119



Demographics

Between the 27th of March and the 10th of April 2019 2,235 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.