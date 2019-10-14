Japan’s worldwide praise-worthy cars

The pictured meme has perhaps not yet penetrated far the Japanese psyche, given the results of this survey into what famous Japanese cars the Japanese think the world praises.

I think the Prius is a good car, although in Japan it seems every second car is one, but I do enjoy driving one, and it’s my first choice whenever I rent.

Ranking result

Rank
 
Votes
1
Toyota Prius
241
2
Nissan Skyline GT-R
210
3
Nissan GT-R
178
4
Mazda RX-7
132
5
Toyota Crown
125
6
Toyota 2000GT
91
7
Toyota Corolla
71
8
Nissan Fairlady Z
65
9
Toyota Land Cruiser
60
10
Honda NSX
50
10
SUBARU Legacy
50
12
Suzuki Jimny
47
13
Toyota HIACE
46
14
Mazda Roadster
41
14
Lexus (Toyota) IS
41
16
Lexus (Toyota) LFA
39
17
SUBARU Impressa
38
18
Nissan Note
35
18
Mitsubishi Pajero
35
20
Honda Civic
31
21
Toyota Celsior
30
22
Toyota Century
28
23
Mitsuoka Orochi
27
24
Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
23
25
Toyota Supra
22
25
Nissan Cima
22
27
Mazda Cosmo Sports
20
28
SUBARU 360
19
28
Toyota Celica
19
28
Nissan Sylvia
19
31
Honda Prelude
14
31
Honda Beat
14
31
Toyota Toyota Sports 800
14
31
Honda Accord
14
35
Toyota MR2
13
35
Suzuki Cappuccino
13
35
Honda S800
13
35
Toyota Vellfire
13
39
Nissan Bluebird
12
40
Honda Insight
11
41
Nissan Fuga
10
41
Honda S2000
10
43
Nissan Gloria
8
43
Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution
8
43
Honda Integra
8
43
Daihatsu Copen
8
43
Honda Legend
8
43
Nissan President
8
43
Mitsubishi Debonair
8
50
SUBARU Alcyone
7
50
Honda City
7
50
Suzuki Swift Sports
7
53
Toyota Sera
6
53
Mitsubishi Outlander
6
55
Nissan Cedric
5
55
Nissan FIGARO
5
55
Isuzu Gemini
5
58
Mazda MX-6
4
59
Suzuki Twin
2
60
Other
119

Demographics

Between the 27th of March and the 10th of April 2019 2,235 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

